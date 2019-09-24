Duos Technologies: Transforming Into A Recurring Revenue Model

I'm bullish on Duos Technologies (OTCQB:DUOT) as it is transforming its business model away from project dependency by adding more reliable, steadier, and higher margin recurring revenue products. Please refer to my earlier article and to the company's investor information for more background information than that will be provided in this article.

Company Strategy

The company has a suite of products that use video analytics, machine vision algorithms, neural networking, machine learning, and artificial intelligence that can be applied to various industries. DUOT had initial success with railroad security technology that is used to reveal open hatches, illegal passengers, and undercarriage bomb detection on entry to the U.S. at the southern border. Management decided to concentrate on solutions for the railroad industry because the software solutions for railroads market are virtually unpenetrated and because railroads are naturally eager to improve their efficiency and add to their ROE by applying efficient technology solutions.

Over the prior two years, DUOT has ramped up R&D spending to develop new products which began to be introduced last year with the commercialization of an automated railcar inspection portal ("RIP"), which is now the company's main product. RIPs begin to generate higher margin recurring revenue once they are installed.

Early this year, DUOT rolled out its deep learning and AI-based software, truevue360, that supports RIP portal and undercarriage inspection with artificial intelligence. truvue360 expands DUOT's addressable market and also adds recurring revenue. The company expects to more than double its current recurring revenue as a percentage of total revenue to 20% for fiscal 2020 as stated at the Gateway Investor Conference presentation.

There are a variety of complementary products in addition to RIP and truvue360 as well as a variety of applications beyond railroad car inspections that the company offers turnkey systems for, but railroad solutions are currently the bread and butter and the area of focus for DUOT.

Management plans to do a capital raise through bank financing, complete two acquisitions and apply for a Nasdaq listing before the end of the year. The acquisitions, if they are completed, will be complementary to the company's focus on RIPs as their main product. Many of the railroad portals are located in extremely out of the way locations where normal telephone service is undependable. To solve this issue, the company is looking to acquire a communication company. Management does not expect to do a capital raise without completing the two acquisitions and, simultaneously, applying for a Nasdaq listing.

Financial Picture

Revenue for the first half of fiscal 2019 increased 30% to $5.70 million from $4.39 million in the same period last year. Management is projecting $14-15 million in revenue for fiscal 2019, 16-25% higher than fiscal 2018 and has not yet given an outlook for fiscal 2020 except to say that they expect the company to be profitable. There are several projects anticipated to be completed in the next 24 months as discussed below. It's difficult to break down what projects will be completed in this fiscal year or next as some of the outlook given by management is inclusive of both years.

The rollout of new products will soon be completed, and operating expenses, which have been at unsustainable levels, will be reduced for fiscal 2020. The increasing recurring revenue will also improve margins and profitability.

A few SA fellow contributors and many readers have said to me that they are not buying shares as they expect DUOT to issue additional shares for a capital raise and dilute earnings. DUOT reported $280,000 in cash as of the end of the second quarter. There's $740,000 in debt. On the surface, it appears that the company will not be able to meet its obligations without an additional cash infusion.

CEO Gianni Arcaini and CFO Adrian Golfarb have been asked many times at earning calls and investor presentations if the company is planning a capital raise and have yet to provide a definitive answer. It's clear why an answer hasn't been given now that I understand that management can't determine their capital requirements until their acquisition plan comes to fruition or is cancelled.

Without the acquisitions, the company may not need new funding as there is a reported $1.8 million in accounts receivable and there has been a wave of new contracts, but it is tight. Doing the math, expenses should be reduced since the new products have, for the most part, been rolled out. Normally, it takes $2-2.5 million to run the company each quarter. There's now additional headcount to consider, so I estimate this quarter operating expenses at $3 million. It's difficult to calculate how much recurring revenue will come in this quarter as I don't know the contract terms. It could be annual revenue or monthly or perhaps quarterly. I did ask management and was told that regardless of the terms, recurring revenue is reported on a quarterly basis.

