Transocean Gives Up On 2 Former Ocean Rig Newbuilds

News is unlikely to have a material impact on Transocean's share price as investors continue to largely focus on oil price movements.

Unexpected move will reduce heavy capex requirements in both 2019 and 2020, extending the company's liquidity runway somewhat.

Payments to the shipyard will be stopped as the company has not provided a corporate guarantee for the construction contracts.

Transocean management never fails to surprise investors as evidenced again by Monday's decision to give up on two 7th generation drillship newbuilds inherited through last year's acquisition of Ocean Rig.

Upon delivery, both Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete would be among the world's highest-specification drillships, so why is Transocean heading for the exit here?

The answer seems quite easy:

The eagerly awaited recovery of the ultra-deepwater segment has been protracted with key customers still largely abstaining from awarding multi-year contracts at sufficient dayrates which has caused the challenging situation of basically all ultra-deepwater assets being marketed for employment all of the time.

Photo: 7th generation drillship "Ocean Rig Crete" still under construction at Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard in September 2018 - Source: ShipSpotting.com

In addition, the multi-year downturn has taken its toll on the balance sheets and cash flow statements of leading industry players like Transocean, Valaris (NYSE:VAL), Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) and Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE).

The most recent round of panic selling in offshore drilling stocks actually started after peer Valaris unexpectedly provided a disappointing near-term outlook for the ultra-deepwater floater segment at the end of July.

Last year's ill-advised acquisition of Ocean Rig added five cold-stacked drillships to Transocean's fleet of which the Ocean Rig Paros has already been scrapped. In addition, management's failure to do sufficient due diligence on Ocean Rig's cold-stacked drillships has resulted in material upward revisions to projected reactivation costs with the latest estimate now up to double management's initial guidance of approximately $25 million.

Keep in mind that including required customer upgrades, mobilization and additional contract preparations, floater reactivations could require upfront investment of up to $100 million.

At the time of the acquisition last year, management also expected to reactivate the Ocean Rig drillships at a pace of 2-3 rigs per year but with industry conditions still weak, all drillships have remained cold-stacked and will likely continue to rust away slowly in Elefsis, Greece for the time being.

Photo: Cold-stacked drillships Ocean Rig Mylos, Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Olympia, Ocean Rig Paros and Ocean Rig Athena spotted in Elefsis, Greece in May 2019 - Source: ShipSpotting.com

Fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov has even hinted to the possibility of more former Ocean Rig drillships not making it back into service but we are not at this point yet.

With the Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete having been scheduled for delivery in Q4/2019 and Q3/2020 respectively, I would have expected Transocean to further delay the delivery dates just like it has done with other newbuilds in the past. Even taking delivery of the rigs wouldn't have been impossible given very generous and inexpensive seller financing provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard ("SHI") with maturities in June 2023 and January 2024 respectively.

That said, in the press release, Transocean states the "total estimated future costs associated with the delivery and placing the drillships into service" at approximately $1.1 billion of which only $880 million would have been covered by seller financing.

In addition, the new rigs, while certainly among the most capable in the world, would have had to queue behind hot and warm-stacked drillships with experienced crews and strong track records. With so many ultra-deepwater rigs currently on short-term jobs, Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete wouldn't have been able to secure contracts at sufficient terms if at all.

Question remains why Transocean did decide against negotiating a further extension of delivery dates as the majority of shipyards has been pretty accomodating over the course of the downturn.

Either the company didn't come to terms with SHI or management's view on the long-term perspectives of the ultra-deepwater market has worsened considerably in recent months given the fact that long-term seller financing would have been available for the majority of Transocean's remaining payment obligations.

By giving up on the rigs, Transocean will not incur some of the previously budgeted capital expenditures for 2019 and 2020, somewhat improving its liquidity runway this way.

But basically the same outcome would have been achieved by simply moving delivery dates further into the future. While SHI would certainly have demanded some form of compensation, near-term cash payments would have likely been immaterial.

Bottom Line:

Transocean is giving up on two of the world's most capable drillships after likely having failed to reach an agreement with SHI to further delay delivery dates. The unexpected move will reduce the company's capex requirements in both 2019 and 2020 thus benefiting Transocean's overall liquidity position.

For the industry, Transocean's decision is kind of a mixed bag. While the nonappearance of two 7th generation drillships in today's market is certainly positive, the company's view of the ultra-deepwater segment seems to have changed in recent months despite management's stated expectations for the recovery to be just around the corner.

Lastly, the decision to stop making payments under the construction contracts could very well result in SHI initiating arbitration proceedings against the company despite the fact that Transocean has not provided a guarantee for the contracts.

Personally, I do not expect the news to have a material impact on Transocean's share price which should remain largely correlated with oil prices for the time being.

