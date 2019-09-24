RCG: A Forgotten Closed-End Fund With Hidden Value

The fund is too small to attract major investors, and there is no imminent catalyst, but the alignment with management and the high optionality make it a solid long-term holding.

The portfolio has significant exposure to upside in the oil & gas and precious metals sectors. Additionally, it has a small position in the cryptocurrency space.

The fund trades at an 18% NAV discount, even though nearly half of the portfolio is in cash and the rest is in transparent publicly traded securities.

Horizon Kinetics took over the management of the RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund in 2017. They will waive all management fees until the net assets exceed $25 million (more than double the current level).

RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) is intriguing opportunity for long-term investors because of the quality of management and the layers of optionality inside the highly discounted portfolio.

RCG was about to liquidate, when Horizon Kinetics, a well-known value investing firm, offered to take over the management contract in mid-2017. As the new manager, Horizon Kinetics will waive all fees on RCG until the fund reaches $25 million in net assets. Horizon Kinetics also backstopped and bore the costs of a recent rights offering, which ended up being 166% subscribed. Even after the rights offering, the RCG is still tiny at $11.2 million in net assets.

Horizon Kinetics has approximately $5.5 billion in AUM as of the latest Form ADV. They manage a variety of SMAs, private funds, and mutual funds. The same management group also controls the publicly listed FRMO Corp. (OTCPK:FRMO).

Horizon Kinetics has a unique approach focused on companies that are fundamentally sound but have “structural impediments that drive away other investor”. In an interview in Ticker magazine (h/t Acquirers Multiple), Horizon Kinetics co-founder Murray Stahl summarizes their strategy saying:

In a nutshell, we find things that nobody wants to buy for a reason that is not related to fundamentals of valuation.

A recent interview Stahl and another co-founder Steven Bregman did with Value Investor Insight also provides a background on the firm’s approach

On time arbitrage:

Our fundamental approach tries to capitalize on the overwhelming need for most professional investors to achieve short-term and relative-return-based results. The collective short-term focus can create long-term price inefficiencies, because rewarding events and outcomes that are three to five years in the future - even if they’re visible and of large magnitude - doesn’t compute for the average manager. That can create ignored and under-analyzed securities that are mispriced.

On valuation:

We estimate what we think earnings can be four to five years out, apply what we consider to be a reasonable multiple on those earnings, and then discount the result back to today using a 20% annual rate. If that’s less than the current price,implying a discount rate in excess of 20%, that’s something we’ll look at closely

Overall, management’s long-term track record is solid. The Paradigm Mutual Fund has earned a net annualized 10.5% since inception in 2000 vs. 5.65% for the S&P 500. The Small Cap Opportunities Fund has also returned 10.35% and exceeded benchmarks since inception in 2000. The Market Opportunities Fund has returned 9.25% per annum since inception in 2006, compared to 8.35% per annum for the S&P 500. The diverse investor base of high net worth and institutional investors is also a positive sign. Their publicly available letters demonstrate a thoughtful strategy and consistent fairness to outside investors

Valuation

Investors in SMAs, hedge funds, and mutual funds managed by the Horizon Kinetics pay normal fees and invest at net asset value. In contrast, investors in RCG are paying no fees and can enter the investment at around an 18% discount to NAV. Ironically, the fund traded at a steep premium shortly after Horizon Kinetics took over, but this quickly reverted to a discount as the shareholder base switched over, possibly in response to the change in investment strategy:

This fund might not be their highest priority, but Horizon Kinetics is well-incentivized. In order to get the AUM to a level where they can actually collect a management fee, net assets need to more than double. This will require some combination of capital gains and a closing of the discount (combined with a likely rights offering or acquisition if the fund trades at a premium).

The Portfolio

Given the steep discount, one might expect the portfolio to be a grab bag of illiquid and distressed legacy assets that are hard to value and impossible to dispose of. In fact, quite the opposite is true. The portfolio consists reflects the manager’s emphasis on long-term optionality and discounted assets.

