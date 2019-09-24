Use The Weakness Caused By FedEx To Buy UPS

The company also has a decade of dividend growth behind it and offers a very compelling yield.

UPS's second quarter results were strong, with all three segments of the company improving profitability.

Shares of UPS were down slightly but have mostly shrugged off its competitor's poor showing.

FedEx recently reported earnings that sent the stock down by more than 14% at one point.

FedEx Corp. (FDX) reported earnings results on 9/17/2019 that sent the stock plummeting as much as 14% at one point. The company cuts its fiscal 2020 earnings guidance while posting much weaker than expected results. FedEx stated that trade tensions, particularly between the U.S. and China, were weakening the global economic environment.

Caught up as collateral damage was United Parcel Service (UPS), though the stock fared much better than its competitor, ending the trading session lower by just 1.1%.

After reviewing UPS's most recent quarterly results, I think the company is in much better shape than FedEx. The company also offers an above-market yield that should excite income investors. For these reasons, I believe that investors should use the weakness caused by FedEx to purchase shares of UPS.

UPS's Price History vs. the S&P 500

First, let's look at how UPS's stock has performed over a variety of time periods against the S&P 500 index.

Shares of UPS have traded virtually sideways for the better part of the year, but that return has coincided with nearly the same return for the S&P 500.

Source: YCharts

While the return of UPS's stock has been very mediocre, so too has the return of the market index.

When you expand the time frame to five and 10 years, UPS, as any shareholder of the stock over these periods of time is likely to tell you, has underperformed the market index by a wide margin.

Source: YCharts

The 10-year price return chart is just as ugly.

Source: YCharts

There is no way to sugarcoat this: in an extended bull market, UPS's stock has been a very poor investment compared to simply owning an S&P 500 index fund for the last five- and 10-year periods of time. Even with dividends, there is no way that UPS could have matched the S&P 500's gains.

Seeing a long-term chart like this could convince investors that UPS's underperformance is likely to be an ongoing issue going forward. But something has changed for UPS this year.

Source: YCharts

I try to concern myself more with where a stock is going than where a stock came from, which leads me to find UPS's performance since this summer as a very positive occurrence. As you can see, UPS finally surpassed the S&P 500's return for 2019 during this past summer and the stock maintains that lead today.

Anyone who had written UPS off at the beginning of 2019 as a lost cause would have missed out on a nearly 24% share price appreciation.

The reason shares of the company have made gains this year is due to UPS's earnings results.

Recent Earnings Result

UPS reported second quarter earnings results on 7/24/2019.

Source: Second Quarter Earnings Presentation, slide 5.

On a reported basis, earnings per share increased 11.7%. Adjusted earnings per share grew 1%. Revenue grew 3.4% to $18.1 billion. UPS topped estimates on both its top and bottom lines.

All segments of UPS produced profit growth in all business segments.

The company's U.S. Domestic segment demonstrated strong year-over-year growth. Average daily volumes were higher, leading to revenue growth of 7.7% while operating profit improved 29% on a reported basis. This segment accounted for nearly 62% of total company revenue and 72% of operating profit in the quarter.

The U.S. segment saw volume growth in every product category, with a 30% increase in UPS Next Day Air volumes leading the way. This uptick level in growth was due to accelerated delivery requirements from e-commerce shippers. Business-to-business and business-to-customers shipment volumes also increased.

UPS added three major automated hubs in the U.S., covering more than 2 million square feet of automated sorting capabilities in order to increase efficiency within the company's supply chain. UPS has also invested in additional air capacity, with plans to add 44 new aircraft to its fleet of more than 550 airplanes over a five-year period of time from 2017 to 2022. Costs per packaged shipped grew just 0.5%, the lowest increase in quite some time.

Revenues for the International segment declined 2.7% but reported operating profit improved 7.3%. This was the company's best second quarter ever for operating profit. Volume for this segment was down slightly due to trade tensions and a tough comparison to the second quarter of 2018, where exports were up 9.5%. International domestic revenue per piece was higher by 0.3% for the most recent quarter, but this figure improved to 5.6% when adjusted for currency.

