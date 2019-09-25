Bluegreen's Attractive Location (Podcast Transcript)

We also touch on why Safety in Value is looking down and not up as he considers his investment, and where he respects the market's view.

He gives us the argument for how BXG should do ok whether or not BBX Capital offers to take it private.

Editors' Note: This is a transcript of the podcast we published yesterday on Bluegreen Vacations. We hope you enjoy it.

Daniel Shvartsman: This week on Behind the Idea, we revisit Bluegreen Vacations. You might remember the timeshare developer is trading cheaply due to a broken merger deal. For Mike's love of their Big Cedar Resort website, we spoke with Seeking Alpha author Safety In Value above the situation and why he likes it. One thing we hit on was how this flips the usual upside downside for a merger arb sort of play.

Safety in Value: I think the upside on BXG is probably pretty well defined. I doubt BBX will pay more than $16 a share. I think that's really unlikely. But because of the underlying business value, I think the downside is relatively protected, which makes it tougher holding it.

DS: Mike was curious about the Manhattan Club and why the opportunity is exclusive to Bluegreen, and Safety In Value explained the story.

SIV: So you absolutely could. You could go on eBay and buy a Manhattan Club timeshare. The problem is they're not going to let you set up shop in the lobby and hard sell people to buy it at a premium.

DS: Investors can often reduce special situations into a specific catalyst and opportunity without considering the full picture context. Safety In Value has a broader perspective on Bluegreen Vacations, and he shares it on this week's Behind the Idea.

Podcast

Listen to or subscribe to Behind the Idea on these podcast platforms:

DS: Welcome to Behind the Idea. I'm Daniel Shvartsman.

Mike Taylor: And I am Mike Taylor.

DS: We're going back to an individual idea we covered a few weeks ago, Bluegreen Vacation, ticker symbol BXG. The timeshare and real estate operator is in a special situation of sorts, as a broken buyout has left it undervalued in the view of Seeking Alpha author Safety In Value. We reviewed the company in August and liked its time shares, or at least its Ozarks Resort, Big Cedar, but weren't fully sure about the opportunity. So to break it down further, we're actually speaking with Safety In Value, who has insight on both the specific idea and the industry that it's in.

Before we begin Behind the Idea's the podcast that works on what makes great investment analysis work. We take ideas from the Seeking Alpha ecosystem and break them down piece by piece. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned, while Safety In Value is indeed long BXG.

MT: And real quick, Daniel mentioned to me that I should be a little less breathless in some of my reads. But so here we go. This is going to be a very straight ahead read of our sponsorship ad. Behind the Idea is brought to you by Seeking Alpha PRO Plus. PRO Plus Subscribers get early access to top ideas like this Bluegreen Vacations thesis by Safety In Value, plus a lot of other real time alerts and exclusives. For a 30 day free trial go to seekingalpha.com/proplus. That's seekingalpha.com/p-r-o-p-l-u-s. Nice and professional, huh, Daniel. You like that.

DS: Very smooth, very smooth.

MT: Yeah, smooth it out. No pausing for breath, pretty good. Okay.

DS: Great, great work. All right, Safety In Value, welcome to the podcast.

SIV: Thanks so much, guys. I'm happy to be here with you today.

DS: So let's just -- there were just some aspects of this story that I felt that the BBX angle was the most interesting one. And the fact that they're a 90%. owner and that they had an offer on the table. They pulled it. They originally IPOed BXG et cetera. So just high level how does this work? BBX is a much smaller company by market cap and I think by enterprise value. So what -- like what's going on? How does it work that BBX is making a buyout, like what's -- it just seems like the market, some thing's weird here. Could you explain it a little?

SIV: Sure. So BBX, as you mentioned, owns 9% of BXG. And intuitively, you think that they should be worth more money. They have more shareholder equity than BXG. But they do have a lower cap and a lower enterprise value. And I think basically, the way to look at that is that the market values, the BBX ex-their BXG stake as a negative value. Their other businesses are much smaller. Their sugar business hasn't probably reached scale. And there's a pretty significant amount of G&A at the BBX level. So I think that -- and that kind of ties back to why they took Bluegreen public, in the first place, I think was to try and unlock the value of what is their -- their kind of Keystone primary asset in Bluegreen and basically it didn't work. The market said, well, we think Bluegreen has value. And market isn't valuing Bluegreen anywhere close to its competitors in the timeshare business. But the market never really ascribed that value to BBX. And I think that's the biggest reason why BBX wants to take Bluegreen back into being a fully-owned subsidiary, is that they're not getting credit for the value of Bluegreen in their own on the share price. So basically taking Bluegreen public for them failed, and they want to unwind it.

