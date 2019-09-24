Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Should The Market Reconsider The Data?

In early August, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) reported results from two phase 3 trials of its drug setmelanotide in rare genetic forms of obesity. The release of the results was met with a short term rally, but the stock found itself trading back at baseline within a few sessions. Through mid-to-late August there was a new rally in RYTM, and investors may be asking if the market has become upbeat about RYTM's future, perhaps having had some time to digest the data and the company's situation.

Figure 1: RYTM trading since IPO.

Setmelanotide: another weight loss drug set to flop?

On August 7, RYTM reported results from two phase 3 trials of setmelanotide. Results came from 10 patients with pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) deficiency obesity and 11 patients with leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity. What cannot be disregarded is that both studies met their primary and secondary endpoints. Eight of 10 POMC deficiency obesity patients (80%), achieved a 10% reduction in body weight.

Table 1: Results on the primary and secondary endpoints in RYTM phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in POMC deficiency obesity. Relevant footnotes in press release. Source: RYTM press release.

Summary of Efficacy Endpoints POMC Primary: Proportion of Participants Achieving at Least 10%Change in Body Weighti 80%(p<0.0001) Key Secondary: Mean Percent Reduction from Baseline inBody Weightii -25.4%90% CI: -28.80, -21.98 (p<0.0001) Key Secondary: Mean Percent Reduction from Baseline inMost Hunger Ratingii -27.8%90% CI: -40.58, -14.96(p=0.0005) Key Secondary: Proportion of Participants with 25%Reduction in Hungeriii 50% (p=0.0004)

In the LEPR deficiency obesity trial, fewer patients achieved the primary endpoint, but this wasn't too surprising as the drug had previously looked more promising in POMC deficiency obesity than LEPR deficiency obesity.

Table 2: Results on the primary and secondary endpoints in RYTM phase 3 trial of setmelanotide in LEPR deficiency obesity. Relevant footnotes in press release. Source: RYTM press release.

Summary of Efficacy Endpoints LEPR Primary: Proportion of Participants Achieving at Least 10%Change in Body Weighti 45.5%(p=0.0001) Key Secondary: Mean Percent Reduction from Baseline inBody Weightii -12.5%90% CI: -16.10, -8.83(p<0.0001) Key Secondary: Mean Percent Reduction from Baseline inMost Hunger Ratingii -41.9%90% CI: -54.76, -29.09(p<0.0001) Key Secondary: Proportion of Participants with 25%Reduction in Hungeriii 72.7%(p<0.0001)

Despite hitting the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints, the market's response to the data was fairly muted and short-lived. A few factors may be at play.

Concerns over the value of a 10% reduction weight reduction

A 5-10% reduction in body weight is a commonly used definition of a clinically meaningful weight loss. However the current decade saw the approval and launch of several weight loss drugs which were able to jump over 5/10% bar in placebo-controlled trials, but were not an immediate commercial success.

Figure 2: Screen capture of US FDA's draft "Guidance for Industry Developing Products for Weight Management." The commentary in this document is non-binding recommendations and other cutoffs such as 10% are also used in trials. Source: FDA website.

For example, Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) gained approval for the weight loss drug Belviq (locaserin) in 2012. In the case of Belviq, the approved indication requires patients to be obese (BMI ≥ 30) or overweight (BMI ≥ 27) with a relevant comorbidity (n.b. the margin for overweight is 25-29.9, so this drug wasn't indicated in "slightly" overweight patients).

This new drug application provides for the use of Belviq as an adjunct to reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with a body mass index greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2 (obese), or adult patients with a body mass index greater than or equal to 27 kg/m2 (overweight) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbid condition. - FDA approval letter, 2012.

Following years of poor performance, ARNA ended up selling the global rights for Belviq onto its marketing partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF; OTCPK:ESALY) in 2017.

A similar story to the ARNA/Belviq story played out with a drug called Contrave (naltrexone/bupropion), from Orexigen Therapeutics (OTCPK:OREXQ formerly OREX), which was approved for in same indication as Belviq, in 2014. The story had a far worse ending however, with OREX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March, 2018, attempting to sell the company. At the time OREX noted that Contrave was the No.1 prescribed weight loss brand in the US with 2017 net sales of ~$75M. Seeking Alpha's Spencer Osborne noted that the news of bankruptcy was an "expensive life lesson" to some investors. Certainly many learned their lesson with OREX and Contrave, ARNA and Belviq, or even Vivus Inc's (VVUS) weight loss drug Qsymia which experienced several years of no real growth. Those investors might be worried about the probability of commercial success for RYTM's setmelanotide, and I have previously seen ARNA/OREX/VVUS brought up when in discussions of RYTM.

