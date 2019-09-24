Build-A-Bear: A Little Glimmer Of Hope In The 10-Q

BBW generated significant cash flow in H1 but was forced to spend it on inventory due to the US-China trade war.

Build-A-Bear (BBW) has once again been pounded hard by the market after its recovery. The stock has once again dipped into the 2s as the market continues its collapse. Interestingly, the company released its 10-Q about a week ago, which revealed that things were improving much faster than expected. From the results stated in the 10-Q, we believe revenues have bottomed and should show growth going forward.

Looking at cash

BBW Q2 2019 10-Q

The first thing we noticed was that BBW actually generated significant cash in H1, with nearly $10mil of cash generated from operations (excluding working capital) vs. $7mil last year. OCF was just $1.3mil, though, as inventory restocking to avoid tariffs dragged down cash by nearly $13mil compared to last year. According to management, this inventory headwind should be gone completely by year-end.

Both of these were impacted by the timing of inventory to support the product launch associated with the Frozen 2 movie combined with our decision to bring in inventory earlier in response to the anticipated increase in China tariffs. We expect to finish the year at a similar level of inventory compared to fiscal 2018 and expect to have cash and cash equivalents in the range of $20 million to $25 million. Q2 earnings call

BBW also received $1.9mil in cash taxes for the quarter, interestingly, which seems consistent with management's expectations that it will not pay material cash taxes this year. BBW's strong cash generation shows liquidity isn't an issue, and there should be more than enough cash to pay for growth going forward.

Europe has seen a massive improvement

BBW doesn't disclose revenues by geography in its earnings call or press release, so we always look for revenues by geography in the 10-Q.

Interestingly, UK revenues were only down around 4% YOY for the 2nd quarter. This is a massive improvement from the double-digit YOY drops that had been seen in the last 4 quarters.

10-Q filings, WY Capital Chart

Although management did mention that there were some signs of traffic improvement in the quarter, we definitely did not expect this kind of sequential improvement, and we believe it signals that the UK business may have bottomed.

You know, we continue to see some challenging environment in U.K. that continues even though over the last couple of months we have seen some improvements in trends as a result of some of the actions that we have taken earlier this year. As a reminder, last year, due to the impact of GDPR rules, we did have some challenges in opting in our consumers and talking to them. Some of those challenges have been resolved earlier in the year, and we have been seeing some really nice lift from those, especially on our web business. The traffic in our stores, especially in recent weeks, has been more favorable. Q2 2019 call

For those who are wondering, e-commerce revenues and franchise revenues should be included in these revenue numbers, but retail revenues usually constitute the majority of overall revenue numbers. The sequential YOY increase therefore points to a huge improvement in the retail decline.

Commercial could be worth more than the whole company

Commercial again exceeded our expectations this quarter, generating $3.2mil of revenue in the quarter, up from $2.7mil in Q1.

10-Q filings, WY Capital Chart

More importantly, PBT increased ~25% QOQ and PBT margins improved to 47% from 44% in Q1. Annualized, this segment generates $6mil in PBT despite making up less than 5% of revenue. We believe this segment alone could be worth more than the company at its current market cap, given its high profitability and strong revenue growth.

Other thoughts

Franchise generated a loss for the quarter, down from a small profit in Q1.

10-Q filings, WY Capital Chart

This segment has always been a mystery, with odd revenue and profit fluctuations. Management has mentioned that the recent underperformance was caused by the restructuring of the Australian franchisee. We are optimistic about the franchise business in the long run as BBW expands into India and China.

Interestingly, if the Europe decline is excluded, retail revenues were roughly flat from 2017 levels. This is a good sign that the secular decline in North American retail revenues seems to have stopped. We believe that the Walmart (NYSE:WMT) locations BBW is planning to open should help to drive North American retail revenue growth in the future.

Valuation

BBW's current valuation has become much more attractive after looking through the 10-Q. It's clear that the commercial business is being heavily discounted by the market, and we believe it should be worth probably $60-70mil, which is higher than the current market cap. e-commerce is worth another $30-35mil, and with $20-25mil in cash by year-end, it's not hard to see how BBW could be worth north of $100mil even if you value the retail and international franchising business at $0.

Takeaway

Overall, BBW continues to remain one of the best bargains in the market, with booming commercial and e-commerce segments being disguised by the loss-making EU segment. BBW has multiple catalysts to realize value and we expect this to be reflected in its share price in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.