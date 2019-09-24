Societe Generale - You Can't Shrink To Glory

That's no basis on which to buy a stock and with my "worst case" valuation showing over 20% downside I'd still be avoiding SG, no matter how alluring the yield.

No one really knows what the sustainable level of profits will be once the dust settles. Street estimates for 2020 have a high-to-low range of 40%.

This process has further to run and the destabilisation of SG's investment banking business remains a key risk, where profits in 1H were down 39% YoY.

However, profits are falling at a precipitous rate as the bank sheds assets in order to shore up its weak capital position.

Societe Generale continues to screen as one of the cheapest European banks, trading on a 50% discount to net asset value and yielding 8%.

Societe Generale's (OTCPK: OTCPK:SCGLF) share price has recovered somewhat in recent months and is essentially flat since I last wrote on the stock in May (article here). This is better than European banks in aggregate, which are down 8% over the period, and is similar to the performance of SG's closest peer, BNP ( OTCQX: OTCQX:BNPQF).

However, the longer view is still very poor with SG down 6% year-to-date, against a 15% rally enjoyed by BNP, and down 31% over 1 year against BNP -17% and the European banking index -19%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Multiples still look exceptionally cheap with SG trading at a 50% discount to TNAV, 7x earnings and yielding 8%.

However, I haven't changed my negative view. The negative thesis I laid out in my last article was based on the view that SG had fundamentally misjudged how much capital it would need to be ready for new capital regulations coming down the track, notably "Basel IV" and the ECB's TRIM and NPE reviews. It had also fundamentally misjudged its ability to generate the necessary capital internally.

SG's regulatory capital ratio was consequently amongst the lowest of Europe’s banks at end-2018 (11.2% core tier 1). This forced management to take belated action, including scripping the 2018 dividend and, more importantly, embarking on a balance sheet deleveraging exercise. This includes both cutting balance sheet from the investment bank and forcing the pace of asset disposals.

Cutting balance sheet and shedding assets at a point in the cycle when most other banks are looking to grow inevitably means shedding profits and the company said that asset disposals would lead to the loss of c.€125m of net profit while the investment bank deleveraging could probably be expected to see a loss of a similar size. Together, this would amount to 10% of the total net profit SG reported for 2018 (€4bn).

At the same time as presenting the deleveraging plan, SG also cut its return on equity target back in February, with the 2020 target falling by c.20% (from 11.5% to 9-10%). The official reason was the deterioration in the Eurozone economic outlook and lower than expected interest rate environment but the impact of restructuring must also have been on managements' minds.

My fear has always been that, in addition to the planned levels of profit attrition, there would be unplanned attrition from disruption to businesses that SG intends to keep. Recent results have tended to confirm this fear.

First the good news: capital build is ahead of schedule

The good news is that progress on rectifying the capital position is better than expected. SG reported a core equity tier 1 ratio of 12.0% for 2Q, an improvement of 50bps in just one quarter (1Q 11.5%) and an impressive 110bps improvement compared to the year-end 2018 level (10.9%). About a quarter of the improvement came from scripping the 2018 dividend but this is still an impressive increase.

SG has also outlined in considerable detail how it expects to move to a range of 12.4-12.8% by end-2020. This would give the company a nice buffer above its 12% target.

Source: 2Q19 earnings presentation

The recent progress on capital is the main reason the shares have performed better than other banking stocks over the summer. Capital remains the key priority and the key point of focus for investors and they have cheered progress over the last two quarters.

Now for the bad news: profits are being shed at a precipitous rate

Sooner or later attention is going to shift back to profits and the impact that fixing the balance sheet is having on SG's earnings capacity. If anything, the picture here is even worse than I feared.

On just about any metric SG's recent earnings performance has been abysmal.

Operating profits were 12.4% lower in 1H19 than the prior year. Only one of SG's three business "silos" posted growth, International Retail/Financial Services, and even here growth was sub-1%. Operating profits in the important French retail division were 8.4% lower YoY while profits in the investment and corporate banking division were a whopping 38.5% lower.

