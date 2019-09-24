Rent-A-Center Is Firing On All Cylinders And Has Room To Run

I think RCII is currently benefiting from management's flawless execution. It has successfully refinanced its maturing debt, performed a strategic acquisition, and improved its value proposition.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ: RCII) has bounced sharply over the past few months. Also, RCII's business fundamentals have strengthened through an updated value proposition, e-commerce expansion, and refinancing. Moreover, management seems to be very shareholder-friendly. It has started a new quarterly dividend, and it also has a share repurchase program outstanding. Lastly, I believe that RCII still has some potential upside left in the tank. My valuation model suggests that RCII should trade at approximately $41.62, which would bring its valuation multiples in-line with its sector. In my view, all of these factors make RCII an attractive long-term buy at these levels.

Overview

RCII offers its clients the possibility of renting instead of owning. This way, consumers gain access to appliances, furniture, and consumer electronics, among other items. This is an exciting value proposition for consumers. This is because it serves as an alternative to outright purchasing big-ticket items with credit cards. After all, credit cards charge a high interest rate and increase the consumer’s debt burden. Also, outright purchasing items with credit cards involve paying interest and leaves clients stuck with the item even if they no longer wish to use it. In my view, this added flexibility and convenience serves as a competitive advantage. Also, RCII operates in a massive market. For example, the global appliances market alone is expected to exceed $8.2 billion by 2025. So RCII’s exposure to a variety of rental segments gives it attractive growth opportunities.

Nevertheless, as you might expect, there are some pros and cons for this type of business model for consumers. However, I would say that probably the best part of this business model is that it gives the consumer access to expensive items. No credit history or cash is required. Instead, consumers make a minimal periodical payment (weekly, semi-monthly, or monthly). Furthermore, RCII allows customers to update to the latest models without going through the hassle associated with selling used items. Thus, I think that RCII should have a sustainable market-niche to build its business. In fact, management believes that, just in the virtual “rent-to-own” segment, the total addressable market is approximately $20 billion. This means that RCII’s total sales of $2.7 billion still have room for future growth.

With access to lower cost of capital, we believe this team can capture significant share in the over $20 billion virtual rent-to-own market. – Mitch Fadel, RCII’s CEO.

Future ambitions

Currently, RCII is focused on modernizing its value proposition through e-commerce. To achieve these objectives, RCII acquired Merchants Preferred. According to management, this acquisition allows them to buy the infrastructure needed to scale its e-commerce operations without needing to invest time and capital. So essentially, this acquisition opens up the online market to all of RCII’s services in one fell swoop. Moreover, management estimates that this acquisition saves them approximately 18 months of developing the necessary infrastructure for its online ambitions.

However, this is not to say that the acquisition won't require additional investments to reach its full potential. After all, management noted in their last earnings that they expect to invest a portion of the working capital funding this Merchants Preferred until it’s successfully assimilated. As it stands, RCII expects that Merchants Preferred will be successfully integrated by the end of 2019, and by 2020 it should be accretive and profitable. So overall, it looks like a very savvy acquisition that gives RCII many opportunities for future growth.

An improved balance sheet

Furthermore, RCII has refinanced its maturing notes. Currently, management seems pleased by pushing its debt five and seven years out. This way, RCII has successfully refinanced its credit facility and redeemed some of its outstanding senior notes. As a result, interest expenses are expected to decrease by approximately $15 to $20 million per year. Thus, this restructuring should bolster RCII’s FCF, which can also be used to finance the newly initiated dividend. For context, RCII’s dividend will be $1 per share, paid quarterly. This should require slightly less than $55 million from RCII in yearly payments. So, in my view, RCII’s dividend looks secure in light of its expected FCF of $200 to $225 million.

Free cash flow is expected to be between $200 million and $225 million, and I also wanted to note that the net debt has been adjusted to include the dividend payment. – Maureen Short, RCII’s CFO.

Additionally, RCII has a previously authorized share purchase program. The outstanding amount of the repurchase program is currently $255 million. So as you can see, RCII has a shareholder-friendly management team with enough options for returning cash to investors.

Valuation

Lastly, I want to talk about RCII’s current valuation. In my opinion, RCII seems to be undervalued through various metrics. For example, it is currently trading at a forward PE ratio of 9.3, while the rest of the sector is trading at an average forward PE of 17.36. Also, the company is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 0.7, while the rest of the sector trades on average at an EV/Sales ratio of 1.21. Even RCII’s dividend yield itself signals price appreciation potential. You see, RCII currently offers a 3.89% dividend yield, while the rest of the sector yields 2.48%, on average.

Nevertheless, I wanted to go one step further. For this, I calculated RCII’s appropriate discount rate through the CAPM. With that discount rate, I proceeded to derive RCII’s implied multiple. Since the company has a decent amount of debt, I chose to use the EV/FCF multiple. From there, I can use the company's current cash and debt positions to solve for RCII's fair value.

As you can see, my valuation suggests that RCII should trade at a 14.42 multiple. In my view, this is a reasonable multiple because the sector average EV/EBIT multiple is 16.94. Therefore, the implied valuation for RCII is $41.62 per share, which suggests a 60% potential upside from the current price levels.

Technical perspective

As a final note, I also want to comment on RCII's stock chart. As you can see, RCII is currently bouncing from a 2018 low of $7.25 per share. Since then the stock has increased over 250% in value. As impressive as this sounds, my valuation still suggests that RCII’s fair value is around its 2015 highs.

Nevertheless, it’s worth mentioning that RCII does appear somewhat overbought in the monthly chart. After all, RCII has had a massive rally since its most recent lows. So technically speaking, we could be entering a period of consolidation, and even a small pullback is possible. However, after that, I think there’s still further potential upside in RCII.

Conclusion

In my view, RCII is a great business that is expanding into e-commerce. I believe that this should revitalize its value proposition and deliver shareholder value in the coming years. Furthermore, I think the current management team is very shareholder-friendly, with an attractive dividend and an outstanding share repurchase program.

As a result, I believe that RCII’s investment thesis hinges on RCII trading back at a more reasonable multiple. As previously explained, the shares appear to be selling at a considerable discount when compared to its sector. Quite frankly, I don’t see a reason for such a discount because RCII seems to be firing on all cylinders. Therefore, I believe that RCII is a viable long-term investment at these levels.