The portals already in operation will account for $1 million in recurring revenue. There was a major contract announced after the second quarter report worth $2.5 million. I don't know how much the company received upfront. There's work to install a pantograph system this quarter for the Chicago Metra that included as an unreported upfront payment. Approximately $100K from recurring revenue from a new software sale kicks in this quarter. Warrants holders were actively converting last quarter and demonstrated interest to continue converting if the stock price hits $.50 or the company offers lower terms. Conversion would add funding for the company. CNI is expected to buy additional portals during this quarter which will add immediate additional funding from an upfront payment. It appears to me that the company can put together $3 million it will need to operate for this quarter without a capital raise, even assuming no new contracts other than from CNI are reported.

There are a few other deals in the pipeline (discussed below) that will combine to provide more than adequate funding for the foreseeable future if they can get over the short-term lack of liquidity if the acquisitions, funding, and uplisting plans do not materialize. Mr. Arcaini told me that there will be no capital raise if the acquisitions and Nasdaq listing application are not included.

Pipeline

Railway car inspections are mandatory prior to trains leaving a rail yard. Mechanical inspections performed by a human can take up to three hours and are not as efficient as RIP inspections, which are conducted while the train is traveling at full speed entering the rail yard. RIP provides information on any repair or service needed so that time is not wasted.

Automated railcar inspection is not yet recognized by the U.S. railroad inspection regulations, but, nevertheless, railroads are recognizing the cost savings that RIPs provide. The feasibility and advantages of automated railcar inspection are outlined in research studies, and it is anticipated that automated railcar inspection will be approved in the U.S. by legislation in the near future.

DUOT has five security RIBs in operation at the southern border that bring in recurring revenue slightly above $1 million per year. The company just signed a new five-year contract with the Custom and Border Patrol ("CBP") agency to continue service at the southern border. There will be ten railcar inspection RIBs in operation by the end of the year in addition to the security RIBs. These RIBs will each contribute at least $200,000 in annual recurring revenue and more as additional algorithms are added.

DUOT recorded its first multi-million dollar sale when Canadian National Railroad (CNI) purchased seven RIPs last year. CNI features the RIPs on their website and has stated that it plans to incrementally extend usage across all of its railyards. The company is promoting itself as the "safest railroad" as well as touting how much savings they expect due to automation.

DUOT won an initial RIP contract with a second major railroad in August. There was no disclosure as to who the second major railroad customer is, but my guess is that it is Norfolk Southern (NSC) as the company seeks to establish itself as the technology-enabled railroad of the future.

DUOT expects to sell 14 more inspection portals in 2019-2020 as indicated at the recent Gateway Investor Conference. Each portal costs $1 million or more and adds additional fees and recurring revenue depending on how many algorithms are included. Each algorithm addresses a specific inspection point. Legal requirements call for 65 inspection points. Railroads vary in requiring from 65 to 90 different inspection points. DUOT expects to have 20 algorithms available by the end of this year and expects to have at least 60 algorithms completed by the end of 2020. Mr. Arcaini expects that legislative approval for automated inspection of railcars will come around in 2021 and his company will be ready to meet inspection regulations.

DUOT recently announced a five-year contract for its truvue360 software with a tier 1 freight railroad company that will bring in $1 million in recurring revenue. The customer is likely Canadian National. The second tier one freight railroad customer that recently came on board will probably buy in as well, in order to enhance their RIB performance.

Other new product launches as described in the second quarter earnings release:

Received a purchase order from Chicago Metra to install an automated pantograph inspection system (apis) spanning four tracks that will capture high-resolution digital video imagery of critical pantographs.

Launched apis3D, the Company's next-generation automated pantograph inspection system, which is expected to accelerate the transit/rail industry's ongoing transition to automated inspection systems.

Launched next-generation automated logistics information system (alis), which now includes artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, enabling automation of critical gatehouse processing for trucks entering or exiting distribution centers.

There are also several initial projects that were recently completed and are expected to lead to further contracts. Just a few examples include:

FEMA had been buying an undercarriage inspection system for its 40-feet wide trailers until the current trade war. DUOT designed and manufactured a turnkey undercarriage inspection solution for FEMA and expects to future orders.

DUOT just completed a demonstration project for the New York City subway. Results exceeded even management's expectations. Now, it's in the hands of NYC politicians to decide if they are buyers.

DUOT automated a Florida Correctional facility and is optimistic about receiving further Correctional orders.

Technical Picture

The stock chart displays a pattern known as the death cross. When the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average, it is considered a negative for the stock price going forward. Management informed me that a seller with a large position has been selling. They feel it is unfortunate as it is sending out a false message. Management believes that the seller has less than a 100,000 shares and should be finished within a month.

