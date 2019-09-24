Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Management Presents at Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference September 24, 2019 8:30 AM ET

John Trizzino - CFO

Michael Higgins - Ladenburg Thalmann

Michael Higgins

Well, good morning everyone. My name is Michael Higgins. I want to welcome you to our conference, and you're listening in online to Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference. First company up this morning is Novavax. Here to present is CFO, John Trizzino. A couple of comments from myself before we get rolling, this is one of my top picks. The next six months I expect the stock is going to be getting a lot more attention than say over the last few months. It's been a relatively quite summer following ResVax's news in the spring or late winter. So in Q1, looking at pivotal data from NanoFlu, up against and a very similar design as what we saw in Phase II against Fluzone HD, more patients, similar design, the results if you look at what we saw in Phase II were remarkable, so looking forward to Phase III results.

John, take it away.

John Trizzino

Great. Thank you, Michael. Good morning everybody. It's the first presentation of the day, so hopefully I'll be little bit of high energy here to keep you guys engaged. And we'll take you through some of our investment thesis here as to why we think there's some value creation opportunities for Novavax going forward. So, as you know, we're a late-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of significant infectious diseases, including our two lead candidates, NanoFlu and ResVax, which is addressing both the much needed improved efficacy in the influenza market, and would be the first ever vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus both with market opportunities, some way in excess of $5.5 billion globally.

So the immediate news is we've got the NanoFlu Phase III trail that'll be kicking off in October. And again, we'll talk a little bit more about this, but actively engaged in pharmaceutical partnership opportunities for both programs. A quick look at our pipeline, with the lead candidate being NanoFlu, in Phase III working with our 19 sites and our CRO to move that trial along very quickly, with a read-out expected in Q1. Our RSV program has been and will continue to be made up of multiple programs here the maternal immunization for newborns, our older adult candidate, and of course ultimately in pediatrics. Right now but laser focused on ResVax, and of course leveraging the flu and the RSV programs still a combination of RSV and flu.

And then we have ebola in there. This is a program that has had great success. It's not advancing at the moment simply because we're waiting on some support of non-dilutive financing to move us into the next stage of development. So, on the NanoFlu program update, again, just to give you a quick sizing of the market, I know many of you hear about flu vaccine market all the time and how saturated that market is and -- but this is a significant opportunity for Novavax. There is significant improvement needed in the influenza space. And if you look at the older adult and you think about where this is where the significant burden of disease is, and the size of that population, in fact that population is growing, and we also have a very high vaccination rate, that this is a $2 billion market opportunity in the U.S. and so not something to be taken lightly in a place where there's much need for an improved vaccine.

So, the news of the day is from last week, for those of you paying attention to executive orders. There's one that come out that specifically pointed out the need -- the significant need for an improved influenza vaccine, specifically looking at efficacy, specifically looking at speed to production, and called out as recombinant technology, which is exactly what our NanoFlu program is. Almost 90% of vaccines today are egg-based, and we're seeing poor efficacy from egg-based vaccines. The recombinant protein technology, which is what makes up NanoFlu, was specifically called in this executive order, and is the only recombinant influenza vaccine that's entering a Phase III trial this season.

So, a couple of highlights about the poor efficacy in the influenza market, many of you may know, but it's worth pointing out that vaccine efficacy in older adults, in 65 year and older population overall is only about 12%. And the static data is minus 43; basically it's statistically zero efficacy, specifically for H3N2, which tends to be -- has been the problem child for the last several seasons. So, why is this significant? So flu is not just a cold, right. So you think about the 40,000 motor vehicle deaths per year, the over 47,000 opioid deaths per year, which is a national crisis. In it's 2017-'18 season it was almost 80,000 deaths related to influenza. The magnitude and significance of the need for better flu vaccine can't be anymore apparent.

Again, specifically on the H3N2, what you'll notice in the pie chart here is the significance of H3N2 being the circulating virus. And this is the virus that's generally creating the most significant illness and the most hospitalizations. And what you see in the bar graph to the right is the poor efficacy with a point estimate of 17% efficacy for H3N2. So all of these facts point to the need for better vaccine, but what's driving this poor efficacy with egg-based vaccines. So we have this issue related to drift. Every year there's significant surveillance that goes on globally with WHO, with CDC looking to see where those circulating strains are. And it's a very difficult job to identify what those three or four strains might be every year, and those are the strains that are put into the vaccine.