Overall, I don't feel the OREX/ARNA/VVUS story is likely to apply to RYTM's setmelanotide. Firstly, the former group of drugs were initially approved for the "general obesity/overweight" indication whereas RYTM's setmelanotide is for rare genetic forms of obesity so any comparisons between the two are already hampered. Certainly discussions about whether or not a 5% or a 10% weight loss should serve as an endpoint will have different outcomes depending on whether we discuss rare disease with obesity vs general obesity. Secondly, RYTM notes that, "There are currently no effective or approved treatments for people living with rare MC4R pathway disorders." LEPR and POMC deficiency obesity are MC4R pathway disorders. By comparison there were other drugs on the market for the general obesity indication such as Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Saxenda (approved 2010, although Saxenda has to be injected). Even if there were not any drugs on the market for general obesity, ARNA, OREX and VVUS were always going to compete with each other, their drugs often the focus of comparisons. If RYTM's setmelanotide is a commercial failure, it won't be for the same reasons that Qsymia/Contrave/Belviq struggled.

Failure to appreciate the impact of trial design on efficacy

In clinical trials, the design is often aimed at maximizing the apparent efficacy of the drug, resources considered. In the real world, effectiveness is often lower. The difference between the two is referred to as the efficacy-effectiveness gap. The gap can be seen across multiple disease areas (for example oncology and metabolic disease). In the case of RYTM's phase 3 trials, I see a good chance that in some ways, the likely effectiveness of the drug has probably been understated by the efficacy shown in its trials.

Figure 3: Design of RYTM's phase 3 trials of setmelanotide. Note that following titration to the therapeutic dose, 10 weeks of treatment with setmelanotide followed, prior to a placebo withdrawal period, where patients stopped taking setmelanotide for a while, additional treatment with setmelanotide then followed. Source: RYTM presentation of phase 3 data.

RYTM's trials included a placebo treatment period, which helped to confirm the efficacy of the drug, as withdrawal was met with an increase in hunger scores and a mean increase in body weight of 5 kg during the 4-week placebo treatment period. Unfortunately, discussing the patients in the trial who didn't meet the primary endpoint in the LEPR deficiency obesity trial, RYTM noted the placebo period appear to have caused an issue.

Figure 4: Screen capture of part of RYTM's discussion of those not meeting the primary endpoint in the LEPR deficiency obesity trial. Source: RYTM presentation of phase 3 data.

The issue can be seen quite clearly in the data from the LEPR deficiency obesity trial. Setmelanotide looks quite impressive prior to the drug being withdrawn, and patients being treated with placebo, with weight clearly trending downwards. However, after the drug was reintroduced variability in the data increased quite a bit, and while weight returned to pre-placebo period levels, it no longer appeared to trend downward (Figure 5, left panel).

Figure 5: Results from the LEPR deficiency obesity phase 3 trial of setmelanotide. Source: RYTM presentation of phase 3 data.

RYTM also discussed that those not meeting the primary endpoint included a patient who discontinued due to an adverse event and two others who were difficult to assess due to comorbidities. Both of those issues are real-world problems and so we can't expect those issues to go away outside of RYTM's trials. On the other hand, the placebo withdrawal period reflects trial design, not real-world practice, and so the issues it caused leading to patients not meeting the primary endpoint should be minimized in the real world. That is good news for RYTM's sales numbers as patients initiating the drug but discontinuing due to non-response are not a reliable source of revenue, certainly that churn of patients would ideally be minimized.

More good news comes from the fact that RYTM has the ability to keep enrolling supplemental patients in its phase 3 studies, although the company is now moving towards NDA submission (4Q'19/Q1'20) with the current data in hand. Additional data, in the absence of a placebo-withdrawal period, which has now served its function, might show that sustained treatment with the drug does indeed produce more impressive results. It is unclear if RYTM will continue the practice of using placebo treatment periods, however.

Financial overview

As of June 30, RYTM had cash, cash equivalents and short term of investments of $195.1M, which the company expects to fund operations into Q4'20. Certainly with net loss of $42.8M in Q2'19, and net cash used in operating activities of $56.9M in H1'19, that estimate of Q4'20 for cash runway from the company seems plausible. With 34,515,042 shares outstanding as of July 25, RYTM has a market cap of $846M (at a price of $24.51, the close on September 20).

Figure 6: Excerpt from RYTM's 10-Q. Source: 10-Q filed July 29.

An absence of long-term debt is encouraging for a company proceeding to the commercial stage, although it remains to be seen what RYTM plans to do heading into the launch of setmelanotide regarding raising funds, should the drug be approved. RYTM also has the option of searching for a marketing partner for setmelanotide if the company doesn't want to go it alone.

Conclusions

The initial reaction to phase 3 data in early August was short lived with the stock returning to pre-results levels. The stock rallied throughout August and a new rally also came as the result of news release on September 9. RYTM noted it would make a presentation on September 25, discussing the company's efforts to expand the list of potential indications for setmelanotide (using genetic sequencing efforts) and add new indications to the company's phase 2 basket study. Those efforts are good news but while I think the presentation will provide additional color and so is important to tune in to, I don't think it will get the stock out of the $20-$30 range, where it has traded for much of its existence.

The next truly high impact news from RYTM might come from results from the company's phase 3 studies of setmelanotide in Bardet-Biedl Syndrome and Alström sydnrome. When RYTM provides more news on the timing of a readout, I might become bullish depending on the company's progress towards NDA submission/approval in LEPR/POMC deficiency, financials and trading. Until that time I am neutral on RYTM.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.