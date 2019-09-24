Teva Won't Find Relevancy Through Cannabis

TEVA's entry into the cannabis market by distributing other companies' products makes for headlines but adds nothing significant to the behemoth's revenues and earnings. It distracts from the core business.

TEVA still has significant though more manageable debt through drastic measures. It remains exposed to legal liabilities related to the opioid crisis and U.S. charges of price-fixing of pharmaceuticals.

Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. share price sells a notch above its 19 years low. Investor sentiment is low too. I do not recommend retail investors buy this stock now.

Too Much Risk Too Soon

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) share price sells a notch above its 19 years low. Yet, I do not recommend retail investors buy this stock now. The company has no major catalysts on the horizon. TEVA still has significant though more manageable debt. It remains exposed to legal liabilities related to the opioid crisis and U.S. charges of price-fixing of pharmaceuticals. In my opinion, given the high risk and low reward profile, retail investors have no business buying TEVA shares.

Accumulating Problems

Investor sentiment in TEVA is low. Share price hovers near a multi-year low despite new management's drastic efforts to rid TEVA of crushing debt and legal battles. TEVA may have to pay billions in accumulated legal fees for old and new cases. The cash, time and attention are better used to building its core business. Previous management engaged in a poorly executed and faulty business plan to grow Teva through overpriced friendly and hostile acquisitions. New management laid off 10,000 employees and is selling assets; that's not good for employee morale and retention of brainpower but management has few other choices.

Second, Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) reportedly owns 43M TEVA shares with a paper loss amounting to ~$300M. Retail investors need to heed Mr. Buffett's advice, i.e., never chase a hot stock up or buy one struggling to bounce back. TEVA is attempting to regain some of their hot stock glory by entering the medical marijuana space. For the foreseeable future, that decision will contribute negligibly to revenues and earnings. TEVA is distributing other firms' products and that is not a catalyst to drive TEVA share price higher.

My third reason for not recommending TEVA is management's dive into the medical cannabis arena is for apparent sake of appearances. Teva once was the imprimatur of the generic drug maker world. TEVA remains one of the largest pharma companies and maker of generic drugs in the world considering market cap and revenue. But do not be misled by screaming headlines this past summer like in Forbes touting TEVA making "A Big Move in Cannabis." It is not a big move, simply one that poses risk and minimal reward.

What's Old Could Be New Again By Sticking To The Knitting

New management would like us to believe they are successfully realigning Teva and getting the company back-on-track as a drug maker. They claim their priorities are heavy investments and collaboration agreements in key areas such as:

Migraine and pain

Neurology and neuropsychiatry

Respiratory

Biosimilars

Other causes of suffering

Yet, TEVA does not seem to be following the pathway of cannabis-based drugmaker GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH), for instance, that I recommended buying at $35 per share. GWPH spent years conducting well-designed trials that garnered the company FDA approval for drugs used by patients with specific conditions. GWPH hit a high of $196 per share in the past 52 weeks. Aside from GWPH, the potential for making big money in marijuana lies with vertically integrated growers, processors, and product marketers like Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF).

Instead, management is wasting time and energy to enhance TEVA's reputation as "relevant" by inking cannabis industry deals. It entered a distribution agreement with cannabis tech company Syqe Medical. Then, in September 2019, Teva announced an agreement to distribute medical marijuana products for Canndoc on the Israel stock exchange TASE.

Perhaps TEVA management is persuaded to enter this market by the marquee position of Israel in medical cannabis and needs to feel a part of the rush? More than 100 Israel-based companies popped up in the last three to five years. They export cannabis and know-how to countries that have legalized marijuana. About 26 companies with ties to medical cannabis trade on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with a combined worth of nearly a billion dollars. Syqe simply brings a tech method in the form of an expensive inhaler to the delivery options.

Stay Clear Of The Syqe IPO

Distributing cannabis products of others does not give TEVA control over product quality and effectiveness. TEVA incurs increased exposure to more liabilities. Take the case of Syqe Medical. Syqe touts itself as being in the medical cannabis business to relieve suffering. The company is planning an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange around the end of the year. I recommend investors not buy the shares. The IPO is expected to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars because IPOs are catnip in the investment world.

