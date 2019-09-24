Reviewing Our Roth Accounts In Detail

Almost 40% of my net worth is in my 401(k) plan from my prior employer (I retired in July). I will cover the Roth part of that here.

I am using options to enhance my return in my Roth IRA. I have chosen, at this time, not to do that in my wife's Roth IRA.

Introduction

Based on current projections, we should never have to make withdrawals from any of our Roth accounts. That will allow us to maintain a higher equity ratio than the accounts with RMDs or that we use for living expenses. Our long-term plans for these accounts was covered in a prior article: Now Retired - Adjusting My Roth Accounts For The Long Haul

My work Roth

Right now, it appears I might be able to convert some of my After-Tax 401(k) funds into my Roth option without pushing us over the first Medicare income level that raises your Part B & D premiums, but I need to wait for my taxable account funds to declare their year-end distributions first. My old company uses active and passive funds for our investments that do not exist outside the plan. Each choice has multiple managers. Before RMDs are required, I will move this account into my Roth IRA.

My Roth IRA

Since my first report, there have been several trades to lower the fixed income holdings in this account as my goal is to be near 70% equities here. Those trades were:

Flaherty & Crumrine PFD CEF (FFC). I like this CEF for preferreds but it started selling at a premium.

Pennantpark Floating Rate CEF (PFLT). Sold over concern that rates are not raising.

Fidelity New Markets Income Fund (FNMIX). Low yield and raising concerns the tariff wars would negatively effect EM countries. I also have EM Debt exposure with JEMD.

Omega Healthcare (OHI). I was assigned a September call against most of my position and decided to sell out the rest.

With the cash raised, I started selling cash-covered puts. One of those I already chose to close out at a small profit:PCG Put Trade. I will start my current holdings by listing my open option positions and one recently expired one.

ARE Oct 140 Put – 1 contract. Hope to be put to as Alexandria Real Estate Equities is a REIT I desire to own. Right now, it looks like I will be writing a new contract when this one expires. Current price is over $150.

CVS Nov 50 Put – 3 contracts. Initiated position after what appeared to me as an overly negative news story was released about CVS Drug Stores and the price dropped. I wrote my contracts with 12% downside protection. Current price is over $60.

DAL Oct 50 Put – 3 contracts. Using screens provided by Fidelity, I picked Delta Airlines as being highly rated, good technicals and high ROI( 15%) with 10% downside protection at the time. Current price about $58.

XBI Sep 80 Put – 2 contracts. I want biotech exposure and picked one of the best performing ETFs that had active option activity. This option just expired OTM, on which I earned 10.8%. My plan is to write new contracts on XBI once the November contracts start to trade.

National Health Investors (NHI). We have owned NHI since 2014 and like the demographics that should provide future growth in both price and dividends (current yield:5%). I am thinking of writing a put on NHI to double my holdings since I lost my OHI shares.

Ishares EAFE Small Cap (SCZ). One of the few asset classes doing well in the international arena. Its CAGR over the past ten years is more than 10%.

For an account that is supposed to be 70% equity, currently NHI and SCZ are my only direct equity holdings. Since my puts can become equities, I count the value of the contracts as equity. When I list my cash holdings later, I will divide out how much cash I am holding to cover my put positions. The concept is to have equity exposure with lower risk.

Fidelity Floating Rate Fund (FFRHX). With the expectation of raising rates, it made sense to park some of our desired Fixed Income funds in a fund that would benefit from that. Still, its YTD return is 6.23% and it currently yields 5.42%. Holdings are primarily bank loans.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). They invest in mortgages and mortgage-related assets. With rates on hold, refinance risk is lower and the price has held steady since last summer. Current yield is 8.62%. This is a mREIT so I include it in my FI count.

Priority Income Fund PFD B 6.25% 12/31/2023 (PRIF.PB). We managed to buy this while it was still trading below the maturity price of $25, resulting in an expect ROI of 6.3%. This preferred was issued for the purpose of funding CLO purchases for the Priority Income Fund.

Nuveen EM Debt 2022 Target CEF (JEMD). They invest in EM sovereign and corporate debt maturing before mid-2023. Yield plus bonds moving to par should yield near 9%. We own this CEF in two other accounts. The extra yield, despite the added risk, was a better choice than CDs for part of the fixed income allocation.

