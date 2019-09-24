Capri Holding: Luxury On Sale

Capri Holdings (CPRI) is out of fashion as a stock. Compared to last year the stock has lost more than half its value. Yes, not everything has been going great, but the decline is unjustified. That makes Capri Holding an attractive opportunity at the moment.

Company basics

Capri Holdings is the holding company for the luxury brands Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace. It’s incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and has its main offices in London and New York. As of the end of June, it operated over 1250 stores.

Origins and current operations

The company was founded as Kors in 1981 by Michael Kors, but it only rose to prominence after Michael Kors did some fine work at the French house Celine. The true growth only happened after an injection of capital from Silas Chou and Lawrence Stroll. These two previously boosted Tommy Hilfiger. With the help of celebrity exposure and Kors being on Project Runway, the company made its debut on the NYSE in 2011. Since then and prior to the retail apocalypse, Kors found its way into many stores around the globe. This eventually hurt the brand and the business by being overly present. This development has since been halted. Since 2017 two major acquisitions were done by the company. Both Jimmy Choo and Versace were bought and after completing the acquisition of the latter, the company rebranded itself to Capri Holdings. Both the buyouts and the name change springs from the ambition of Kors to rival the luxury goods conglomerates of Europe such as LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF). Capri also sees itself as peer to them as seen below:

Source: Capri Holdings

At the moment the revenue between the three brands is as following for FY19: Versace stands at $890M, Jimmy Choo at $590M and Michael Kors brings in $4.5B. Here’s what management expects for FY20:

Source: Capri Holdings

This year is an investment year, but Capri aims at growing to $8B in annual sales and improving margins while doing so. Luckily it operates in a sector that is projected to grow heavily mainly due to the growth of consumer spending in Asia.

Source: Capri Holdings

Before moving on the financials statement first a look at what management showed on the investor day:

Source: Capri Holdings

Compared to the FY19 earnings per share of $3.58, these are significantly higher. Even if they fall short slightly the per share metrics would greatly improve. Given that Capri has historically traded at around 14 times earnings, some reversion to the mean would give serious upside.

Financials

Source: Capri Holdings 10-K

The balance sheet looks typical after doing a takeover which has few hard assets. Intangibles and goodwill have gone up by ~$1.8B. Debt on the other hand has risen by ~$1.25B. Long term debt looks manageable compared to the equity value. Overall the balance sheet looks in decent shape going forward with what management has in mind.

Source: Capri Holdings 10-K

The income statement shows rising revenues but the $8B is still far away. Expenses have ramped up a bit faster but the fact that net income is lower is mainly due to adverse currency effects. Adjusting for those income would have actually risen.

Source: Capri Holdings 10-K

The cash flow statement is also lower than it was in 2018. The biggest culprits are the non cash charges and the hit taken by a deferred income tax charge. Taking the two previous years, cash flow after capex comes in at ~$900M. Taking this as FCF, the company currently trades at under 6 times this figure.

Risks

The thesis for Capri also has some things that could make it go south. For one the integration of the acquired brands could cost more and actually destroy value. For Capri Holdings the main question if both Jimmy Choo and Versace can benefit from the distribution of Michael Kors, since the former are seen as more upscale than the later.

Another thing that could hamper sales is the current situation in Hong Kong. Hong Kong is important for all sellers of high end retail brands and for Capri Holdings this is no exception. Recently, Versace came in the news negatively in China for putting Hong Kong as an independent country on one of its shirts. This caused some outrage in mainland China, again a very important growth market for the company. A final risk for Capri is a further decline of retail store visitage. This holds true in most developed markets, but for luxury goods this seems less of an issue.

Conclusion

Given the fact that Capri Holdings trades close to it 52-week low at under $33 versus a 52-high of over $70, the plunge has been overdone. The five year average ROI is around 30% and the net income margin comes in at ~15% for that period. With further integration of both Versace and Jimmy Choo, I see the revenue growing further and current margins improving. Along with a possible reversion to the mean of P/E, that makes current pricing levels an excellent entry point for Capri Holdings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPRI, LVMHF, PPRUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.