MT: Wow, there's a lot going on there. First of all, it's interesting. So do you think the market valuation of the BBX, taking Bluegreen aside is an efficient valuation? Because there's a lot of sort of layers of inefficiency and efficiency when you talk about these ownership structures? So how do you -- how do you sort of sort through all that.

SIV: I think anytime you do a sum of the parts of a company, the piece that sometimes gets missed is the capitalizing the overhead cost of running, running that kind of holding company structure. And I think in this case, if you were to sell off all the pieces of BBX and liquidate it, you would get much, much more than the current BBX market cap. But BBX has some joint owner, and I don't get the sense to pass on the table in any way. I think that G&A is probably permanent, and I think market's -- I don't want to say that market's efficient because that's kind of not a core belief of mine. But I think the markets not far off in capitalizing the BBX G&A and subtracted them from kind of sum of the parts of BBX.

DS: Another question here then is what sort of -- you describe the BXG IPO as a failure from BBX's perspective, which makes sense. I think it IPOed at $14 a share, and it's at about $10 now. But my question to you is what's to prevent? What protections do you or other minority shareholders have, that management couldn't do a take under or a squeeze out or something that would allow them to bring BXG back private for a relatively low price? I mean, I guess they can't underbid the shares as they are. But it would seem like it'd be pretty easy for them to take a lowball offer and take the last 10% of the company private.

SIV: Sure, I think that is -- that is a risk here. It's probably in some ways, one of the biggest risks to the thesis because BBX has more than 90%. Under the law, they could do a short form merger, they don't. Even the last offer were the offer to take a BXG at $16 there wasn't going to be a shareholder vote on that deal. The shareholder protections, though, are under the board of business questions that did you dissent the transaction, you have appraisal.

Now that's not something that I would particularly look forward to doing. I don't want to go to Broward County, Florida and sue BBX. That doesn't sound like a lot of money. And given the size of my position here I don't it -- it probably wouldn't economic for me to exercise appraisal rates. But I do think the fact that they're possible, has kind of a game theory protection to it, in of itself, because there are a lot of funds that buy shares in situations like that specifically to exercise appraisal rights like legal type, background investors, which I think would support getting out. And I think the fact that BBX offered so much more so recently but not a whole lot has changed, probably would be a pretty compelling piece of evidence in an appraisal. So like jewelry, that's a risk. I think there are some mitigating factors, I guess make me feel better.

MT: Are you sure you don't want to go to Broward County? Fort Lauderdale is pretty fun town.

SIV: I live in Canada, Mike. So let's see. It depends when.

MT: Oh.

SIV: I think it just had a hurricane there I think. Hurricane season maybe not so much. Yes, I can -- if I can go in January, write that off on my taxes and investment expense then well, maybe.

MT: But maybe it wouldn't be so bad. So all right, well, BXG management if you're listening, now is the prime opportunity to sort of swoop in here. Okay, so -- or Daniel, you have some?

DS: Well, my question just on this, I wonder how much the fact that PBX is public is to some degree the safeguard, because they originally spun out BXG or IPOed BXG, hoping to better reflect their underlying value. And I guess that's potentially, you know, you mentioned the additional G&A, and its sugar hasn't taken off, and their other real estate plays haven't necessarily been a big deal. Maybe that's sort of the -- set aside any sort of moral issues or shame or whatever else, and also set aside the potentially arduous process of arbitration, the idea that they are still a public company, does that give you any like, does that make sense as a degree of reassurance that they will need to come to the markets at some point and their reputation is at stake?

SIV: Yeah, I think that's probably a factor too. If you read BBX's investor presentations, you can see kind of some frustration with their market value, that they're trying to present the sum of the parts calculation on how -- what they think their shares should be trading at. And I think if they do something that the market views as really abusive to minority shareholders at BXG, I don't think that would help their case with the market if they're going to treat the minorities at BBX fairly in the future, right.

