2 Momentum Stocks With Value

In a recent article, I showed that Value and Momentum work well in tandem. Since Value tends to outperform in early market recoveries, and Momentum tends to outperform in mid-to-late cycle expansions, the combination makes for a consistent source of alpha. The 50/50 combination of commonly used Momentum and Value indices has beat the S&P 500 (VOO) in 18 of the last 23 years.

Some readers countered that they are not looking for a combination of the factor tilts, but would prefer to see stocks that screen well on both Value and Momentum measures. To examine that request, I looked at the underlying holdings of leading Momentum and Value ETF's. For Momentum, I looked at the underlying holdings for the MSCI USA Momentum Index, proxied by the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM). For Value, I looked at the underlying holdings for the S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV).

There are currently 128 holdings in the Momentum Index, and 119 holdings in the Value Index. While they pull from separate indices - the Momentum Index pulls from the MSCI USA Index, and the S&P 500 Pure Value Index pull from the S&P 500 - I was surprised that there was so little overlap. Surprised is actually an understatement. I thought that I had written my data query incorrectly. I assumed there had to be a formula error. After checking and re-checking the data, there are only two current stocks owned by both funds - Aflac (AFL) and Exelon (EXC).

Aflac, the supplemental insurance provider with the ever-present duck mascot, may have snuck in on a technicality. The Momentum fund rebalances semi-annually in January and July (if there is not a need for ad-hoc rebalancing). Through July 31st, Aflac had returned a solid 15.6% over the previous year, nearly double the return for the broader S&P 500. It also would have screened well on a Value basis at year-end when RPV does its annual re-balancing, trading at just under 11x trailing earnings at year-end 2018. The reason that I call the overlap a technicality is that Aflac is down 7% from its mid-July peak on the impact of lower expected earnings in its investment portfolio from lower interest rates and an idiosyncratic issue with sales of its cancer policies through Japan Post. This Columbus, Georgia-based business generates 70% of its sales in Japan. Aflac may cease to be a Momentum stock at the rebalance date in January, but this Dividend Aristocrat (NOBL) may still be attractive today at less than 12x trailing earnings.

Exelon (EXC) likely got into the Momentum index due to the strong performance of Utilities during the year-to-date interest rate rally. The stock ended 2018 at 17x trailing earnings, not low in a holistic sense, but low relative to Utilities which have seen their multiples expand on falling rates. Exelon is unique in the Utility industry as the biggest nuclear power operator and a "hybrid" utility with a remaining merchant power business in addition to the regulated entities. The secular pressure on nuclear fuel and the cyclical pressure on power prices may have contributed to the below average industry multiple.

It will be interesting to follow these two stocks a year forward and see if the combination of Value and Momentum produces alpha. I do not recommend owning two stock portfolios, and the returns of this pair could well be driven by idiosyncratic events rather than the factor tilt drivers. I think the takeaway here for Seeking Alpha readers is how little overlap there is between Value and Momentum currently. With limited single issuer overlap, these factor tilt portfolios should offer the lowered correlation that has driven consistent returns historically.