Morgan Stanley 4.04% PFD (NYSE:MS.PA). With a price near $22, the current yield is closer to 4.5%. The rate is based on 3-mo LIBOR + 70bps; currently this combined rate is about 3%. It is past its call date @$25 but that is not likely at the current price so it provides another FI asset yielding more than CDs.

To get to 70%, I need to reduce more of my FI holdings as the equity is about 43%, counting the put-cash as equity. MSPRA or FFRHX will most likely be reduced once I consume the available cash and find good puts to write.

My wife's Roth IRA

Since June, I sold off all her under-performing BDCs ($SLRC, $PSEC) and her International Dividend ETF ($IDV). I am still evaluating where to reinvest this cash. I recently added $CSWC and $HTGC to our IRAs so they are high on the list. I also like some of the SPY alternatives I covered in another article (ETF alternatives to SPY). Most of the cash needs to be invested in equities to get up to our target 70% equity ratio.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertibles (CWB). Right now I am counting this ETF as part of my equities but others might consider it fixed income since it holds bonds and preferreds that "might" one day become equities. Its performance (almost 11% over the past 10 years) is more than most bond funds have returned.

Cohen & Steers Total Return CEF (RFI). This CEF provides high income and REITS exposure to this account. I want to add more but not in the habitat of buying CEFs when they are at a premium to NAV.

Royce Micro-Cap CEF (RMT). This is our only exposure to micro-cap stocks. This fund has a long history of good performance though recently it has lagged behind (RMT article).

Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA). Another one of our one-off investments. Provides both a decent yield (4.9%) and potentially some growth if energy prices spike. We should have bought more last fall when it fall below $29.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Discovery Fund (MUTF:FEDDX) & Templeton Emerging Markets CEF (EMF). Emerging Markets is one area I prefer to not use index-based funds because they lack the ability to change country and sector exposure and are at the mercy of the index provider used. We added EMF because of the manager's record and 10% discount. Over the last five years, both have performed about the same but over 100bps better than a typical EM ETF.

Ishares Small Cap Growth ETF (IJT). This is our only growth-focused ETF in any account. Over the past ten years, IJT has outperformed both the Ishares Value Small Cap (IJS) and SPY ETFs. With our equity ratio being low currently, taking a higher risk of going small and into growth works well.

Cohen & Steers LTD Duration PFD CEF (LDP) Provides income source to this account. While over 50% of the holdings have a maturity over 30 years, C&S lists the modified duration of the CEF at 3.9 years. Current yield is 7.5%. Except for a few Fidelity Mutual Funds, we don't reinvest dividends but use them to reinvest how we choose.

Priority Income Fund PFD B 6.25% 12/31/2023 (PRIF.PB). Again, we managed to buy this while it was still trading below the maturity price of $25 resulting in an expect ROI of 6.3%.

Fidelity Floating Rate Fund (FFRHX). With the expectation of raising rates, it made sense to park some of our desired Fixed Income funds in a fund that would benefit from that. Still, its YTD return is 6.23% and it currently yields 5.42%. Being owned by both Roths increases the odds of the position being reduced to increase the equity exposure.

One of our goals is not adding too many new assets to our accounts so increasing equity exposure will be by buying an asset already in one of our accounts.

Ongoing Portfolio Strategy

By using the same assets in multiple accounts, it helps me keep track of what we own across all our accounts, which includes, besides these Roths, three IRAs, one 401(k) and three taxable ones. Our game plan for our Roths is to be near 70% equity and take on higher risk in our fixed income investments. My target is for option income to add 1-2% return to my Roth IRA performance, which would increase my historical ROI by 15%. Unless things change, our plan is to give most of our Roth funds to our five nieces and nephew, all of whom have families and single incomes.

As with all articles I provide to our SA readers, no investment advice is implied but provided for ideas of how one person is investing their wealth and as a possible start for their own research. To be notified of future updates, please check the “Follow” button above.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHI, SCZ, PMT, PRIF.PB, JEMD, MS.PA, CWB, RFI, RMT, PBA, FEDDX, IJT, LDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short all option positions mentioned in this article.