11% Yield With GLP? Load Up

Global Partners LP (GLP), an energy MLP headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a compelling investment today for yield-seeking portfolios. The company operates approximately 1,600 locations primarily in the Northeast, including a variety of independent owners, suppliers, and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stations. Let's take a closer look at the business and the investment opportunity.

Business and Financials

GLP is trading at a market cap just under $700 million, which is phenomenal. This small-cap name is just over many investors' micro-cap threshold, and is too small for large hedge funds to take a look at the stock seriously. This is a fantastic sweet spot for retail investors or smaller professional investors to gain exposure to a company with attractive prospective return potential.

The company made over $50 million in profit on $13 billion in sales and has a book value per share of just over $12. This equates to a quite low price to sales ratio (justified in light of very slim distribution margins), but a price to book ratio of just 1.5x. The stock trades at just below $19/share but pays a dividend of over $2/share, or a yield of just under 11%.

Insiders own a healthy chunk of the company, and mutual funds and relatively less "sharklike" institutions own a significant percentage of the shares as well. Missing from the top holders list is a large number of hedge funds, indicating that these sophisticated investors may be less willing to play in a company's shares when the volume or market capitalization may not let them create a large enough portfolio position.

The company is largely vertically integrated and should achieve greater economies of scale with growth in coming periods. Most recently, GLP acquired retail fuel and convenience store assets of Champlain Oil Company and Cheshire Oil Company (both transactions closed in Q3 2018) and the accretion to cash flow and earnings from these two operations should become even more apparent in the coming quarters. The balance sheet has debt on it but is strong, and the company has room to make additional acquisitions in the space.

Investors concerned about a broader economic downturn would be well positioned to add GLP to their portfolios; as a fuel distribution company, its business is extremely recession-resilient. As my fellow SA contributor points out, the company also offers preferred stock alternatives for investors that may be willing to consider those for their portfolio.

Finally, it's worth keeping an eye on upcoming earnings calls to determine whether the company has any plans around structural simplification, including potential IDR elimination - which an equity research analyst asked about on the last call.

Risks

GLP's fundamental business could deteriorate to the point where the healthy dividend may not be able to be covered. A dividend cut would of course undermine the yield-seeking strategy entirely, as well as cause substantial capital losses for long investors. If the corporate structure gets collapsed and IDR are eliminated, MLP common investors may not fare as well as insiders and management, though typically these events have resulted in some price appreciation due to the increased focus on the company's valuation from new, outside investors.

Also, the company may experience business deterioration to the point where it starts to generate losses; investors should be aware of the business's relatively slim margins. In the event of macroeconomic shocks or a deterioration in financing conditions in the marketplace, there may be short-term periods where the company's expenses exceed its cost of capital and the equity value may be impaired as a result. Due to protections in the company's contracts with counterparties that largely pass commodity price risk through to customers, this should be mitigated, but the potential exists due to rising geopolitical risks in the sector of late.

Finally, a third risk involves the company's debt levels; long equity investors should keep an eye on the balance sheet to ensure that management is make decisions appropriately in order to service upcoming debt payments and keep the company in business. The company has so far had a successful history of acquiring its fuel and operating terminal assets but any failures to allocate capital as successfully going forward could cause problems for investors.

Conclusion

GLP's double digit yield is too attractive to ignore. The company's shares may be undervalued in part due to its MLP status and its relatively lower valuation. It is worth a deeper dive, especially from yield-seeking investors who are comfortable investing in the energy space. Good luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.