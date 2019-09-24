It appears as if the relationship between the Federal Reserve and the stock market has changed and this would seem to be an important consideration in investment strategies going forward.

Many factors contributed to this, but perhaps the greatest contributor has been the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve System which aimed at creating a "wealth effect" in the stockmarket.

Passive investment has been a big beneficiary during the current period of economic recovery and "index funds" now manage more money than do "active" stockpickers.

The Investment Company Institute reports that “index funds” now hold close to $10 trillion in assets.

Robin Wigglesworth reports in the Financial Times that this total “is still just a fraction of the global asset management industry, but is up fivefold since before the financial crisis.”

Mr. Wigglesworth goes on: “The shift is particularly stark in the U. S., the birthplace of the index fund some 40 years ago. Morningstar estimates that as of last month passive funds in the U. S. manage more money than the ‘active’ stockpickers that have reigned since the advent of the mutual fund.”

Note that the crucial period of expansion came “since before the financial crisis.”

The concern here is that the rise of the index fund is a result of a bubble in this asset class.

So, talking about asset price bubbles raises the question about the possibility that the “bubble” will “pop.”

Mr. Wigglesworth does not perceive that the index fund bubble will pop, but he raises issues about the rationale for the massive rise in index fund prices.

The performance of the index funds cannot be due just to the returns that they produce.

“Even before fees have been deducted, almost 78 percent of big equity mutual fund managers and 73 percent of institutional accounts have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade. To varying degrees, the same is true of other regions and other asset classes.”

Jack Bogle, the founder of Vanguard, is cited as defining the “iron law of asset management.” Mr. Bogle contended, “the average investor cannot sustainably outperform the broader market, and after fees is doomed to lose money.”

The goal must be to minimize costs.

This reality, Mr. Wigglesworth argues, “is…naturally leading to an irresistible, tectonic shift of money from traditional strategies to cheaper index-mimicking ones….”

Mr. Wigglesworth also cites research that shows that index funds make the equity market more efficient. The reason is that index funds drive out “poor and mediocre fund managers that in reality do little but charge expensive fees to hug their benchmark….” Thus, equity markets become more efficient.

But, I believe that there is another factor that has been at work here, a factor that I have written about quite a lot.

That other factor has been the performance of the Federal Reserve over the past decade.

In order to stimulate the economy and generate the economic recovery from the last financial crises, Fed Chair Ben Bernanke and the Federal Reserve set out to produce a “wealth effect” in the stock market, a wealth effect that would generate steady increases in consumer spending.

The evidence we now have supports the conclusion that this policy was very successful. Stock prices have risen constantly over the past decade or so, continually achieving new historical highs as the Federal Reserve went through three rounds of quantitative easing and promising that it would always err on the side of too much monetary ease during the recovery.

Consumer spending has driven this economic recovery, now in its eleventh year, while investment in real capital goods has lagged. Economic growth has been constant, but modest since the end of the Great Recession, while unemployment has reached a fifty-year low.

Stock market prices rose very consistently during this time, constantly reaching, as mentioned above, more and more new historical highs.

This was a boon to the index fund industry. Stock prices rose pretty much across the board so that index funds rose with the rising market levels. Index funds performed whereas more closely managed funds fell to the side. It became harder and harder to produce exceptional returns in the steadily rising market, especially if the market was becoming more efficient over this time.

And as reported above, index funds rose fivefold since the economic crisis, and the total amount of funds they manage exceeded the total amount of funds managed by “active” stockpickers.

This story argues that the primary reason for the index fund “bubble” is the monetary policy that was conducted by the Federal Reserve System.

Mr. Wigglesworth ends his article by stating, “for the foreseeable future, the ‘index fund bubble’ is a bubble that benefits every investor in the world. Long may it continue to inflate.”

But this would seem to require that the Federal Reserve continue to support rising stock market prices so as to “benefit every investor in the world.”

Not to long ago, however, I argued “Things Have Changed Between the Fed and the Stock Market.”

In this piece, I concluded:

“I can build a pretty strong argument for the fact that since its recent drop in the policy rate that we don’t know what the Fed is going to be doing in the near future. The operating procedure for the past ten years is now behind us. We have no real idea what relationships will be in the future.”

The focus of Federal Reserve leadership has apparently changed and these leaders are now focusing on other issues rather than just a rising stock market. Can the “index fund bubble” continue given such a change? Can “passive investing,” continue to be more attractive than “active investment” in this new environment?

Have we entered into a new era for investors in the stock market?

All that I can add to this discussion is the one given at the end of the above-cited post:

“Stay loose, keep on top of the news, and be prepared. In times of uncertainty, like this, the ability to be mobile may be the best position we can be in.”

