Even Amid Economic Concerns, I Expect Further Upside For Air Lease

Aircraft backlog will significantly add to revenue and cash flows in the next three years.

Investment Overview

I had last covered Air Lease (AL) on January 3, 2019. I had opined in that article that Air Lease is oversold and worth accumulating. It’s been nine months since that article and Air Lease is higher by 44%.

Even after the sharp upside, I maintain a bullish view on the stock. I believe Air Lease will continue to trend higher in the coming quarters even amidst global economic concerns.

This coverage will discuss the factors to be bullish on Air Lease with focus on the company’s revenue visibility and balance sheet health.

Positive Industry Trend

Before talking about company specific factors, I must mention here that the International Air Transport Association expects number of air travelers to double to 8.2 billion between 2018 and 2037. This would imply a passenger growth of 3.5% on an annual basis.

A second important point to mention is that the number of leased aircraft as a percentage of total aircraft worldwide has gradually been increasing. According to the company’s presentation, leasing share of the world’s fleet was 14.7% in 1990 and it has increased to 40.7% in 2018. Therefore, airline companies increasingly prefer to lease aircraft than own them.

Clearly, the industry is looking at sustained growth and this, in general, will be positive for air leasing companies. Air Lease is among the best positioned companies to benefit from this secular growth trend.

Robust Revenue Visibility

With considering the economic headwinds, I am bullish on sustained growth for Air Lease. The key factor is that the company has a healthy revenue visibility and a deep pipeline of aircraft expansion.

As of 2Q19, Air Lease had $28.7 billion in committed minimum future lease rentals. In terms of years, the company has a weighted average lease term remaining of 7.2 years. This provides visibility for revenue and cash flows in the coming years.

From a stock upside perspective, the company’s aircraft order book is the key trigger. As of 2Q19, Air Lease had 433 aircraft on order to be delivered over the next few years. Importantly, 97% of the order book is placed through 2020. In other words, aircraft delivery will be immediately associated with an increase in leasing revenue and cash flows.

Further, a bulk of the new aircraft delivery is slated for 2020, 2021 and 2022. With the markets already moving into the fourth quarter of 2019, the stock will discount the earnings bump-up in the coming years.

No Credit Stress Likely

As of 2Q19, Air Lease had total debt of $12.9 billion and the company’s growth has been backed by leverage. However, I expect no credit stress for Air Lease in the coming years even as the company continues to leverage further.

I see the following positives from a balance sheet and overall credit perspective –

Air Lease has a young fleet with an average age of 3.7 years. A young fleet usually implies a long lease term. The company has $13.5 billion contracted minimum future rental payments on its existing fleet. In addition, the company has $15.2 in committed rentals on its order book. The key point being – clear cash flow visibility will make debt servicing smooth and growth in debt will be associated with growth in cash flows.

As of June 2019, the company’s book value of aircraft was $17.7 billion with total debt of $12.9 billion. This implies a loan-to-value of 72.9% and provides Air Lease with ample financial headroom. Importantly, the company has $12.6 billion in unsecured debt. With a majority of unencumbered aircraft, there is enough scope to leverage. High percentage of unsecured debt also indicates the confidence of creditors related to the company’s business model and cash flow visibility.

Concluding Thoughts

Air Lease's stock has moved higher in 2019 and I expect the rally to sustain in 2020. Over the next 3 years, the company has 257 aircraft delivered, and as these aircraft are leased out, revenue and cash flows will swell.

With a credit rating of BBB (Stable) from S&P, the company has no financing concerns and unencumbered aircraft provide ample room for leveraging. A high remaining lease term ensures smooth debt servicing visibility.

In addition to the revenue growth visibility, Air Lease currently pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share. I expect dividend to increase in the coming years and this will lead to stock re-rating.

Overall, Air Lease is a long-term portfolio stock and I believe that fresh exposure to the stock can be considered even at current levels with an investment horizon of 18-24 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.