Another pattern appears to be forming. A V-shaped bottom is a bullish indicator that the stock selling has run its course and that buyers are displaying an increasing interest.

Data by YCharts

Competition

DUOT is the only company that has sold an automated railcar inspection system in North America. The only other company that offers a similar product is Trimble (TRMB) through their 2017 acquisition of Beena Vision. Trimble is a much larger and more diversified company than DUOT, so a comparison would not be useful. It is noteworthy that tiny DUOT has been successful in pioneering automated railcar inspection in the U.S. despite competition from a company with vastly greater resources and there is a large market opportunity with only two competitors.

Share Information

There are about 30 million shares outstanding, 4.2 million convertible preferred shares held by mostly one investor and about 20 million warrants according to the Gateway presentation. The majority of warrants have a strike price of $.50.

There is insider skin in the game as well as institutional interest which is rarely found in a microcap OTC stock. The CEO owns over 830,000 shares since 2017. Look what happened to the share price after Mr. Arcaini bought shares in late Nov. 2017.

Source

Mr. Goldfarb has been buying shares over the last month as has one of the directors. 21 April Fund owns over 10% of the shares.

Valuation

In my first article on this stock, I was a bit ahead of myself. I have a better understanding of the company after speaking with management. Recurring revenue will pick up substantially going forward and operating costs will be greatly reduced as the company turns profitable.

The stock trades at just .7x sales. Once it turns profitable, it will command a more reasonable valuation. Profitable, fast-growing technology stocks command PS ratios of 5x sales, but that takes time as companies need to establish consistency in order to win investor confidence. But a Nasdaq listing and the right acquisitions could be accelerants. Assigning a PS of 3 results in a price of $1.70, a little over 400% higher than the current market price.

Risk

DUOT competes against a much larger company that has much more resources at its disposal. DUOT management put it all out there to roll out new products and have run the well almost dry just in time as revenues are ramping up. If this was intentional and by design, hats off to them. The near term will demonstrate if management calculations were correct or not. This is a low float, low volume OTC penny stock. Low float and low volume add to the risk factor in investing.

Conclusion

Over the last few months, there have been several DUOT press releases about new products and customers from a variety of industries, and the stock price has been dropping. I started to think that the company lacks focus. I was pleased to have a conversation with CEO Gianni Arcaini and CFO Adrian Goldfarb to get a better understanding of what's going on and what is anticipated. I hope that this article added clarity for readers researching this company.

DUOT is clearly focused on capturing the North American automated rail car inspection market. CNI has plans to place a portal on each of their rail yards. This is a major win. And DUOT recently won an initial contract from a second-tier 1 freight railroad. Just like CNI, the second tier one freight railroad customer is likely to follow through with further orders. This is prior to automated inspection being legally allowed to replace human inspection and is indicative of the demand explosion that will follow after the railroad industry catches up with other industries. Best example is the airline industry where technology solutions have been utilized far ahead of the railroad industry.

Portals kick in recurring revenue once they are installed. A second software product was added that will bring in additional recurring revenue and the pipeline is full of possibilities as product rollouts and demonstrations have been positive.

Revenues are on target for a second consecutive record high. Operating costs should come down by a large degree as new product rollout is completed and recurring revenue growth will drive the company to profitability.

Fellow SA contributor Rob Barnett provided an excellent look at the railroad industry outlook and specifically on Union Pacific (UNP) in his recent article Union Pacific: It Looks Like The Top Of The Cycle For The Rails where the author touched on automation being key to future growth for the railroads and how the railroad employee culture has been anti change. UNP is one example as to how the other Tier 1 freight railroads will have to figure out how to catch up with CNI and the second tier 1 customer for DUOT. Barnett did not go far enough in his article and did not capture how the modernization of the railroad industry will lead to further profitability and the top of the cycle hasn't been reached.

I have been stalking OTC land for uplisting candidates. It was music to my ears when I heard that this company plans to apply for a Nasdaq listing this year. There is no guarantee that they will apply, and we will learn soon enough. I hope the CEO decides to buy shares again!

How often do you get a chance to buy a stock near its low when it's recording record revenue and on a path to sustainable profit and growth? Here is one.

