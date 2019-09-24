A Closer Look At Reported Strong Homebuilder Sentiment

Worries about the economy and the trade war’s impact on it have hurt the confidence of American consumers, investors, CEOs and manufacturing sector purchasing managers. Yet, one group of Americans just posted its highest confidence reading for the year-to-date. The nation’s homebuilders were reported to be feeling good in September thanks to low mortgage rates and strong buyer demand. Truth is, though, trade war troubles reached pockets of the housing market too, at least where manufacturing matters. So, despite the strong headline reading, the data offers a cautionary note. Furthermore, builders' reading of the current market is very strong, but their forward outlook, while also very positive, slipped a bit. Our takeaway is that the real estate sector is healthy now, as evident by the mood of builders, but the same trade policy and global trade repercussions that threaten the broader economy also threaten the real estate sector. Thus, I would use the guide of the Federal Reserve, stock market investors, CEOs and consumers for a better measure of forward risks. As far as real estate investment goes, I still favor it, but would be a bit more picky today about where I invest.

Data by YCharts

Homebuilders' shares outpaced the broader market for much of the trading day on Tuesday September 17, 2019 on the heels of positive homebuilder sentiment, though the market just about caught up at the close.

Security September 17, 2019 SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) +0.3% SPDR Dow Jones (DIA) +0.1% iShares U.S. Home Construction (ITB) +0.5% Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ) +0.3%* SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) +0.2% Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL) +1.3% PulteGroup (PHM) +0.9%*

*Dividends were recorded on September 17 for two securities listed here.

Everybody Else is Worried

While homebuilder sentiment is up, measures of the mood elsewhere have reflected concern. On Friday the 13th of September, consumer sentiment, as measured by the University of Michigan, was reported still some 8 points off its May high. In fact, consumer sentiment marked its third lowest level since President Trump’s election on heightened trade policy concerns. Investor confidence, reported by State Street late last month, fell sharply on significantly reduced North American and European appetite for risk among institutional portfolio managers. CEO confidence dropped sharply in August on trade worries and slowdown fears. And earlier this month, the ISM Purchasing Managers Index dropped into contraction territory, in what I referred to as a canary in the coal mine because of a change we saw in sector employment.

The NAHB Housing Market Index Shows Builders are Bullish

The September reading of the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) showed improvement, rising to a mark of 68, up a point from August’s revised reading of 67 (revised up from 66). The index has held within a healthy range since May but marked its highest level for the year-to-date this month. The data defied reason, as other sentiment measures show decline on trade policy upheaval and economic uncertainty. So, why then are housing sector professionals so happy?

The survey data shows that solid household formation and low mortgage rates were helpful this month. Household formations are certainly benefiting from a healthy labor market, where unemployment hovers at historic lows. But 30-year fixed rate mortgage rates actually rose in September to roughly 3.73%, from 3.58% in August. Still, because there is a lag between contract signings and closings on home purchases, we can see how lower mortgage rates played role for demand; and mortgage rates are still very low as compared to historic levels. With the Federal Reserve acting to lower the fed funds rate twice this summer, and with concerns about trade and the economy easing a bit in September, the yield curve started to normalize some, with long rates rising through the month. Though, portions of the yield curve remain inverted.

Market Mixed Where Manufacturing Matters

In regions of the country where manufacturing matters, builders resounded a reminiscent report. They complained about uncertainty brought about by the Administration’s trade policy with China. Also, they noted pressures on margins due to higher costs, which they tie to trade policy. The NAHB Home Building Geography Index showed that manufacturing malaise is weighing on home construction in relative markets.

Where builder sentiment improvement was reported in the Northeast (+2 to 59), West (+2 to 75) and South (+1 to 70), the reading on the manufacturing rich Midwest stayed put at a lower level of 57 in September. The Northeast sees slower gains and thus lower readings because of its rich concentration of existing homes and developed land, where growth in the U.S. is typically seen stronger in the South and West.

The Current Reality Carries Greater Relevance

An important side note for real estate enthusiasts is that the current reality in the housing market, as reported by builders, is still good. The HMI showed that builders remain confident about current sales conditions, with the relevant sub-index for current conditions registering an increase of 2 points to 75 in September.

It was builders’ expectations for the forward six months that slipped, with that sub-index falling by just a point to a still solid 70. Finally, the reading for buyer traffic held steady at 50, which believe it or not, is a relatively positive reading. It seems to me, after years of following this data, that homebuilders expect more walk-throughs of sample homes and inquisitions about properties than they see.

Conclusion

The conclusion here is that homebuilders are still very confident about their segment of the economy. Builders’ solid sentiment reflects strong demand for homes supported by excellent national employment levels and still historically low mortgage rates. Though, builders note concern about cost pressures on profit margins and pockets of softness relative to national trade policy and manufacturing sector contraction.

A cautionary note about the prognostication power of homebuilder sentiment for the broader economic outlook. I would not rely on it over other measures of risk for the economic outlook, as a good enough number of small builders have notoriously been caught deeply levered into cyclical downturns, in my view and based on relative experience in the field. In other words, I view the cautionary notes of the Federal Reserve chairman about forward risks, and the contracted confidence readings of other participants in the economy, as more valuable toward broader economic risk assessment. While real estate investment is still in my view quite worthwhile, I would be more picky now than in recent years past about where I invest. I will have more to say about specific markets I favor and would avoid in future reports.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.