So I think anything that they would make up in make up and -- make up and maybe saving some money on their shareholders, I think they would probably lose that off their market cap at BBX level, because it wouldn't hurt the market's perception of the management team.

MT: Cool. So stepping -- that one thing that we always want to hit on when we're talking about thesis related to mergers or acquisitions is the sort of standalone value and the ongoing viability of the target companies. So can you tell us a little bit about your assessment of the business and the breakdown of the various business lines? We had some fun with that on the podcast, especially the Manhattan Clubs. We'd like to hear sort of your high level view of the business in general.

SIV: You bet. So BXG is a timeshare developer. So they build the resorts and sell them as timeshares. That's not a popular business, in many senses. I think there's a lot of people who have ethical concerns about the kind of hard sell nature that those companies use to sell their product. It's not a soft product. It's definitely a sold product. But there's also a lot of costs in the marketplace. There are a number of other companies that sell timeshares. And they pretty much all trade at valuations or multiples of EBITDA a few turn higher than BXG.

When I actually wrote the piece up, there was one of the comparables that was kind of similar multiple, Hilton Vacations. And these -- they're up considerably since the article on takeover speculation from private equity funds. So at least initially, I probably picked the wrong share developer. Hilton Vacations would have been a better choice there because they're double digit percent in the last month. But I think that does sort of speak to the -- some of the undervaluation in the industry, itself, just based on the comparable companies.

The other piece that I know you guys were talking about was the Manhattan Club. That's something that really excited me about this thesis was, I think, especially with a special situation, if you don't have something in the business that you think maybe the market might be missing, it can be pretty risky, you are assuming that your assessment of the odds of a deal happening is better everyone else's. And that's not a take that I like to take often. Because I don't I don't like to assume that I'm smarter than everybody else in the market because history hasn't borne that out.

But I don't mind a thesis saying, well, I think people have maybe missed this New York Attorney General filing, on one piece of this company. I think that's probably quite a bit more common than all the major hedge funds misreading the odds. So to talk about that hand club, Bluegreen has taken over the management contract there, after a settlement with the previous owners of Manhattan Club and the New York Attorney General. And because of the, what I’m going to say, alleged practices of the previous owners where some of the people who had bought timeshares were maybe having a hard time using the time shares and the fees to use the time shares were continually going up and up and up to levels that maybe didn't make sense at the Manhattan Club, the resale value of Manhattan -- of timeshares is approximately zero.

So the people who had bought Manhattan Club timeshares in the past, and now maybe are paying high fees having a hard time booking, a lot of them have concluded that they don't want that Manhattan Club timeshare, which makes sense, right, if you're paying a high fee for something you're having a hard time using, you probably don't want it anymore.

And so I think there's a real opportunity for Bluegreen to go into the resale market and buy those previous timeshares for $1 each sort of thing and put them into trust and sell them for thousands of dollars and any business will have cost of goods sold of zero percent is likely to have attractive gross margins. Now they have high selling costs, because they do the high pressure sales presentations. But anytime you're getting Midtown Manhattan real estate for free, that's the potential catalyst, Mike.

MT: Not to be too cheeky about it. But why can't Daniel and I jump in and bid on these ourselves? What's the…

SIV: So you are absolutely correct. You could go on eBay and buy a Manhattan Club timeshare. The problem is, they're not going to -- they're not going to let you set up shop in the lobby and hard sell people to buy it from you for a premium. So that's kind of that's kind of the issue. And the other piece of it is the financialization of it. So Bluegreen is putting these in a trust and mixing them with -- so the trust will own the Manhattan Club deeds, but will also own deeds in places with lower operating costs, like the Ozarks, where you mentioned previously, because -- the Ozarks looks pretty nice, but I think everything costs less at Ozarks.

So I agree with you, you could you could go and buy them for $2 and outbid Bluegreen. But what are you going to do with it after?

MT: I don't know. But I figure -- I'm looking at the page right now. And I'm seeing that bid price of $1. I am thinking -- I don't know, do something, maybe sneak in there and set up like a little game room or something. I don't know.

DS: Yeah.

MT: Pure consumption.

DS: What -- Googling, what to do with tackling Manhattan Club property.

