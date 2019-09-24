Powerful Rally Builds On Monday's Performance. King Consumer Ups CarMax, Roku Breakout, FAMG Leads To S&P 3,200 By Year-End Possible

No one is expecting the S&P 500 to go above 3,200 before year-end. That's why it could very well happen.

FAMG are now the "Generals" of the market, but we need Amazon to get back into the game.

S&P Closes Flat, That's a Win!

The market sniffed out that a trade war "truce" is forming. Just observing newsflow on Friday would have predicted a strong downward break in forward momentum. In fact, the futures at the end of Friday's trading had predicted significant downward pressure come Monday. Instead, the market was up nicely all afternoon, until closing flat.

A trade truce does not need to be about any agreement, just to lower the temperature. There is no denying that the market is operating short term because of trade, and this rally is within "putting range" that takes us to highs. Is this a sustainable rally? That is the question, but if trade moves into the background and Iran bellicosity recedes, we may very well break sharply to even new highs. What sustains the rally? Positive Q3 earnings expectations, which is just around the corner, and an emerging notion that it beats very diminished expectations.

For this truce concept to have legs, we need the October meeting to end with handshakes and agreements to talk further. I still believe an initial agreement will be mooted; it may be characterized as a "confidence-building" exercise instead of a "weak deal". Trump needs some type of scaffolding to build his campaign upon, and Xi needs to make the US negative messaging to stop or at least to be toned down. As much as the media is controlled in China, the world is getting smaller and his people are feeling the effect. Internal critics no doubt can point to China 2025 announcements along with a jingoistic "belt and road" foreign policy under Xi that caused the blowback. Though, in truth, the trade imbalance is Trump's most sustained position going back decades, and the conflict was inevitable.

I have said this time and again, Xi is "president for life", but he has to be alive to be president. The Hong Kong situation isn't helping, as it is plastered all over the TV globally. What we don't see are the likely thousands of daily protests all over China, sky-rocketing food costs and manufacturing jobs being lost by the tens of thousands. China is likely not growing at all, as the 6% growth is laughably overstated. The bet is both sides need a "win"; this translates to a rally going forward for the next week or two. It's enough to get us to new highs. What happens beyond that, maybe a retreat going into the next trade meeting before we rally hard into year-end. No one is expecting 3,200+ going into Christmas, so it might just happen.

CarMax beats earnings, but more importantly, beats revenue by $150 million

I am highlighting CarMax (NYSE:KMX) not as a recommendation to buy, but as a signpost for the strength of the consumer. A car purchase is the largest and most important purchase that a consumer can make short of buying a home. KMX sells new and used cars, so the price tag for a used car may not be as high as the $30ish thousand average purchase price for a new car. That said, for someone on the lower economic rung who's paying $10K for a car, it might be the biggest single purchase of their lives. So new and used car sales are a very important indicator for the strength and optimism of the consumer. This revenue beat is real, being nearly $200 million above last August's revenue.

Is KMX a buy? I really don't have the expertise to figure that out. If you press me for a choice, I would look at Carvana (CVNA), since it is focused on bringing tech to the customer experience for used car sales. This is not a "pound the table" call, but KMX is already up huge and CVNA might follow it for a trade. Now that I think about it, CVNA probably belongs on my "New eRetailers" list. It uses technology to create a unique and individualized customer experience, so it should be there.

Back to what KMX means to me; the revenue beat is another piece of data that the consumer spending is growing. The consumer is confident that the good times will continue, Main Street is doing better than Wall Street, and small business is doing even better than big business. The recession was just the bogeyman under the bed, a shadow that the opportunistic media, politicians, economists, and commentators touted for their own purposes. The media needs eyeballs, the politicians are politicians, the economists and commentators that depend on doom are a cottage industry in of themselves. When you hear someone making a call for a recession, google that name and see how many times they made this call before. If they are a habitual offender, take the pronouncement with more than a grain of salt.

Roku Inc. IS breaking out

When I first started writing this morning, Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was above the $110 level. This is a significant price point; once ROKU breaks above $110, I think it moves significantly above it. Right now, it's just under $110, but I write to reflect what I am thinking about trading. Yesterday when ROKU was about $108, I said you can buy a bit now, but that a strict technical trader would wait for the breakout. I think that happens today. It's not too late to trade ROKU today. ROKU for a trade can be a good candidate for a call spread. I would set one up for a 3-week expiration, start with $110 strike long and maybe a $125 strike on the short side. Just make sure you aren't risking much more than 2%, adjust accordingly.

FAMG - Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) - are going to be powering up this rally.

Facebook announced a new acquisition this morning, something on the leading, leading-edge, a direct brain-computer interface. This flies right in the face of the politicians who want to throttle FB. In just the last few weeks, FB opened their dating app, announced a new portal that will stream content, the AR project with Ray-Ban, and is pushing ahead with Libra despite all the negative feedback from the Senate and worldwide. Like FB or not, it is fighting for renewed growth, to be a leader in technology.

AAPL stood strong even in the face of Friday's trade fiasco. With trade falling into the background and their recent product and services announcements being well-received, AAPL goes to highs, and perhaps new highs.

GOOGL should be 100 points higher; chatter has GCP, their cloud offering, winning more business.

The gorilla in the room? Amazon (AMZN). We need the "Death Star" to move for market participants to get the all-clear signal for new highs. I want to tout FAMGA, and bring back AMZN as a leader. So, even as it lags, keep some major attention on AMZN if it kicks in, we are no doubt breaking out to new highs.

Names that you should continue to accumulate

With the names below, I wanted you to have a relatively long investment horizon and build a position over time. So I suggested starting a small position in each of these names:

Slack (WORK): First buy at $31, then $27, now that it's at $24 buy a bit more. Each buy should be 1/5th of your full investment. The first bite should have been 1/10th.

Netflix (NFLX): I first suggested a purchase at $304, then again at $285 and now in the $260 another bite. Right now NFLX is hated. The biggest bull cut their PT from $515 to $350 and they still have it as a buy. This speculation is dependent upon NFLX reporting good domestic subscription numbers along with good international

Square (SQ): First buy at $65, then at $61 and now at $57. I stand by SQ for a year-end trade.

Nutanix (NTNX): This is a new/old trade. Right now, NTNX is moving from a hardware/software sales to a subscription business. This distorts the accounting. NTNX continues to make very good progress in the Cloud Software management space. In an interview with Cramer on CNBC, the CEO Dheeraj Maney pointed to March 2020 on their Tech conference as the pivot where analysts will truly be able to gain visibility on the true strength on NTNX. I think NTNX should be accumulated. On the other hand, since this is partly a time-related call, it might make sense to express this with options.

As I finish this note, I see the S&P is above 3,005. 3,000 is a psychological barrier, and I think traders will take heart as we close above. I am now a near-term and long-term bull. We may have some turbulence mid-October, but that notion is a thought to expand on another day.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.