Atlassian: High Quality Comes At A Price

Atlassian Corporation's (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock price has fallen roughly 10% from its 52-week highs, mostly due to multiple adjustments. Despite the drop in share price, I believe that Atlassian is a leader in its space with growing switching costs and network effects. At $136, however, the stock is very expensive based on my estimates, and investors can wait for a better time to build a position.

(Source: Google)

Atlassian has achieved high growth but still has a long runway

Atlassian had a great quarter with 36% revenue growth YOY to $335M. In fact, Atlassian managed to maintain high revenue growths of above 35% in the past four quarters. This has mostly been achieved by great products that are loved by customers across Atlassian's platforms. Even with this high growth, there is still a long runway for growth as Atlassian believes that there are potentially 1M companies that it can serve. At 152K customers, Atlassian is only roughly 15% penetrated into its total addressable market.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Atlassian is growing its Network Effects while increasing user switching costs

Jira Software, Atlassian's first product, helps software developers plan and manage coding projects. Atlassian has since expanded to processes outside of software development. In 2013, Atlassian launched Jira Service Desk, a workflow solution that applies a ticketing logic, with main uses such as IT help desks, HR, and compliance. Once adopted, these software products become integrated into the IT workflow within organizations. Atlassian has also been innovating continuously to come up with better products for their customers. As seen in their shareholder letter, some of their key focuses are innovation and product development:

We believe software is bought, not sold. Before the Internet, companies with the largest distribution networks often beat those with better products. We believe this is changing. In today's world the best product can win, and in the future, the best product will win. We invest far more in R&D than our peers because we believe it is a huge competitive advantage. We don't have quota-carrying sales reps that focus on reaching and servicing a handful of customers. In their place, we seek to remove all friction from the customer experience. We invest in engineers, marketers and data scientists to create better products and distribute them online, and at scale, around the world. We believe in continuous innovation. Great companies get disrupted when they stop inventing. We invest in product and business model innovation because our future depends on both. And our customers rely on both. Our deep commitment to innovation throughout the entire organization is core to our being. It's a ritual for us - a deep and enduring part of our DNA.

This has led to a 98% retention rate for Atlassian in FY18. Moreover, roughly 90% of $50K+ customers purchased 3 or more products with Atlassian.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Atlassian also experiences network effects. It lands inside an organization through one team and expands organically to other teams. As more teams use the products, it leads to further upselling of other products and services within Atlassian offerings. Developers also expand Atlassian's offerings through marketplace apps. In its latest investor presentation, Atlassian has over 25,000 third party developers on its platform with over $500M in cumulative sales of marketplace apps.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Investment risk

There are other big players in software and IT like Microsoft (MSFT) and ServiceNow (NOW). There are also other legacy providers that could threaten Atlassian's market share. So far, Atlassian has been able to stay ahead of the curve in product innovation. However, we saw that Slack (NYSE:WORK) outpaced Atlassian's HipChat that led to Atlassian giving up on its product. Atlassian has to ensure that it continues to invest aggressively in product innovation to keep its customer retention rate high. Atlassian also has a unique sales model with a lack of sales representatives. Most of its customers discover Atlassian's services through its website, and that has served Atlassian well. However, as Atlassian expands into more larger and complex customers with custom needs, they need to ensure they are still able to meet the high customer service quality to ensure customer satisfaction.

Atlassian is overvalued based on my valuation estimates

To value the company, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 30% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Atlassian's lead in its collaboration space as well as its ability to cross-sell its other solutions. Coupled with low penetration in its total addressable market, Atlassian should be able to execute high sales growth for at least the next five years.

2) Operating margin of 35% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Operating margin of 35% is considered high, but Atlassian does not have large sales teams like other enterprise software companies. As such, Atlassian has much lower marketing and sales spending as a percentage of sales. However, if companies in the future demand that Atlassian build large sales teams to better serve their needs, there could be some downward pressure on Atlassian's margins.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Atlassian will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Atlassian has a weighted cost of capital of roughly 8% since it has achieved high positive free cash flows for several years. As such, it should have a lower cost of capital than its money-losing software peers.

(Source: Author Creation using Atlassian financials)

The value I derived for Atlassian is roughly $22.7B for the entire company. This represents a 30% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $95 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Atlassian 27 26.7 37 -5 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) 24.4 25.2 51 -30 ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) 16.4 16.7 33 -1 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) 20.7 21 66 -32 Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) 14.3 16.18 78 -25

(Source: Author creation using Seeking Alpha data)

Compared to other software companies, Atlassian is expensive on both Price/Sales and EV/Sales multiples. Some of these software companies also have stronger growth rates like Okta, MongoDB, and Twilio. One positive note about Atlassian is that it's closer to profitability than most other software companies. However, ServiceNow generates free cash flow just like Atlassian but trades at much lower multiples with similar growth profiles.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Atlassian is worth overpaying for. Any underperformance in upcoming quarters is likely to lead to big pullbacks in stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.