MT: It's already -- it's got negative intrinsic value just because of the Googling cost, the cost I have to spend my time figuring it out. But I know -- anyway.

SIV: If Mike quits his job as a Seeking Alpha editor, I apologize. That's I am not taking responsibility for that.

DS: Yeah.

MT: The only positive present value activity I currently do. So anyway, listeners though, you can go on. I'm on the eBay page right now that's listing the Manhattan Club, one bedroom annual timeshare for sale for -- and the current bid is $1. So for $1.25 or more, you could. Nine people watching, no one is interested in this. So anyway…

DS: Not investing advice, but…

MT: And we are -- yeah, I just -- that's informational. It's just there. And I'm not look, Look I'm not part of the SG&A line of Bluegreen. So okay, anyway, we can move on. I think trying to solve the problem of what to do with one of these things is not the purpose of the podcast. But it is interesting that the price is $1? So that's some good evidence there.

DS: So long term BXG, let's sort of divorce it from the special situation aspect. You're -- it sounds to me like you're with this Manhattan Club opportunity. And then just the general business, you see, this is kind of attractive from a relative value. And that Manhattan club is reflective of their -- some industry level advantage or some competitive advantage that they can take advantage. They can do this in a way that -- like that's a moat is essentially what you're saying, that came across. Is that right?

SIV: Yeah, yeah, I mean, like I said, you and Daniel won't be able to set up shop in the lobby of the Manhattan Club. So that is a little bit moat on that business. I think more as the catalyst, though, because -- so I think BXG is trading at the lowest end of the peer content for multiples. And its multiple doesn't reflect Manhattan Club sales. They haven't taken over Manhattan Club management yet. That's going to happen next year into the future. And so there's kind of some business growth over then, which I think is going to probably be quite a profitable business for them, that I don't think the market is seeing.

So there's kind of two ways to win on a more fundamental side, they could be rate to a market multiple. And I think their underlying business performance is likely to improve because of that right to their competitors. So it's not, I wouldn't say BXG is just too high quality business that maybe you want to have in your portfolio and keep forever It's not a -- it's not maybe a Berskhire Hathaway or whatever like that. But I think for kind of a medium term type timeframe, the next two or three years, I think it's reasonably attractive. And to me that needs to be more willing to hold it as a special situation idea, because I think it kind of caps the downside, I guess, right.

I know, you guys have been talking of Joel Greenblatt a lot. And I think that's always his point about merger type situations is if you have a up 10%, down 50% as your kind of binary potential options, that's maybe not really attractive. But I think with BXG, maybe it's kind of up to 15 or 16 on a takeover. And maybe it's kind of down a buck or two, if that doesn't materialize as kind of a more of a worst case scenario. So I think the ratio of upside to downside risk seems attractive.

DS: We -- I'm sure listeners have had their fill of Greenblatt. But I do -- we do want to ask you, so we've had our -- we do want to ask you about that -- about him. But specifically here it's at what are your timeframe? You mentioned two to three years as sort of a holding period, not including the special situation? What do you like? What are you -- sort of when you're looking at the time frame for this position? How are you thinking about it? Is it that two to three, two to three year time frame or something else?

SIV: Yeah, I think probably for me, this would be a two to three to three year timeframe hold. And that is related to humility in the market, what I had kind of mentioned before. So I think Bluegreen probably deserves a multiple in the middle of the comp set. And I think over that two to three year period its results relative to the rest of its industry will probably improve. But if we get two to three years through and the market doesn't agree with me by then then I'm going to strongly reevaluate that. And to me, that probably means I missed something. I don't think this is a -- it's not -- while their return on capital is pretty strong, it's not a business that I want to own for the rest of my life.

DS: But as far as when BBX might step in again, is there any timeframe around that? Or is it was it sort of the other, lurking is the fact that anytime over those two to three years BBX might decide that they want to especially if they're dissatisfied with the market valuation, they might decide to make another.

SIV: I think I think BBX is going to do what I think it makes sense for them to do it sooner rather than later. They're spending extra admin costs running two public companies all the time. But I also don't pretend to be inside their Board room going to their meetings and stuff right. So I would say if they're going to do it, it would make sense to do the next two to three years. And if they don't, I would sure -- well would wonder why -- I would. That would probably be suicidal.

