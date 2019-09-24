The ZIRP NIRP Trap

This article has the purpose of examining some aspects of ZIRP and NIRP. It is an entirely new development that has hardly any precedents. ZIRP and NIRP are economic dead ends. Central bankers really do not know what they are doing since zero and negative rates were not something that they learned about when they were studying Economics at university. There are no records of ZIRP and NIRP from the past. They are experimenting in a desperate attempt to stimulate economic growth after the GFC of 2008. Furthermore the long-term effects of ZIRP and NIRP will become known only gradually since the next recession will give some indication as to the wisdom of zero and negative interest rate policies

The SNB

One could argue that the SNB (Swiss National Bank) led the way by introducing penalties in order to keep the valuation of the Swiss franc low in order to save Swiss companies that depended on exports for survival. The attractiveness of the Swiss franc as a “safe haven” currency accounted for the Swiss franc becoming overvalued and therefore endangered Swiss companies engaged in international trade. They would not have been able to be competitive and survive if the Swiss franc had continued to gain in value against other currencies. It should be kept in mind that Switzerland is a small country with just over eight million inhabitants, but it's a financial powerhouse and has companies that compete internationally. The global economic community understood that Switzerland was manipulating its currency, but as it was a small country there was no great outcry against SNB policy.

The BoJ

It was the BoJ (Bank of Japan) that really started interfering in the economy in order to try and end the stagflation after the collapse in the 1990s. By buying government paper and then ETFs and keeping the basic interest rate low, the BoJ hoped to stimulate the economy. There's little prospect of the BoJ being able to divest itself of all the government bonds and ETFs that it has acquired without causing an economic tsunami.

The Fed

After the GFC of 2008 the Fed took the Fed funds rate very far down to 0% to 0.5% and kept it there until a first rate rise in 2015. This was much too long as the economy became dependent on extremely low interest rates. The attempt of the Fed raise rates practically came to an end when the stock market swooned in December 2018. Quantitative Tightening was abandoned in August 2019 and the Fed Funds rate is now back down to 1.75% to 2.0%. The Fed had been skirting ZIRP, attempted to exit and has now given up the attempt. Given that a recession is expected for 1H20, it's reasonable to expect that the Fed will go back to 0% to 0.5%. It should not be excluded that the Fed would not revert to negative rates even if that is unlikely.

No Exit Strategy

As the example of the Fed makes clear, raising interest rates after a long period of extremely low interest rates can cause a rout in equities. In order to ensure that the stock market does not collapse, a campaign of raising interest rates will have to be more than gradual. The Fed approach was very gradual over two years, but even that proved to be too much for the stock markets. In order to get back to interest rates that are “neutral,” according to the Fed, that is, about 3% to 3.5%, which is already low, the Fed would need three if not four years to go back up to that level. With a recession looming and a reversal of the previous attempt already accepted, it seems that it's going to be several years before the low interest rate policy can be left behind.

Bleak Prospects

The theory that low interest rates helps to stimulate the economy is specious. It looks good at first sight but really harbors deleterious developments. If companies have access to low cost credit and invest wisely and intelligently in plant, personnel, R&D, M&A, PR and advertising, then they can hope to strengthen the company and increase profits. The problem is that economists theorize in ivory towers. In practice what companies have done in a low interest environment with easy credit is to finance share buyback programs. In this way the stock market is buoyed up. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) plans to buy back $ 40 billion of stock in the coming year. Company executives are happy since they receive a good portion of their pay in company stock and thus become quite rich. Shareholders are happy since the worth of their assets increases. At the same time many companies become deeply indebted, but that's not a problem since the cost of servicing the debt is very low thanks to the low interest rates of the debt, be it loans or bonds.

The real danger of such a situation for the economy is that a credit crunch could pose problems when the time comes to roll over the debt. Given that the Fed has been unable to return to “normality,” it's likely that the low interest rates on debt are going to continue. The problem would be one of liquidity.

This is why it's obvious why the ECB has announced a program of QE for the next year and also why it's likely that the Fed would very quickly resort to QE to put liquidity into the system in case of need. The recent moves of the New York Federal Reserve to make liquidity available show that the central bank can move fast to resolve tightness in liquidity.

What this means for investors is that they should calculate that for the foreseeable future interest rates are going to remain low. This means that equities should provide better returns. At the same time the current “recovery,” if it can be called that as the rate of growth has been extremely slow, has been the longest-lasting one on record.

One therefore comes to the point where ZIRP and NIRP are the basic reasons why investors are directed toward equities when the recovery is in its late stages. What they can do is to follow the efforts of the central banks to try and cope with low interest environments or even negative interest ones. If it's the case that the central banks will resort to acquisitions not only of bonds but also stocks, then it could be the case that stock market crashes will become a thing of the past as long as flash crashes can be avoided. In fact the markets shut down in case of serious flash crashes. The BoJ has bought large amounts of ETFs, and the SNB has a large portfolio of US stocks. The PTT (Plunge Protection Team) will have its work cut out for it to ensure that the stock market flourishes forever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.