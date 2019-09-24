Teradyne Is A Compelling Long-Term Growth Story

Teradyne (TER) is trading at an attractive valuation compared to its peers. However, it is a slow growth company. Compared to the current price, its 2022 price has 22.5% upside left, which is not very significant. But Teradyne is a steady and compelling long-term growth story. If investors want to make money from this company, they should wait for meaningful pullbacks for buying the stock.

Teradyne designs and develops automatic test systems for testing semiconductors, wireless products, data storage systems, and complex electronics systems. These systems are used in various sectors, such as consumer electronics, industrial, computing, automotive, telecom, aerospace, and defense. The company also develops industrial automation products, such as collaborative robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and advanced robotic control software.

Teradyne: Growth Drivers

For testing semiconductors, Teradyne designs and develops semiconductor test products and services on a worldwide basis. This is a medium-growth business with proliferation of electronics devices and disruptive ideas such as 5G and autonomous driving. The company's Flex test platform architecture along with IG-XL software operating system help it producing test equipment designed for high efficiency multi-site testing, which involves parallel testing of many devices in tandem. The IG-XL operating system offers instant conversion from single-site to multi-site test. The company's multi-site testing option reduces the cost of semiconductor manufacturers, which results in increased demand for Teradyne's semiconductor test products.

Teradyne's J750 platform, which runs on the IG-XL operating system, is the industry standard for cost-effective test of a broad set of diverse chips. These chips include microcontrollers, FPGAs, and chips for digital audio/baseband devices. Teradyne has continued to invest in the J750 platform to bring new capabilities to the platform. For example, the company's IP750 Image Sensor test system, which tests image sensor devices used in smartphones and other imaging products, is an extended version of the J750 platform. The J750 platform is a solid growth driver for the company as far as developing new products are concerned.

For testing flash memory and DRAM, Teradyne's Magnum platform delivers high throughput and highly parallel test capabilities. Global memory chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2023, according to a research report. As a result, the Magnum platform will see robust demand during this time frame. In addition, the company is bringing to the market next generation memory test solutions, such as Magnum V, which is also acting as a growth driver for the company's memory test solutions.

Teradyne: Collaborative Robots

Teradyne acquired three robot companies in the past four years to be a complete player in industrial automation. Universal Robots, which Teradyne acquired in June 2015, is a leading player in making collaborative robots. These robots can be fitted with task-specific grippers to support a wide range of applications. The company acquired MiR (Mobile Industrial Robots) in April 2018, which makes mobile robots that increase manufacturing and warehouse efficiency. Teradyne acquired another company, Energid, in February 2018. Energid offers real-time advanced robot motion control software.

The collaborative robot market is seeing phenomenal growth with the advent of the gripper technology. According to a report, "The collaborative robot market is estimated to be valued at USD 12,303 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.31% between 2017 and 2025." Teradyne's industrial automation revenue will also grow accordingly.

Competition

Teradyne belongs to a highly competitive industry. Its competitors in the system test (the process of testing an integrated hardware and software system) segment are Keysight Technologies (KEYS) and Advantest Corporation (OTCPK:ATEYY). In the industrial automation segment, Teradyne's competitors are ABB (ABB), KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:KUKAY), FANUC Corporation (OTCPK:FANUY), and Omron (OTCPK:OMRNY). In the wireless test segment, Teradyne's competitors are Keysight Technologies and National Instruments Corporation (NATI).

Teradyne's competitive advantage is that it offers 360-degree solutions to its customers in all the three segments mentioned in the above paragraph, for which its customers stay with it for a long period of time. In addition, Teradyne is relatively more diversified as a company compared to its competitors in both testing and industrial automation. As a result, its chance of losing market share is less compared to its competitors.

Valuation

Teradyne is a cash-rich company with total cash on balance sheet of $895.33 million and total debt of $451.74 million. Teradyne's peer-group includes Keysight Technologies, ABB, and National Instruments Corporation. Teradyne's GAAP forward PE ratio is 25.25x compared to Keysight's 32.17x, ABB's 28.65x, and National Instruments' 39.76x. Teradyne's trailing 12-month price to sales ratio is 4.81x compared to Keysight's 4.38x, ABB's 1.51x, and National Instruments' 4.18x. Teradyne's trailing 12-month price to cash flow ratio is 16.76x compared to Keysight's 19.10x, ABB's 19.85x, and National Instruments' 21.32x.

Teradyne is attractively valued compared to its peers in terms of GAAP forward PE and trailing 12-month price to cash flow. In terms of trailing 12-month price to sales, Teradyne is slightly richly valued. Overall, Teradyne's valuation is reasonable. Since the past five years, its revenue is growing at a CAGR of 5.52%. I believe revenue will continue to grow at this rate in the next three to five years. I am bullish on the company's semiconductor testing and industrial automation businesses. Although the global semiconductor market is down in the near term, in the long term, it will be okay driven by strong pricing environment due to high demand from the IoT sector. As far as industrial automation is concerned, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% from 2018 to 2023. Clearly, these are good signs for Teradyne.

Teradyne's 2019 trailing 12-month revenue is $2144.7 million. At a CAGR of 5.52%, its 2022 revenue will be $2520 million or $14.83 per share. At the current price to sales ratio of 4.81x, Teradyne's 2022 share price will be $71.33. Teradyne's stock is a good buy during meaningful pullbacks.

Risks

In the system test segment, Teradyne's market is concentrated with a limited number of significant customers contributing to a substantial portion of overall revenue. In the years 2018, 2017 and 2016, Teradyne's biggest five customers contributed 27%, 32%, and 36% to its overall revenue. If the company loses one or more of such customers, its revenue growth will be negatively impacted.

The company's technical and creative abilities help it develop new technologies and convert those technologies into new products. Continuing to develop such technologies is not an easy task. However, the company is performing this task successfully for the past several years. In the future, it may not be able to develop such technologies at the same pace. In such a case, developing new products will be slower, which, in turn, will result in slower revenue growth.

Teradyne depends on Flex Ltd. ("Flex"), a contract manufacturer in China, for manufacturing its Flex and J750 family of products. It depends on other contract manufacturers for manufacturing other products. If Flex or any other contract manufacturer fails to supply products to Teradyne at a timely fashion, the latter's revenue growth will be adversely affected. In addition, if Flex or any other contract manufacturer totally stop manufacturing products for Teradyne, the latter will have to find an alternate contract manufacturer, which could result in a significant delay in manufacturing products. In this case, also, revenue growth will be adversely affected.

Conclusion

Teradyne is a technology company as well as an industrial automation company. The company believes that the industrial automation business will grow at a CAGR of 30-40% in the long term. If the technology business performs poorly in a given time frame in the future, the industrial automation business can offset the loss and shareholders will remain protected. Teradyne is a very good business to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.