In Israel, medical marijuana is considered the hottest entry into the portfolio of the Start-Up Nation meme. Cannabis companies have corralled two former prime ministers, an ex-police chief, and a plethora of Israeli scientists many plucked from university research centers. A global crowdfunding technology venture capital investment fund worth $30M managed by internationally known OurCrowd was recently created. Syqe Medical reportedly raised around $83M from venture circles by 2019 including a nebulous $20M from Phillip Morris (PM).

Medical marijuana cannot be exported from Israel nor imported into the U.S. Canada is an open but relatively small market inundated with cannabis companies. In anticipation of the IPO, Syqe recently announced a new inhaler distribution agreement with Canadian TerrAscend Corp (OTCQX: OTCQX:TRSSF) for the Canadian market. TRSSF is more valuable to Syqe as an entry platform to the U. S. market. That leaves TEVA distributing Syqe products in tiny and tightly controlled Israel. Why bother?

Syqe claims to design its products "to deliver precise delivery of molecules directly from plants" in a manner akin to conventional drug delivery on par with pharmaceutical standards. Suffice to say the Syqe inhaler vaporizes medical marijuana in tablet form into metered doses changeable by the user and dosage in the future changeable remotely by a physician. The company does not buy Israel grown and processed medical marijuana let alone from Canndoc through TEVA. Syqe buys the cannabis from which tablets are produced for the inhaler from a Dutch company.

The Syqe Inhaler features several first-in-class breakthrough technologies which have been clinically validated: Electronic Selective-Dose - allows for high-resolution personalized dosing, either by a patient or remotely by a physician (with patient consent), in 100μg increments (reference to ∆9-THC). PulseBreath - significantly enhances both adherence and absorption by automating complex inspiration techniques. ActiveFlow - enables a wide range of varying inspiration rates by actively modulating airflow based on patient inspiration, in real-time.

Product effectiveness is attested to by claims of rigorous clinical trials but I am unable to find respectable peer-reviewed published studies in medical journals justifying Syqe Medical's claims. Only a link to one article appears on the Syqe home site. The article reports limited and tolerable side effects from the marijuana were found using the smokeless inhaler delivery system. The article claims the inhaler meets "pharmaceutical standards for inhaled drugs."

This test is so limited and narrow in scope it can hardly be counted on to verify the extent of relief for suffering for patients, ease of use, lasting effects, the consistency of the medical marijuana patients purchases and so much more. The plant materials used in the inhaler are said to conform to current standards set by the Ministry of Health but no letter from the Ministry to Syqe appears anywhere.

Other Syqe Concerns

My primary concerns about the salability of Syqe products in the U.S. include

Slow FDA approval for medical cannabis and its components, therapies, and marketing methods

If Syqe products are classified medical treatment products the FDA can demand Syqe conform to national standards incurring long delays and test costs

Syqe's inhaler is smokeless but doctors and researchers are shirty over vaping and, while the Syqe inhaler is not classical vaping, the inhaling looks enough like vaping cannabis that the company might be hapless in this stewpot

The inhaler cost ~$550 in Israel and replacement cartridges sell for +$200 each. This, alone, places limits marketability competing against other medical inhaler systems that are much less expensive

For those who want alternates to flower based marijuana, Syqe faces competition from companies producing oils, syrups, patches, edibles, vapes, etc.

Syqe does not seem to have a target market of any notable size that will especially benefit from its products that differ from other inhaler companies. Further, the cost is prohibitive to most consumers and the company must convince insurance companies that Syqe is a medical device that relieves pain and emotional distress saving them money in ways other available far less expensive products cannot. That is unlikely to happen in the current healthcare environment. The best marketing for Syqe is likely to happen through licensed dispensaries across America and Canada where Syqe can use promotions to push their products. TEVA is not a player in the marijuana dispensaries across Europe or the U.S.

TEVA Is Not Ready For Prime-Time Investing

Retail investors have no business chasing TEVA even at the current low share price. I wish TEVA and Syqe Medical well, but it is my opinion that talk about them being players in the medical cannabis arena is hype and for TEVA an unneeded distraction from its core business. TEVA's move into the medical marijuana arena reminds me of the Albert Brookes joke, "Wouldn't it be great if we lived in a world where insecurity and desperation made us more attractive?"