Well, it's not always the best and most accurate choice, and so you have to deal with additional mutations that are taking place during the year, that's this antigenic drift. And then you have the function of the egg-based vaccines that are resulted from egg adaptation. So these are viruses that are adapted to grow in eggs as this is egg-based technology, and there's a problem with the adaptation process, and we'll talk about both a little bit more. So this next slide here, this biogenetic tree simply highlights the fact that there's constant strain evolution, right, constant changes to the strains that are circulating. And what you're seeing here are these are the strains that are in the vaccine, but you begin to see this mutation of these strains happening almost immediately.

And what's important about that is the ability for the vaccine to deal with that drift. But this is a known phenomenon, it's something that concerns the CDC every season, and it's something that you hear in the news that, oh, there's a mismatched strain or there's a drift that's causing poor efficacy. And this is the fact base for that statement. The egg adaptation issue is a function of the fact that there's 90%, as I said, of all the commercial flu vaccines are manufactured in eggs, it's basically been the same manufacturing technology for the last 50 years. These are difficult to grow in eggs, and their passage multiple times in order to grow in eggs, and ultimately the virus changes, so it ends up not being the exact genetic match or the wild-type virus that's being expressed and grown in these eggs.

So these two things are the primary drivers for the problem that we're having in flu. So the solution, we now know what the problem is, we now know what the disease burden is. The solution is NanoFlu. So, NanoFlu is not egg-based, it's a recombinant protein nanoparticle. It's adjuvanted with our proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant, it's a saponin-based adjuvant that's not only stimulating and improving immune response, but also creating cell-mediated immunity, and we'll talk about that in a couple of slides as well. This provides for greater and broader immune responses, and is addressing the concerns related to the vaccines in the marketplace today.

So, just to go back to the biogenetic tree trial, what you see outlined here, in blue, on this slide is the benefit that you get from the NanoFlu candidate. What we're seeing is our ability to be deal with the strains that are in the flu vaccine identified by surveillance, but addressing the drift associated with those vaccines that are in the strain -- in the vaccine, excuse me. This is a New England Journal of Medicine publication that outlines the improved immune responses that came from our Phase I/II trial. You'd rarely ever see NEJM publications around Phase I data, but this data was so compelling and so important and significant that we were able to get a letter published in The New England Journal of Medicine, looking at this to anywhere from 28% to 64% higher H3N2 immune responses.

So, we then quickly moved on to a Phase II trial, outlined here. 1,375 subjects in this trial, primarily looking at the adjuvant effect, is our adjuvant having a benefit above antigen alone, this is a requirement from the FDA. So in the Phase I trial we demonstrated improved immune responses, in Phase II we've demonstrated that the adjuvant works. And then also in this Phase II we reconfirmed that we're seeing these improved immune responses. So this was an important step stone into our Phase III trial. The clinical trial conclusion there is we met that primary endpoint, there was adjuvant effect. We did again improved H3N2 immune responses. We also saw these T-cell responses. And this is important here because there's growing agreement that cell-mediated immunity plays a significant role in influenza vaccine and efficacy of influenza vaccines.

And so it was important to see that our adjuvant is driving these significant cell-mediated immunity responses. And that importantly, for all vaccines, it's well tolerated. You got to demonstrate that a vaccine is trying to prevent illness is not only safe but also effective. Okay, so related to cell-mediated immunity, so this is we've been looking at the response related to CD4 T cell, and how that compares to the other competitors that were in the trial. So we compared the Fluzone High-Dose, which if you're not familiar, is the best-selling flu vaccine in the older adult marketplace, and has four times the antigen content that Fluzone standard dose had, and then Flublok, which is the only other recombinant protein product in the marketplace today but is not adjuvanted.

