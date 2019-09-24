Why Investors Have Underestimated EyePoint's Dexycu And Yutiq Growth Potential Since Launch

Company Thesis

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals' (EYPT) recent Dexycu and Yutiq launches feature top quality products with lucrative total addressable markets. Investors may be severely underestimating how much revenue each product has the potential to generate by capturing just 1% of the post-cataract inflammation market and the NIPU market respectively. On the other hand, EYPT may face headwinds due to the questionable sustainability of its burn rate, and the lackluster performance of its previous eye care portfolio. In context, however, the company's growth potential is more than enough to justify its current valuation, and should well deserve a buy rating for its R&D program with significant value proposition for patients.

Recent Catalysts/Inhibitors

Dexycu Launch (+)

Source: ois.net

Dexycu is the first and only FDA approved, single-dose, sustained release, intracameral steroid indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation. In its Phase 3 clinical trial, the percentage of patients with anterior chamber clearing at Day 8 was 20% in the placebo group, and 57% to 60% in the 342 and 517 microgram dexamethasone treatment groups, respectively (P < 0.001). The percentage of subjects receiving rescue medication of ocular steroid or NSAID was significantly lower at Day 3, 8, 15 and 30 in the 342 and 517 microgram treatment groups compared to placebo. Overall, the safety profile of Dexycu was well tolerated with the most common adverse reactions reported being intraocular pressure increased, corneal edema and iritis in 5-15% of patients.

With a superb risk-reward profile, Dexycu should present itself as a sound value proposition to patients receiving up to 4.8 million cataract surgeries in the U.S. per year. Currently, the standard of care involves the administration of 70-100 eye drops between 3-4 weeks post-surgery to alleviate inflammation. Dexycu brings significant innovation in this regard as it requires just 1 injection to the incision site post-surgery to become effective. Moreover, 60-90% of its prescription value should be covered by Medicare due to its J code reimbursement. At a price of $595 per injection, every 1% of market share captured by this drug should bring in over $28.56 million per year for EYPT. Furthermore, the drug's delivery patents do not expire until 2034, giving the company more than a decade to achieve this metric.

Yutiq Launch (+)

Source: Yutiq.com

Yutiq (Approved Oct 2018) contains a corticosteroid and is indicated for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In its Phase 3 clinical trial, Yutiq surpassed its primary efficacy endpoint with recurrences of NIPU being at 18.4% for Yutiq vs. 78.6% for placebo after 6 months, and the same endpoint being 59.8% for Yutiq and 97.6% for placebo after 24 months, both with p values lesser than 0.001. Patients treated with the drug also only required assistance of adjunctive intraocular/periocular injection medication in a 24-month follow-up in 16.1% of cases versus 66.7% for placebo. Despite a superb efficacy profile, one downside of the drug lies in 56% of patients having developed cataracts during a 12-month study period.

Overall, however, the reward profile of Yutiq far outweighs that of its risks. For starters, Yutiq can be administered as a single injection at the physician's office for up to 6-24 months. The economic savings derived from not needing anesthesia and/or an operating room to administer, significantly boosts the drug's value proposition to ophthalmologists. Based on company data, NIPU has a prevalence of 55,000-120,000 people per year in the U.S. alone, with 30,000 patients (or 25-55% of the sample) developing blindness. This is obviously a far worse condition than cataracts, and investors should not be alarmed at the high incidences of AEs present in Yutiq's clinical data.

Patients with NIPU are in dire need of Yutiq in order to halt the progression of their condition to prevent blindness, and paying $8,700 for 1 such implant per year is fair game. Keep in mind, the 30,000 patients may develop NIPU in both eyes, and hence the number of eyes treatable by Yutiq is likely 20% higher at 36,000 per year. Referencing the drug's pricing, every 1% (or 360 implants) of market share captured by Yutiq can result in up to $3.132 million in sales for EYPT with a TAM of $313.2 million. In addition, with a patent expiry in the U.S. after 2034, this core stream of EYPT's future revenues should be well protected. With a Medicare J code reimbursement issued, over 75-90% of its prescription volume should be covered by the government benefit program, making the drug even more affordable for patients.

Key Research

Collaboration Revenues (-)

EYPT's licensed revenues include Illuvien for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) in patients who have shown little clinical response to a course of corticosteroids, and Retisert as a sterile implant to deliver corticosteroid eye therapy for patients with chronic noninfectious uveitis for up to 2.5 years. Royalty agreements with partner companies amount to 2-9% of all sales of products sold going to EYPT. This portion of income for the company has not performed well. Firstly, Illuvien is not a first-line therapy for the treatment of DME unlike Regeneron's (REGN) blockbuster Eylea.

The drug simply cannot compete in a market where anti-vascular endothelial growth factor agents are the standard of care. If VEGF therapies are insufficient, then intravitreal corticosteroids such as Illuvien may be prescribed as an adjunct therapy. In addition, the last of its patents will expire between FY2019-2020, and will be discontinued by its marketing partner, Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) as soon as generic competition enters the market.

EYPT's other licensed product, Retisert, isn't performing well either. The drug is simply not effective from an utility standpoint. Most importantly, Restisert requires patients to travel to the operating room to administer via an incision, and contains severe risk of glaucoma and/or cataracts. Hence, EYPT's collaboration revenues are projected to decline 50% to $1 million as soon as Illuvien's patent expire. There just isn't anything in this segment of EYPT's income for investors to be excited about, as opposed to Yutiq and Dexycu.

Burn Rate (+/-)

The most serious investment risk facing shareholders is EYPT's projected annual loss rate, estimated at $46-$61M as of FY2019. The company has a great product with great value proposition, but now needs a sound sales force in order to aggressively capture market share. Unfortunately, marketing tactics such as advertising Dexycu and Yutiq in medical journals, physicians' offices, and/or academic conferences will amount to at least 7-8 figures in capital expenditures. With a projected total revenue of $20 million this year (albeit increasing Q/Q), the net loss isn't really that great. EYPT also has $2.089 million in net debt with roughly $44 million in cash and $46 million in debt obligations. Dividing the company's cash balance in Q22019 by the projected annual loss rate yields roughly 3 to 4 quarters (or until Q12020 to Q22020) before the company will need further cash to stay afloat.

In the recent past, EYPT has done well for shareholders through debt financing, but should its credit quality degrade, the company may need to resort to equity dilution. Using its ~$200 million market cap, the company will need to raise an estimated 23 to 30% equity infusion to keep its operations running for another year. Furthermore, an executive compensation valued at more than $2 million (or 7% of projected revenues) in a fiscal year when EYPT has not broken even, raises questions regarding its capital allocation. At the end of the day, however, EYPT should be able to overcome these challenges as every 1% of market share captured by Yutiq and Dexycu has the potential to generate more than 8 figures in revenues. These risk factors should therefore be regarded as a due diligence guideline for investors, instead of being red flags.

Summary

At a bare minimum scenario, Dexycu should be able to capture 5-10% of the post-cataract surgery inflammation market and Yutiq should see 10-20% market share for NIPU. Based on its list prices and market data, this would imply $174.12 million to $348.24 million in annual revenues for EYPT 2-3 years post-launch. Keep in mind, such projections do not take account of the products' E.U. launch, nor is it an estimate of peak revenues. Considering the company has an enterprise value of just ~$182 million, a forward EV/Sales of just 0.52x to 1.05x represents a substantial discount for the potential of this growth stock. Nonetheless, investors should beware of potential equity dilution risks, lack of meaningful collaboration revenues, and potential missteps in the company's execution plan as reasonable exits before EYPT's products meet their full potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EYPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.