DS: Got it, okay. One last quick question specifically on BBX and BXG is just yesterday, I think we reported news that BXG's CFO stepped down from that role, but is still in the role of CFO at BBX. And I guess it sort of speaks to that the connectedness between the two companies, but any, just because it was a new story, I want to make sure we hit it. Anything of note from your perspective about that news.

SIV: So yeah, the CFO of Bluegreen did resign. He'd been there for quite a long time. So I'm looking at that a little bit more as a retirement than potentially a big negative catalyst where the CFO was resigning because there's spiders in the closet. And he's getting replaced by the CFO of BBX, keeping that job. So the CFO of BBX and the CFO of BXG are now going to be the same person. And to me, that seems like -- it seems intuitive to me that maybe they are going to do this deal -- restart the BBX-BXG deal, because if the -- if BXG's CFO is retiring, they replaced them with somebody new externally. And then they do this deal in six months, lay that person off, then they have to pay them up, right.

So to have the one person who's going to be doing both jobs at some -- anyway doing them for a short time now, seems to make sense to me. So I don't view that in a big negative, whereas maybe a CFO who resigned usually would be something that you want to kind of take a hard look at, potentially, especially in in a merger type stock. But I would say in this case, I'm pretty comfortable with that.

DS: Okay, fair enough. Yeah, I misread the news earlier. I had thought that it was sort of already a dual CFO who then just stepped down from one role, but your explanation is correct, but also makes sense why that would be more -- less of a standout. So yeah, so just since we Greenblatt, and you brought them up earlier, just as sort of a bonus question, what do you -- and because this feels like such a -- it is a special situation? It's not the type per se that he either liked or got into. But it seems in that ballpark, what do you -- I'm presuming you've read his book. But whether or not you have, what do you think about that approach to investing? And how does it resonate with how you invest?

I know you run a marketplace service in Seeking Alpha called the Microcap Review. So your small stocks is of interest as well. But I know you cover quite a bit of these special situations. So how do you -- what do you take from Greenblatt?

SIV: So I'm a huge fan of Greenblatt. I think You Can Be a Stock Market Genius is terribly named, but it's also my very favorite investing book. And I've taken a number of things that I think are kind of my core investing principles from that book. I think the biggest thing that I like out of his book is his -- he calls rule number four, pick your slot. And to me, like he talks a lot about spin outs and things like that. And I know you guys talked about that in the last couple episodes here.

But for me, that’s all gotten really popular. But I think little companies, and you mentioned that's a lot of what I invest in as microcaps have it. And more what I do, then little companies is little special situations. So there's not a big percentage of the market. That's looking at it sub hundred million dollar merger of 2 BDC is one that I was looking at recently here. And things like that just don't attract a lot of attention. People don't want to have anything to do them. And there's not a lot of competition from big huge funds, with arbitrage experts and things like that, because it's not economic for them to hire people in midtown Manhattan.

So look at something where maybe you could only deploy a few hundred thousand capital. Well, for me, deploying a few hundred thousand capital is significant. If you're running a $500,000 -- $500 million or under $500 million fund, it doesn’t moves the needle at all. So to me pick your spots means go for things where you're not going to get a lot of competition and things that people don't -- are looking at, because that's we are most likely to find them, I think. For a lot of things the market is pretty efficient. For microcap mergers and merger securities and things like that I don't think the market is efficient at all.

And the other one I really liked from Greenblatt is his piece of looking down not up. And I think that comes back to kind of what you're talking about what BXG is. I think the upside on BXG is probably pretty well defined. I doubt BBX will pay more than $60 a year, I think that's really unlikely. But because of the underlying business value, I think the downside is relatively protected, which makes me comfortable holding it. And I think that's something that a lot of special situation investors maybe miss, is that when you have a defined upside you really need to watch the downside there if there's a downside maybe that's something you don't want to be exposed to.