So what you're seeing here is a significant benefit now coming from our Matrix adjuvant technology. So the benefit of NanoFlu is not just the antigen, but the antigen in combination with the adjuvant. And you're seeing this 19-fold improvement over Fluzone and Flublok because of cell-mediated immunity. We're going to look at this again in our Phase III trial, there's more work to be done in this space, but this is an important significant observation.

Okay, now driving to the Phase III. The Phase III is critically important here. So how do we design the Phase III? Well FDA has a pathway available to you when you are differentiated flu vaccine and showing benefit to the vaccine marketplace. And so we were able to getting support from the FDA with the accelerated approval pathway is available to us. This allows us to do an immunogenicity-only Phase III trial that's against a licensed competitor. So there's a, call it, a protection of what will allow the vaccine to be protected. And if you have a licensed vaccine, and you have this code of protection, you simply align yourself to those measures. In this case, it's an HAI response against an egg-based assay. And we look at that test and that's the test that drives the Phase III trial. So it's important that we were granted this, it allows us to go into the trial in October, it allows us to look at a serum sample 28 days and report these results in in Q1 of next year.

So the Phase III trial with this accelerated approval pathway, and non-inferiority against the competitor as looking at two parameters, HAI titers, and then the difference between the zero conversion rates. We're looking at day 28 data, so you recruit very quickly 28 days later you do a blood draw against these 2,650 subjects and you have your data that needs to be processed and you get your answer very quickly.

Well, as I said, we will launch in October the topline data in Q1. So, now moving on to ResVax, so this is our respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, administered eternally to protect newborns one of the three programs in the RSV area. RSV remains one of the most significant and greatest threats to child health. And this is the second leading cause of death globally. Second only to Malaria is the leading cause of hospitalizations in the U.S. especially in the first six months of life. And maternal immunization this is and offers the best method of protection for newborns, you could get mom's antibodies past the babies, babies have these protective antibody levels immediately at birth, and this is when they're most vulnerable to RSV infection and hospitalization.

Sizing the market for those of you who are may be not familiar with it, so this is by all pregnant women, right would be vaccinated and do a quick calculation of birth post vaccination, the vaccination rate. It's easily a $750 million market in the U.S. and globally, something like a $1.5 billion just to kind of frame the opportunity here for this one product candidate in our RSV portfolio. So learnings from the Phase III trial is although we missed the primary endpoint, we have or we are the first RSV vaccine to demonstrate efficacy against hospitalizations, and severe disease in a Phase III clinical trial and so this is really important and breaking -- groundbreaking data for this program. We demonstrated prevention of hospitalization and severe hypoxemia.

So this is blood oxygen level in the infants, which is the reason why infants ultimately get hospitalized. We show reduction of all cause hospitalizations, and severe hypoxemia. The vaccine appears to be well tolerated than it's safe. And we reduced what we identified as from our safety database; serious adverse events associated with pneumonia. So this has been a recent findings -- our recent and significant findings of the program that we are showing a significant reduction in pneumonia and I'll show you a data slide in a minute. That gives you exactly what that data point is.

On this slide, so as you can see there's a lot of data here, but I'll bring your attention to the middle bar of this table, which is clinical enough with a chest positive -- chest X-ray. So it's not just simply a physician's diagnosis confirmation with a chest X-ray from a hospitalized safety database. And as you can see, from zero to 90, a 62% efficacy all the way up to one year where we're showing a 56.7% efficacy and protection against hospitalized pneumonia. This is a significant finding, one that we need to pursue more aggressively and ultimately something that will be an important part of how we show benefit for this vaccine as we look toward the future trials.

So ResVax next steps, so more work needs to be done from a clinical trial perspective. As I said before, although we missed the primary endpoint, this is the primary endpoint that was established over four years ago. I think if with the data that we have in hand today, we would probably have a different primary endpoint, something that's looking at more severe disease, or looking at hospitalizations, or considering the impact of pneumonia and all those things are being evaluated and formulated as in what the next trial will be, but FDA and EMA at this point is recommending that we pursue an additional Phase III trial, but the data here is compelling. You're only seeing a small tip of the iceberg of the great data that we have for this trial, and why we remain confident and why we're in discussions with partners for an opportunity to advance this program further.

