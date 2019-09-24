Getting It Right

What this means, in fact, is that the Fed is not the ultimate authority. Congress is the ultimate authority, and very few people seem to recognize this.

The Fed was instituted by Congress, and their structure and mandates can be changed by Congress, and the Fed can even be revoked by Congress.

It seems to me that there are several areas where people, and institutions, alike, are not taking the correct view. One particular area is the Fed. The Fed is not some off-shore institution that operates independently from the government of the United States. "Independence" does not mean that it is not accountable for its actions. In fact, the four year term of office for the Chairman, and the fourteen year terms for the Presidents and the Governors, are not some God given right. The Fed was instituted by Congress, and their structure and mandates can be changed by Congress, and the Fed can even be revoked by Congress.

What this means, in fact, is that the Fed is not the ultimate authority. Congress is the ultimate authority, and very few people seem to recognize this. The Fed exists at the behest of the Congress of the United States and that is it, period.

The Fed was created by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 and signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson. The mandates of the Fed have been changed several times, by Congress, since inception. Congress initiated the Fed, and Congress has the power, and the authority, to direct its actions. Also, it is not the "world's central bank," as it has been so often termed in the Press.

The Federal Reserve Bank was created to protect the interests of the United States. While it is true that they are "Independent," as I said, that they can make their own decisions, they are not above the wishes of the government, the people. It is my opinion, therefore, that the President, a Senator, a Congressman, has the right, if not the obligation, to ask just what the Fed is doing, when they do not seem to be operating in the best interests of the country.

While there is often a reference to the mandates of the Fed, I think that the first consideration is the "purpose" of the Fed. I quote, below, from the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. The very first statement is the purpose and function of the Federal Reserve:

"The Federal Reserve System is the central bank of the United States."

The Federal Reserve Act declares:

"The Federal Reserve System is the central bank of the United States. It performs five general functions to promote the effective operation of the U.S. economy and, more generally, the public interest. The Federal Reserve conducts the nation's monetary policy to promote maximum employment, stable prices, and moderate long-term interest rates in the U.S. economy; promotes the stability of the financial system and seeks to minimize and contain systemic risks through active monitoring and engagement in the U.S. and abroad; promotes the safety and soundness of individual financial institutions and monitors their impact on the financial system as a whole; fosters payment and settlement system safety and efficiency through services to the banking industry and the U.S. government that facilitate U.S.-dollar transactions and payments; and promotes consumer protection and community development through consumer-focused supervision and examination, research and analysis of emerging consumer issues and trends, community economic development activities, and the administration of consumer laws and regulations."

Since we are now engaged in a "Game of Thrones," with both China and the European Union, it is interesting to assess our position. I say this, by the way, because we are in a "Tariff War" with China and we are in a "Rates and Currency War," with the EU. The European Union, along with Switzerland and Japan, have propelled us into approximately $17 trillion of negative yielding bonds. Never in recorded human history have we seen anything like this. You can point to here and there, after the Great Depression, but never to anything like what we have now.

Interestingly enough, the equity markets rise and fall based upon what is going on with China but barely nod to what is taking place with the European Union. The nations of Europe have directed their central bank, the ECB, they have "No" independence, to lower rates to Zero, and now less than Zero, because they can't afford their budgets, or social programs, without raising taxes, or selling off assets. So they have created "Pixie Dust" money, at the ECB, so that they are now paid for borrowing. Quite a feat, when you give it due consideration.

The assertion that the Fed could be doing more to help the economy of the United States is a correct one, in my opinion. Lower rates means that the U.S. government borrows for less and it also spurs the economy on as corporations and people can re-finance, at lower rates, anything, everything, in sight.

Let's examine where we are:

NATION ASSETS PERCENTAGE OF GDP

The Central Bank of America $3.7 Trillion 18.0%

The Central Bank of the EU $5.2 Trillion 39.6%

The Central Bank of Japan $5.4 Trillion 101.5%

The Central Bank of China $5.1 Trillion 37.1%

*Data courtesy of Yardeni Research

The Fed could double its assets to $7.4 trillion, start buying both Treasury Bills and Notes, to end the Inverted Curve discussion, as indicating a recession. This would also probably end our recent liquidity issues, and still be at 36.0% of America's GDP, which is in line with the EU and China. I say to the Fed, "Time to get going." They can ignore me of course, to the detriment of the country. That is their "Independent" right, as long as Congress allows it.