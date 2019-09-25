Omega Healthcare: Don't Fall Asleep

The most recent NIC report indicates OHI's tenant problems are not going to be over.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a bubble that keeps expanding. Since my last article, OHI has seen its share price increase over 7%. This despite OHI having a secondary offering of 7.5 million shares, with an overallotment of 1.125 million that is very likely to be fully exercised.

It is clear that OHI has a lot of momentum behind it, the enthusiasm has pushed OHI near all-time high valuations. Despite these high valuations, management guidance is bleak, the growth outlook is questionable, their tenants are faced with worsening conditions and insiders have been selling left and right.

When the share price starts losing its relationship with the underlying fundamentals, either that means the fundamentals are about to improve dramatically, or the market is in the "euphoria" stage.

Valuation

Management reduced guidance in Q2, with the new midpoint at $3.05 AFFO/share. Implying essentially flat AFFO for the remainder of the year.

Despite this, OHI is trading near all-time peak valuations. Clearly, Mr. Market is pricing in some significant upside. In fact, to reach the mid-point of their trading range of 11-12x AFFO through growth, OHI would need to see $3.40-$3.72 AFFO in 2020. That is an increase of 12-22% over their $3.05 guidance for 2019.

Even if OHI has the potential for that kind of growth, that is what it would take just to justify the current share price. In other words, 12-22% AFFO growth in 2020 is already priced in.

OHI does have several new investments that will contribute to increasing revenue.

Their construction projects underway will add nearly $21 million in annual rent. Then there is the merger with MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (MRT) which adds $66.7 million/year based on their last 10-Q. Plus, OHI announced a large acquisition for $735 million that will close by the end of the year and produce approximately $64 million in annual rent. These announced investments will grow rent approximately $150 million/year.

That is only a 16.8% increase in gross revenues that does not take into account the 15 million new shares and $500 million in debt issued to fund the acquisitions. Nor does it account for the downward impacts on rent from the properties that OHI intends to sell in the second half. It also assumes that OHI is not forced to reduce rent for either one of their new acquisitions, or their legacy properties. Something that is far from certain.

Additionally, gross revenue growth is going to be significantly higher than AFFO/share growth. In short, even if all of OHI's acquisitions go flawlessly and they have no more problems, the 12-22% AFFO/share growth that the market has already priced in, is unlikely to occur for at least a couple of years.

The Tenants Are The Problem

OHI has made a major bet on the SNF (Skilled-Nursing Facility) industry. With their significant dispositions and now investing $1.4 billion in new properties, OHI had the option to branch out and they decided not to. While there are a few non-SNF facilities, for all practical purposes OHI remains the largest SNF pure-play REIT.

This means that if the SNF industry does turn around, OHI stands to benefit. On the other hand, if the industry continues to struggle, it is going to continue to impact OHI far more than their peers.

That is why I have been following the NIC Skilled Nursing Report, a report published quarterly that follows the trends for SNFs.

The NIC reports that occupancy was down from Q1 to Q2, which is a fairly common seasonal variation. Occupancy remains up approximately 50 bps year over year, providing some hope that occupancy has finally stabilized from its long fall since 2015. If you follow SNF headlines, you have probably read a headline to the effect that occupancy has "stabilized".

What is unknown is whether this "improved" occupancy is due to the "Silver Tsunami" of baby-boomers finally spending more time in SNFs. It is quite possible that the slight improvement in occupancy can be primarily chalked up to SNFs shuttering their doors for good.

In 2018, we saw a meaningful decline in the number of certified beds. Occupancy is calculated by dividing the number of occupied beds into the number of beds. If the number of beds declines, that puts upward pressure on occupancy. Unfortunately, a SNF shuttering their doors does not magically heal the conditions that caused the patients to need SNF care in the first place. Those patients have to go somewhere and that raises the occupancy for nearby SNFs. It is too early for OHI investors to breathe a sigh of relief, believing that the long-term trend of declining patients is finally over.

Managed Medicare

By far, the largest surprise in the Q2 NIC report was the substantial decline in Managed Medicare revenue.