As of the most recent semi-annual report, RCG holds 47% in money market funds, effectively cash equivalents. Management sees major risks in high asset prices, and the stretched credit cycle intends to hold large cash balances until they see opportunities. Investors, of course, aren’t paying any fees for them to hold this cash, or any of the other investments until net assets exceed $25 million.

RCG’s largest individual equity position is APYX Medical Corp. (APYX), which has developed unique technology with applications in the cosmetic and laparscopic surgical markets.

The fund has several investments that are effectively long-run options on the commodity cycle that avoid resource development risk. Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL) owns Permian Basin land that has a lot of oil, in addition to water rights on that land. This became exceptionally valuable during the fracking boom, since fracking uses a lot of water. Oil, gas and water royalties have proved a lucrative source of income for the trust. However, there were some corporate governance issues. Matt Levine covered some of the groundbreaking conflict with management. Given the circumstances, the recent settlement was a success for investors. Horizon Kinetics knows this company well - Murray Stahl has been following it since the 1970s and actually started publishing research on it in 1995. Author Shareholders Unite recently wrote a more detailed analysis of this company on Seeking Alpha.

RCG also has recently added small positions in Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corporation (WPM). FNV and WPM each hold royalty rights related to precious metals production. Their business models are essentially like perpetual options on growth in gold and silver prices. A recent annual letter highlights increasing money supply as a reason to be invested in gold and silver:

The Federal Reserve’s highly processed and often-adjusted measure of inflation, the Consumer Price Index, was up 1.95% in 2018 and, through July of this year, is at a run-rate 2.33%. To the degree that this most looked-to measure of price pressure has been so benign for so many years, gold and silver as store-of-value assets have been much ignored. Yet perhaps the most basic measure of inflation or, more plainly, monetary debasement, is the change in money supply. In 2018, M2 money supply rose by 4.16% and is at a 2019 run-rate, through mid-August, of 5.19%. The practical level of purchasing power erosion experienced by most savers and consumers probably conforms more closely to the rate of money supply inflation than to the circumstance the CPI purports to describe. With time, the cumulative destructive impact of this level of inflation upon savings overwhelms the ability of statistical representations like the CPI to conceal.

RCG also holds a position in Civeo (CVE), which provides accommodation to workers at remote mining and drilling operations. It's a highly cyclical business, but there is significant operating leverage if the commodity cycle turns. As with most of RCG’s resource investments, it avoids direct exposure to the dilution that typically comes with mining or drilling risk.

RCG recently added to its position in CACI International (CACI), a tech company focused on providing services to the Department of Defense. Various Horizon Kinetics funds have traded in and out of CACI over many years. Currently, they see particular value for the company in blockchain, cryptography and cybersecurity/surveillance.

Perhaps the most controversial recent Horizon Kinetics investment has been in bitcoin. RCG has a small position (less than 1%) in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC). Consequently, if bitcoin spikes dramatically, the fund’s NAV will increase as well. The investment in Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTC:BRPHF) is also an indirect play on cryptocurrencies. This exposure to crypto fits with the optionality theme.

There is still a large cash base left to deploy. Management has a broad mandate to invest in a wide variety of industries and investment instruments at all levels of the capital structure. It is likely they will expand on the themes of high operating leverage businesses with exposure to the resource cycle, and undervalued small-cap technology companies. Murray Stahl is also a major shareholder in and on the board of directors of the Bermuda Stock Exchange and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange. So, it is likely they will find other lucrative investments on the frontiers of the financial services and exchange sectors.

What's the catch?

So, what's the catch? There is no imminent catalyst, and it could easily take a decade to work out for investors. This applies both to the RCG itself and to the portfolio positions. Management is exceptionally patient, and investors should only take part if they have a similar time horizon. Right now, the fund is too small and illiquid to attract any large investors. RCG is essentially a Russian nesting doll of fundamental value created by structural impediments.

With elevated valuations and signs of stress in global markets, I’m taking the opportunity to buy into a cash-rich fund managed by a well-incentivized, highly skilled, deep value investor. The layers of optionality mean there is ample upside in the coming years for RCG.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RCG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.