So this is done in collaboration and has been done in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and PATH. They've been great supporters of us for the development of this vaccine. They continue to work closely with us in low-and-middle-income country development. As we said, there's a significant disease burden here with the high rate of death, and they're anxious for us to move this program along as well.

So, in summary, as I let off this presentation today, there's an important value creation opportunity to this company with our two late stage programs both NanoFlu and ResVax. These are addressing significant unmet need in both the influenza and respiratory syncytial virus and public health arena. NanoFlu is heading into pivotal Phase III trial and we remain engaged with pharmaceutical companies for partnering opportunities.

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Higgins

We have five minutes or so, I'll step up to the microphone so folks in the webcast can hear me. I'll take a few questions from the audience, but are you a little rather, but I'll start off, you mentioned the executive order, which is great to have, and we've seen similar efforts by the government years past to encourage non-egg-based vaccine development, it doesn't seem to have any funding with lot of these executive orders these days. What's the odds for or potential for additional government funding for NanoFlu given its elite nature?

John Trizzino

No, it's a great question. So first off, it's important that there's been a great spotlight that's been put on the poor efficacy for influenza vaccine, and that it's been identified what's being looked for, right? So they're looking for new technology, specifically stated they're looking for a recombinant protein technology to replace the HAI technology, and they're looking for the benefit of using cellular recombinant technology, and time to market. We are seeing benefits of that in seasonal influenza, but particularly for pandemic flu time constrain identification to product being available is critically important. What we're doing with our flu vaccine is you're taking the genetic, a sequence that identified strain if it happens to be pandemic or happens to be seasonal, and using that as the exact match to creating a recombinant protein nanoparticle vaccine.

So, from a funding perspective, there was nothing specifically stated in there about additional funding being provided. I would suspect that at a minimum, we would see a prioritization and maybe reallocation of existing funding to help me support a development work that's being done both in the private sector as well as the public sector.

Michael Higgins

Thanks. And then just one follow-up to that, amongst other questions, but have you given guidance, or what would be your sense for how long it would take from having a string, be able to sequence develop manufacturer and get that on the market, which would be one of the real upsides if we find something, whether it's flu-related or something else. What kind of the manufacturing window might you have for, let's say, a relatively smaller amount, not for a typical season, but for a pandemic result?

John Trizzino

Well, the pandemic would likely not be a smaller amount, and so there's a significant amount of production that would have to be made available. I think in the executive order, they talked about this kind of eight-week timeframe from strain identification, the first product being made available, and I think that's an important criterion for them. It's something that we're aware of. At the moment, we're focused on seasonal issues in the older adult population. We would be happy to focus on pandemic again, if it comes a little bit of a funding mechanism. Small biotechs are difficult to kind of run multiple parallel pathways. So hopefully we're going to see Borda or MIH being supportive of this executive order and seeing some supportive funding coming with direction of Novavax.

Michael Higgins

One last one from me, and then I'll go to the audience and take it back myself with me being with, looking out a year from now, something we see a similar kind of response in Phase III, we saw in Phase II, we are looking at next steps and regulatory filing and then a marketing, how do you see the pricing lining up versus Fluzone HD?

John Trizzino

I think that's a great question, and the older adult market is very unique in this way. So Medicare Part B, Medicare Part B for influenza vaccine is 100% coverage of flu. So we would expect premium pricing here just like exists with Fluzone high-dose. We're talking about somewhere in the $50 to $55 per dose range, but the beautiful part of the older adult marketplace is the payer coverage that already exists. So we're not having to break new ground in the influenza space, because influenza is specifically stated to be 100% covered from Medicare. We would come into that marketplace with the data that we have; the non-inferiority meeting of a primary endpoint. Well, there are some additional post licensure efficacy work that would need to be done. And so, armed with more data from the Phase III trial, and from efficacy trials, we would expect to see some price increases associated with demonstrated benefit.

Michael Higgins

Okay, very good. I appreciate that. And with that, I'll wrap it up. Thank you very much.

John Trizzino

Okay, great.