If you are familiar with Medicare, "Managed Medicare" is what is known to consumers as Medicare Advantage plans. These are plans where the Part B premium goes to a private insurer, who then takes on the role of submitting payments to medical providers.

The private insurers set up networks and use their power to filter patients to or away from care providers to negotiate lower rates than the provider receives from Medicare. As a result, Managed Medicare provides lower payments to providers than Medicare, but still substantially more than Medicaid.

In Q2, we saw an unexplained dramatic decline. The NIC report says,

The drop in managed Medicare revenue mix at the end of the second quarter of 2019 reversed a longer-term trend of managed Medicare’s share rising earlier in 2019. We will have to wait to see if this is a temporary reversal or a permanent change. If permanent, it could validate anecdotes in the industry about managed Medicare plans bypassing skilled nursing all together as a part of the care continuum or it may highlight length of stay pressures in the sector.

In other words, it is possible that the decline is due to insurers encouraging their customers to choose less expensive options and/or being more aggressive about reducing lengths of stay.

Meanwhile, Medicaid continues a constant march, becoming a larger and larger percentage of total patient days. When we discuss what is pressuring SNF operators, it is the increase in Medicaid patients that are compressing margins. Medicaid is the lowest paying payment source, despite recent increases. Since Medicare and Managed Medicare do not pay anything beyond 100-days, the patients with the most severe health issues inevitably end up on private pay or more often Medicaid.

On average, Medicaid pays providers less than half of what they receive from Medicare or Managed Medicare. In some areas, like Texas (OHI's largest state), Medicaid rates are well below the national average.

Insiders Bailing

Personally, I rarely put any significant weight on insider trading activities. Insiders buy and sell all the time for reasons that might not match up with my personal investment goals. I've seen them buy into a sinking ship and I've seen them sell at the bottom to pay for a new yacht they just couldn't wait for. The occasional insider sale isn't something to get terribly concerned about.

What is happing at OHI, is hardly "occasional".

Source: NASDAQ

This isn't a little insider selling for personal portfolio management, or selling a few shares to cover their tax bills- these are large sales on the open market.

CFO Robert Stephenson reduced his position 12% from 238k to 210k

COO Daniel Booth has reduced his position 22% from 227k to 178k this year.

Chief of Corporate Development Steven Insoft slashed his position 20% from 325k to 261k shares.

CEO Taylor Pickett has dumped over 40% of his shares going from 351k to 206k

Of the senior management, only CAO Michael Ritz has more shares than he started the year with at 7,985 compared to 5,872 at the end of 2018 due to shares awarded. He did sell 5,000 shares in August and is at less than half of the 16k shares he held as of 1/1/2018.

Personally, I have never seen a management team that has reduced their positions so dramatically all at the same time.

Conclusion

It is entirely too early to declare with confidence that the bottom is in for SNFs. One metric, occupancy, appears to have stabilized. However, the increased occupancy has arrived as more Medicaid patients and fewer Medicare patients. That means that many operators with already tight margins are going to see their margins compressed even more.

The theory that private insurers might be influencing Managed Medicare patients to shorten their stays or bypass SNFs all together could be a huge headwind. One quarter does not make a trend, but it is an issue worth watching. Medicare Advantage plans are going to continue to grow as they frequently offer more coverage than Medicare and they are available for no additional cost to the consumer. They were bad enough for SNFs when they just lowered the amount received from patients that would otherwise be Medicare.

Even if we assume that this is the exact bottom of the market for SNFs, OHI is overpriced. Trading near all-time peak valuations on a price/AFFO basis, the market is pricing in substantially more growth than OHI has in their pipeline.

Between a high valuation relative to its own history, large acquisitions that could easily go wrong (Ark aka Orianna was such a large acquisition), a troubled industry with margins that are continuing to compress and insiders that have been selling their shares left and right- investors in OHI should not be sleeping well at night. There is no fundamental reason for the highly optimistic share price, stocks often get separated from their fundamentals, but eventually, reality will strike.

