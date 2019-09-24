VOXX International Corporation: The Net Assets Per Share Limit The Downside

Shares of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) saw a nice little spike when 1QFY20 earnings were announced on July 10 after-hours. The results themselves weren’t great, with net sales decreasing 7%. The Automotive Electronics segment saw revenues down 25% due to sluggish car sales, which has caused some OEMs (“original equipment manufacturer”) to delay production of some new models, which means less purchases of VOXX’s infotainment systems. Consumer Electronics, the largest segment, was up only 5%. And comprehensive net income attributable to VOXX came in at -$2M, so still slightly below break-even, with management continuing to say that they will be profitable for the fiscal year.

What is really worth discussing is the balance sheet. They ended the quarter on May 31 with about $60M of cash and cash equivalents. This amount does not include the two recent transactions that occurred after the quarter had ended. On June 12 they announced that they were selling the German Accessories business for $19M. And then co-announced with earnings, they disclosed that they had sold some real estate in Germany a few days earlier for $12M. Adding these two transactions to the cash balance brings the total to $91M.

Altogether, current assets come up to $267M, while total liabilities come to $106M. This gives net assets of $161M (not including any non-current assets). Using the most recent diluted share count of 24.4M gives net assets per share of $6.60/share.

VOXX: Net Current Assets Per Share

As of close on September 23, VOXX was trading at $5.03/share, which is about 24% below the net assets per share that we calculate above.

The recent earnings report also included some new Employment Agreements for senior management that aim to tie future cash bonuses more closely to the company’s operational performance as well as the stock price. President and CEO Mr. Lavelle, for example, is eligible to receive “from the Company a grant of the Company's Class A common stock, or the equivalence in cash, up to a maximum value of $5.0 million based on the closing NASDAQ price exceeding $5.00/share . . . during the five year term of the Employment Agreement . . .”

There was a bit of a lively debate on the earnings call as to whether this bar has been set absurdly low given that $5.00/share is where the stock price is basically trading right now. While we agree that these new Employment Agreements do not seem stringent enough to guarantee that management will now have a much heavier focus on the stock price, we do think that the balance sheet offers somewhat of a floor for the stock.

Investors who have been following this story for some time continue to be frustrated with the disconnect between the company’s operational assets and the performance (of both the company and the stock price). But at this point, the increased level of hard cash, coupled with the other current assets and the low liabilities, lead us to believe that the downside seems limited.

There is always the risk that management will burn through excess cash chasing some non-accretive acquisitions for the sake of growth. But we think a position in VOXX has a favorable risk/reward profile.