Source: company data

It is the pace of revenue attrition that is hurting SG. Measured against peers, SG's YoY revenue performance in 2Q was amongst the weakest, with revenues declining by 3%.

Source: company data

Investment banking revenues, the business that has borne the brunt of the deleveraging efforts, were 11% lower YoY, the second weakest performance of peers after Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB).

Source: company data

This is the clear impact of a 4% cut to the balance sheet in the trading businesses (Global Markets & Investor Services) since 2Q18 and a 25% cut to balance sheet in the important Financing and Advisory business.

Source: company data

These two investment banking segments continue to account for the single largest chunk of SG's balance sheet (combined 34% of group risk weighted assets) so it is unavoidable that deleveraging will impact them most.

Source: author's calculations based on company data

Deleveraging is not helping profitability either

It would be a different matter if these were "unprofitable profits" i.e. profits needing so much capital to generate that shedding them actually improved return on equity.

But this doesn't appear to be the case because at the same time as SG's profits are falling, so too is ROTE. Reported ROTE was only 6.9% in 1H19, a decline from 8.9% last year. It is therefore not obvious that the assets that are being shed are actually less profitable than what is being kept.

SG also discloses an "underlying" ROTE, which is increasing. It was 11% in 1H19 against 8.9% last year but it excludes all restructuring costs, which I think is not a genuine representation of reality given than many of these costs will probably persist for the foreseeable future.

Source: company data

The Street has lowered its sights but there is little clarity on what SG's ultimate profit level will be

The Street has taken a lot of this on board and consensus estimates have been cut sharply since May. EPS expectations for 2019 have fallen by 8% while expectations for 2020 have fallen by 4%. The Street now thinks profits will decline by 9% p.a. between 2018 and 2020.

Source: Thomson Reuters consensus data

If we could be sure this was the end of the profit slide there might be some merit to looking at SG's very low valuation multiples (7x PE, 0.48x P/TNAV). But in my view there are still far too many unknowns in terms of what the ultimate impact of the current restructuring will be and it is entirely possible that earnings estimates will need to fall further.

Confirming this view is the fact that the consensus range remains extremely wide, pointing to an acute lack of visibility on the profit outlook amongst analysts. The difference between the highest and lowest EPS estimate for 2019 is 34% while the difference for 2020 is 40%. To be blunt, nobody has much of clue what SG's ultimate, sustainable level of profit will be, and this includes management.

Conclusion - you can't shrink to glory

I made the point in my last article that there are very few examples of banks shrinking to fitness. Especially in investment banking, the result of cutting back jobs and the balance sheet is usually to destabilise the whole franchise, even the bits that are being kept.

This seems to be what is happening to SG. For the time being investors seem content that at least the capital targets are being achieved and this is supporting the share price. But eventually the focus will shift back to profits and the acute lack of visibility on where they will end up.

One way to accommodate the uncertainties is to price SG on a higher cost of equity than peers. This is what I have done in the following valuation model, which estimates a fair value P/TNAV amd price target using Street ROTE estimates and a 12% cost of equity assumption (normally I use 10% for other banks).

To further accommodate the uncertainties I've calculated two fair values, one based on average consensus estimates for 2020 (7.0% ROTE) and the other on the consensus low (5.7%).

Neither conclusion is inspiring. On average consensus, the share price is basically fairly valued with just 2% upside. If the consensus low turns out to be the reality, there is another 22% downside to the shares. Given the cuts we've seen to estimates so far this year I think it would be very unwise to ignore this possibility.

Source: author's calculations based on Thomson Reuters consensus data

What about the 8% dividend yield? For me it's an illusion since everything I've written above about the downside risks to profits also applies to it. There are high risk dividend expectations that either won't be met or they'll only be met by the company paying another scrip. For investors willing to take a chance on too-good-to-be-true yields in European banking stocks I'd more fancy the odds with ABN (OTCPK: OTCPK:ABNRY) or Intesa Sanpaolo ( OTCPK: OTCPK:IITOF).

As for SG, I'd continue to give it a wide berth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNPQF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.