Why I Would Not Invest In Covanta

I do not think that the dividend is sustainable in the long run.

The demand for steel is predicted to remain weak in the near future.

I am taking a slightly bearish stance in Covanta Holding (CVA). The company has strong headwinds, starting with the weakening demand for ferrous scrap. Also, the operational performance has not been stellar in the recent past. The balance sheet is loaded with debt, and leverage continues to rise rapidly due to falling equity. The result is an unsustainable dividend in the long term. It is best to avoid a long position in CVA.

CVA’s future is not looking bright

Steve Jones, President, and CEO, mentioned in the 2Q 2019 earnings call that the company had revised its Adjusted EBITDA lower for 2019. Steve suggests that this change is only related to recent movements in commodity prices. The company lowered the Adjusted EBITDA almost by 5% from the initial 2019 guidance range.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

One significant headwind for CVA is the declining demand in steel, and CVA supplies ferrous scrap for steel-making process. The World Steel Association believes that the global steel demand will reach 1,735 Mt in 2019, an increase of 1.3% compared to last year. For 2020, demand is projected growth by 1.0%. In the developed countries, the “expected demand is expected to decelerate to 0.3% in 2019 and 0.7% in 2020”. The World Steel Association cites Trade War as the primary driver for the slowdown.

As trade war woes continue, there is a chance that the steel demand declines further. As of today, there are no signs that the Sino-American trade war will come to an end as the China delegation cancels the visit to Montana.

CVA’s recent operational performance is not stellar

It is essential to look at the past operational performance of CVA. My preferred analysis is the DuPont ROE summary because it provides a holistic view of several areas. We will delve into the tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and summary in the following tables. The amounts are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

In brief, the ROE seems to have deteriorated over the last six quarters. Now, I will discuss each of the drivers and their implications.

First, there is not much to talk about regarding the tax burden. It is hovering at the previous six-quarter average of 0.80.

The interest burden metric is highly volatile due to varying operating income margin. I will speak more about the interest expense in the following section since the interest burden ratio was negative in 2Q 2019.

The operating income margin is worrisome because it has deteriorated YOY. For 2Q 2019, the operating income margin was 2.4%, down from 4.0% a year ago. CVA should focus its efforts on reducing operating expenses to improve the operating income margin.

There is not much to write home about on the asset turnover, as it is stable at 0.12.

Lastly, we need to discuss the equity multiplier. My line-in-the-sand is 5.0 for the metric. CVA’s equity multiplier is a sky-high 9.4 for the last quarter. Not only am I worried at the level but I am also impressed at the rising rate. The metric was 6.1 in 1Q 2018.

I believe that the operational performance is nothing to get pumped about. The shrinking operating income margin, coupled with the increasing equity multiplier, is a recipe for disaster.

Delving further into CVA’s debt level

Since the interest burden and the equity multiplier are not healthy, it is crucial to assess the CVA’s debt sustainability. My go-to metrics are the interest coverage ratio and the D/E ratio. The former tells me if the company generates enough operating income to cover the interest expense. The later tells me about the financial leverage from the long-term debt perspective.

The story from the interest coverage ratio perspective does not look appealing. In the last quarter, the company generated only $11 million in operating income. Meanwhile, the company recorded an interest expense of $36 million. I recognize that there is a seasonality factor involved. Therefore, to account for seasonality, we may look at what has happened over the last twelve months. Since 3Q 2018, the company has recorded $90 million in operating income. Meanwhile, the interest expense was $143 million. In brief, the company does not cover the interest expense from the operating income.

The D/E ratio is also rising steeply, primarily due to declining equity. The metric rose from 3.8 in 1Q 2018 to 6.4 in 2Q 2019. I would not be surprised if CVA dilutes equity holders by issuing more shares. I believe that creditors are starting to get worried because the debt level does not appear to be sustainable.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Along with the same note, I believe that the CVA’s available credit is running tight. The revolving credit facility has a total commitment of $900 million. In 4Q 2019, the company had direct borrowings of $212 million and outstanding letters of credit of $239 million. The unutilized capacity was $449 million. As of 2Q 2019, the unutilized capacity declined to $364 million primarily due to increasing direct borrowings. I believe that CVA is not managing the debt level properly, and it is maxing out the credit card.

Source: 2Q 2019 10-Q form

I do not think that the dividend is sustainable either

I always look at the dividend sustainability through the lenses of the dividend coverage ratio. I calculate the ratio from the net income and the cash flow from operations. From the net income perspective, the story does not look bullish. Over the past twelve months, the company has posted a net loss of $34 million. Meanwhile, it has distributed $136 million in dividends. Something does not add up here.

From the CFO perspective, CVA has not covered capital expenses and dividends from the cash flow from operations in the recent past. Over the last twelve months, the company has posted $262 million in CFO. Meanwhile, the capital expenses and dividends amounted to $169 million and $136 million, respectively. To me, it seems that CVA is funding dividends by taking on new debt.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

In the 2Q 2019 earnings conference call, Jeff Silber, from BMO Capital Markets, asked Steve if the company had enough capacity to cover the dividend in case the free cash flow falls below guidance. Steve mentioned

I mean we mentioned the $350 million in the revolver. So I mean we've plenty of liquidity.

CVA’s management is trying to avoid cutting the dividend, but I do not think that it will be possible. We should note that the consolidated leverage ratio reported by the company increased from 5.6x in 4Q 2018 to 6.0x in 2Q 2019. While the company has not breached any covenants yet, declining EBITDA will surely prompt a dividend slash.

Source: 2Q 2019 earnings presentation deck

My two cents

The strong headwinds that CVA faces force me to take a slightly bearish stance here. There is no evidence that steel prices will rebound anytime soon. Therefore, the demand for ferrous scrap should remain weak. Also, the company has had a meager operational performance in the previous six quarters. The balance sheet is loaded with debt, and leverage continues to rise rapidly. Finally, I do not think that the dividend is sustainable. The best course of action is not to invest in CVA.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.