Supply Chain & Freight revenues were lower by 3.1%. Operating profit was higher by 26% for the quarter. As with the International segment, increases in profitability were the real story for Supply Chain & Freight. As efficiencies to UPS's supply chain improve, profitability should continue to grow.

UPS reaffirmed its guidance for 2019 and expects earnings per share in a range of $7.45-7.75. Achieving the midpoint of this guidance would represent 5% growth from 2018's results.

Using the 9/20/2019 closing price of $120.7 and the midpoint for earnings guidance for the year, shares of UPS trade with a P/E ratio of 15.9. Removing the average P/E ratio for 2009 when the multiple was artificially high due to a decline in earnings, the average multiple for the stock has been 18.1 since 2010.

Multiplying earnings guidance by the average multiple gives UPS stock a price of $137.56. This is 14% gain from Friday's closing price.

Dividend Analysis

UPS has increased its dividend for the past 10 years, which makes the company a Dividend Contender.

Source: YCharts

UPS has increased its dividend:

By an average of 7.6% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 8.0% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 7.3% per year over the past 10 years.

The company raised its dividend by 5.5% for the 3/12/2019 payment. Shares of UPS offer a dividend yield of 3.2% at the moment. This compares favorably to the stock's five-year and 10-year average yields of 2.9% and 3%, respectively. The stock's current yield is also well above the 1.9% average yield of the S&P 500.

Using the annualized dividend of $3.84 and the midpoint for expected earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, UPS's expected payout ratio is 51%. For comparison purposes, the company's 10-year average payout ratio is 55%. Outside of an elevated payout ratio during the last recession, the payout ratio has held steady between 49% and 56% every year since 2010.

The free cash flow payout ratio picture isn't as attractive. UPS produced $9.7 billion in cash from operating activities over the last four quarters while spending $6.3 billion on capital expenditures. This gives the company a total of $3.4 billion in free cash flow over the last year. UPS paid out $3.1 billion dividends during this time, which gives the company a free cash flow payout ratio of 91%.

Heavy capital expenditures over the past few years have greatly reduced the company's free cash flow. For example, UPS spent $11.5 billion in capex between 2017 and 2018. As a result, the company's dividend wasn't covered by free cash flow during these years.

These capital expenditures are being made to complete the aforementioned improvements to UPS's supply chain and hubs. Eventually, these expenditures will subside and the company will once again be free cash flow positive. Dividend growth might below average during this time, as it was for the most recent increase.

Given that the company did raise its dividend as scheduled, I am not as concerned about free cash flow at the moment. UPS is spending to improve its business. This situation should be monitored by investors, but I feel that the dividend is safe long term.

Final Thoughts

FedEx's most recent quarterly earnings results spooked investors and led to a massive sell off in the stock. UPS shares were down slightly in response, but I believe that this is a buying opportunity for the stock. Clearly, the market thought that FedEx's woes were mostly company-specific, otherwise, UPS shares would have likely declined even further.

Fortunately, UPS had a solid quarter the last time they reported earnings. U.S. Domestic, the company's largest segment, had growth in volumes, revenues, and operating profit. The increase in cost was also below the usual figure. The other segments of the company also saw increased profits.

These results have helped to drive the stock higher. Thanks to these gains, UPS is now ahead of the S&P 500 year-to-date after trailing behind the index for much of the last five- and 10-year periods of time.

UPS is spending heavily to improve its business, which likely limits dividend growth in the short term. The stock does offer a yield higher than its 10-year average.

If the stock were to trade with its average valuation since the end of the last recession and achieve the midpoint for its earnings guidance, UPS could offer a return of another 14% for shareholders.

Between surviving the FedEx implosion, the upside potential for the stock, and current dividend yield, I find UPS shares very attractive at the moment.

