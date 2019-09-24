Boxlight: Actions By Management Calls Company Potential Into Question

However, in recent months, they’ve pivoted some of their efforts into acquisitions in the robotics space which has dampened their prospects and increased their debt and leverage ratio.

Thesis In Question

Back at the start of 2019, I wrote about the prospects of Boxlight (BOXL), which manufactures and distributed technological solutions for the education space in the United States, Europe and South America. They provide all the equipment which smart classrooms need like tablets for students, smart whiteboards with interactive displays and general educational tracking software for teachers to follow their students' progress and tasks.

The company seems to have veered off course, however, and began acquiring other companies which are slightly out of their core offerings and have taken on a sizable amount of debt to do so, boosting their interest expense to levels which may be unsustainable if they don’t aggressively pursue revenue expansion streams in markets in which they have an edge.

Overall, the company has the platform and the products which are in high demand from schools and classrooms who want to move over to smart systems to teach and track students as these are proven to be lower overall costs for both the school and the students when it comes to purchasing books and other supplies. However, it’s unclear exactly how much effort the company is indeed putting into expanding their core offerings in the smart classroom space with the acquisition of a robotics company and taking on more debt when they’re not yet making any money.

Industry Remains Strong

Previously, I noted the high CAGR expected in the smart classroom industry of 9.8%, expected to reach almost $80 billion in spending in the United States by the year 2022. e-Learning software, which the company markets as part of their offerings, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% and reach over $32 billion in the same time period. Some estimates have the overall smart classroom market reaching over $100 billion by 2026, providing for a long and sustained growth environment for the companies working to provide solutions in this space.

Until recently, the United States made up almost 50% of all spending in this area but now Asia-Pacific region nations like China and India are outspending the US which now account for just under 44% of all spending. Unless trends reverse, countries like China and Japan are expected to surpass the United States in spending on advancing educational standards and boosting the use of technology to overcome hurdles like class and financial capabilities by student parents.

Most of these sales remain hardware, which comprises of tablets for students, interactive panels and smart whiteboards for teachers, making up almost 60% of all spending. However, as more school now have the hardware, software is becoming the hot topic with interactive learning materials, e-Textbooks and other teacher-student interaction and management systems are making up more and more of total spending in the United States, Europe and South America.

According to the same estimates posted in my previous article, converting to these systems can save a school an average of $35,000 annually on paper and printing costs, making it an attractive investment for schools whether they can or can’t afford it.

Core Business Remains Stable

Boxlight has almost $1 million in cash and equivalents and is well positioned with around $3.3 million in inventories, even though I expect this number to be higher given their buildup ahead of the new school year which started earlier this month. They do, however, have over $4 million in short-term debt and almost $2 million in long-term debt, forcing them to shell out around $1.4 million in interest expense annually (based off $759,000 in interest expense for the first half of 2019 and historical interest rates).

Even so, the company’s core business is still growing. In the first half of 2019, the company not only increased revenues by 3% but also significantly improved profit margins as they were affected by lower margin large-scale project in 2018. Even though sales increased, cost of sales decreased as higher margin mix of products were in play, but overall expenses rose like SG&A and R&D as a result of acquisition preparation and integration.

The company is expected to report sales of $44 million for 2019 and then $55 million for 2020, projecting a solid and high growth rate environment. On the EPS side, the company is expected to report a loss of ($0.62) for the year and then improve slightly to a loss of ($0.26) in 2020, even though originally they were expected to report some profitability in 2020.

I’m On The Sidelines For Now

Even though the company’s core business remains stable and growing nicely, Boxlight has veered off the tracks a bit with its acquisition of a robotics company and has not seemed to put enough emphasis on marketing their existing offerings ahead of the current school year. They have real potential in the long run with their current offerings and even with improvements and new products in the same space as more and more schools make the investment into smart classrooms.

If they do indeed stick to it and put the same amount of money into marketing these solutions to schools around the country and the world as they are into acquisitions, they would have the opportunity to grow meaningfully alongside the overall industry. They have been growing sales at a faster rate than the market, growing market share in the industry, but have stalled since focusing more of their attention on acquisitions. The language in their most recent 10-Q regarding acquisitions seems to confirm the fact that they’re shifting their focus as mentioned before.

Additionally, as I covered more extensively in my previous article, the company faces headwinds from learning and teaching platforms from major corporations like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) which have used their massive platforms to offer software which connect learning programs with students and helps teachers control the learning environment for their students. This does and will be a headwind which Boxlight will continue to face in the upcoming years and their renewed focus could have the potential for them to be left behind in some of the software areas.

Valuation And Investment Conclusion

Overall, I think my previously established valuation stands for the current year and heading into 2020 as their core growth in sales of their offerings remains stable, even if it stagnated slightly. Given the fact that the company is only expected to report profitability in 2020, I previously determined that a 2x multiple of sales fairly values the company but now that additional headwinds come up I believe that a 1x multiple more accurately values the company.

This means that the company is fairly valued at a market cap of roughly $44 million, which is still about double the company's current market cap of just under $21 million, meaning that there is the potential for the company's long-term prospects to improve and then return to their fair value range of around $4.00 per share based off their market cap.

I remain optimistic about the company’s core business but wary on their perceived path to acquisitions which has turned so many great companies and concepts on their heads. If the company continues to focus on their core market, I’ll turn very bullish once again, but in the meantime, I remain neutral.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.