Yeah, so I think those are kind of the big, big things that I took out to of Greenblatt. It's interesting how often patterns repeat over kind of long periods of time. I talked a little bit just very briefly about Hilton Vacations, their performance in the last kind of couple months. But they were a spinoff from the Hilton Hotels company, as was Park Resorts which has now gone down pretty dramatically in the last few months. And it's kind of just -- it's interesting to me how something like Greenblatt his key study from his book about Marriott's spinning off Host or I guess technically Marriott Internationals spin off of it. It's a really similar setup. It's just interesting to me how history rhymes a little bit with a couple decades in between

DS: Yeah, we -- the whole industry, I think he talked about I feel like Wyndham is also a spin-off in the Marriott Vacations Company, VAC. I think it feels like there's a lot of this. This arguably is a sector that doesn't look great on paper and so gets spun off often, which I guess potentially especially as you go down the market capitalist can create opportunities, is sort of what it -- on first blush seems to be here.

SIV: Yeah, no, that's very true. Wyndham spun off Wyndham Destinations a couple years ago, Marriott spun off VAC, Hilton spun off Hilton Vacations. And before the Marriott's International took over Starwood, Starwood actually spun off their timeshare firm which was called the Vistana, but in kind of a weird corporate connection, the Marriott timeshare spin off VAC bought it from Starwood. So they kind of ended up with -- the parents and the spin off companies ended up merging, but separately.

DS: Yeah, it's interesting how the sector would have so much of that. What do you make of the -- I mean, you sort of hit on the idea of that you look down not up and so it's not the typical merger arb, but is there anything else given you spent a lot of time in merger arb anything else about you being comfortable with it as compared to Greenblatt. For him it didn't work? So why does it work for you? Why is it something that you are comfortable with?

SIV: Well, I would be the last person to ever disparage Greenblatt, but I think part of this probably, size of portfolio. And he talks a little bit about how the kind of that smaller size is an advantage. BXG is the largest company that I've done a merger arb on in a long time. And I took this position that I have right now after the merger broke, or the kind of the first deal broke. So it was -- it's kind of it's not a pure merge arb. So it's -- mostly the merger arb that I do is in very much sub-$100 million company where -- it's something like a Greenblatt who's managing a lot more money would be able to try to make. I think large cap merger arbitrage is almost always efficiently priced. And it's a game where there's a lot of people with your low cost of capital as well. So that's something I would never choose to do.

MT: Great, one last question for you. I'm back on the eBay page for the Manhattan Club; one bedroom annual timeshare for sale. I did some more due diligence and it looks like for a 10 week share, it's a annual maintenance fee of $3,088.94 plus a couple hundred of dollars in set up fees. Are you sure this wouldn't be a good fit? I know that Fort Lauderdale maybe is not your favorite location. But given that you're an investor, there might be some value in having some presence in Midtown. And that -- if you do that, that's like paying a monthly rent of around $1,300, which for Manhattan real estate seems like a really good deal. So what do you say? Does that look a little bit more attractive to you, the Manhattan Club timeshare?

SIV: Well, I think the Manhattan Club sells for $3,000 a week, aren't they? Like I'm talking off the top of my head now, I think it's over $3,000 a week at least.

MT: That's not an annual fee. That's a weekly fee.

SIV: Well, it's you pay annual but you only get one week…

MT: Well, that's makes that tough to sell

SIV: That's why people have…

MT: 10 weeks.

SIV: I don't think so. I don't know. I'm not saying you're wrong. That's not my understanding of the deal.

MT: I'll throw in a free trade.

SIV: You know, I've met people before and it sounded just like this.

MT: Don't leave, don't get up, don't get up. I’ll add a free stay in D.C. All right well…

DS: I'm really worried Mike is going to -- the timeshare industry.

MT: …it's just sitting there on my screen like calling out to me. That's right. Okay, well, I'll work on mute.

DS: I'm just -- I'm going to go back -- I'm going to go back to the hill that I really like, the title of Joel Greenblatt's book and I don't care who's -- who disagrees. I -- that is my hill to wither and die on my contrarianism. But yeah. And it's not -- no time shares of it.

MT: Not on that hill. You are full owner of that hill, Daniel now. No liquidity at all. You will never get out.

DS: Yeah, we will see if I could monetize it, or financialize it. All right, great. Well, Safety In Value, this is a really great getting fuller picture of this and also getting to spend a little bit more time with our friend, Mr. Joel Greenblatt. So thank you for taking the time and best of luck with the position.

SIV: Thanks so much, Dan.

MT: Yeah, thank you very much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Safety in Value is long BXG, neither Mike nor Daniel have any positions in the stocks discussed. Nothing on the podcast should be taken as investing advice.