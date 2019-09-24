Mitek Is Primed For Major Upward Movement: 30%+ Historic Growth And Strong Prospects

Thesis

Mitek (MITK) has a history of 30%+ revenue growth, 85%+ gross margins, and positive cashflow, but has been relatively undervalued given distractions including a recent acquisition, buyout talks, and a CEO change. Now that these distractions are in the past, growth prospects for the future seem promising and the stock could be primed for a big upward movement.

Background: High Growth, Low Valuation

It has been a hectic 12 months for Mitek, starting with its acquisition of A2iA in 19Q2, an announcement in 19Q3 that the CEO and be CFO would be resigning (the latter ultimately rescinded his resignation), pressure from activist investor Elliot Management to sell the company in 19Q4, and a lengthy evaluation for strategic alternatives (i.e. a buyer) in 20Q1. Now that the dust is settling--Mitek has a new CEO (Max Carnecchia) and has announced it will remain an independent company--it seems a good time to review Mitek's prospects for the future and potential for investment.

On the surface, Mitek is an interesting stock. Over the last five years, Mitek has consistently delivered 30-40% YoY revenue growth with gross margins between 85%-90% and was cashflow positive for almost the entire period. Despite these attractive metrics, over the last two years the stock has generally traded with a P/S ratio between 4 and 6 (approx. 5 and 7 on a price to gross profit ratio). When I last wrote about this stock in February, I argued that stocks with similar growth and profitability characteristics as Mitek easily could trade with price to gross profit ratios of 15, suggesting that Mitek could be one of those rare stocks that combine both value and growth. At the time Mitek was trading around $11 per share; today it is trading around $10. Given all that has happened in the last couple of quarters, it is a good time to revisit the company and see if the bull thesis is still intact.

Data by YCharts

Above: Over the last five years, Mitek has consistently delivered 30-40% YoY revenue growth with gross margins between 85%-90% and was cashflow positive for almost the entire period.

Data by YCharts

Above: Despite these attractive metrics, over the last two years the stock has generally traded with a P/S ratio between 4 and 6 (approx. 5 and 7 on a price to gross profit ratio).

Mitek Focusing on Core Businesses

Given the acquisition of A2iA and change in CEO, it is worth reviewing what the company does and its strategy moving forward. Mitek is best-known for being the market leader in mobile check deposits, in which checks are deposited digitally by taking a picture with one's phone. Its other major business area is mobile identity verification - users use their phones to take pictures of their government IDs to verify their identities when performing a sensitive transaction on their phone. The acquisition of A2iA also brought in a few other adjacent products in the area of general document / text reading products.

In the Q3 conference call, it was clear that moving forward Mitek would be focusing and simplifying its operations moving forward. During the call management announced that moving forward it would be focusing on its two core businesses of mobile deposit and identity verification. The non-core adjacencies on the other hand would be eliminated, which is expected to save $2.5 MM/yr according to management and improve profitability (the non-core businesses were not profitable). Furthermore, previous acquisitions (IDChecker, ICAR) in the mobile identity space had left Mitek with multiple products serving similar markets. CEO Carnecchia has stated that moving forward Mitek's Mobile Verify would be the flagship product in the identity space, and that Mitek plans on sunsetting other legacy products and transitioning remaining customers over to Mobile Verify. In my opinion, these moves to focus the company will serve to strengthen Mitek in the future.

Big Growth Opportunity in ID Verification

At present, the mobile deposit segment represents approximately 70% of Mitek's business, with ID verification representing the remainder ($15.0 MM vs. $6.86 MM, source: 10Q). However, the ID verification business is growing much faster and is expected to reach 50% of Mitek's revenue by early to mid 2021 based on comments from CFO Jeff Davison on the last conference call. Looking forward it appears clear that management sees ID verification as the biggest growth opportunity for the company.

According to Mitek's most recent investor deck, the ID verification market is expected to be $12.7B in 2024, growing at a 16% CAGR. It's not clear how much of this should be attributed to mobile ID verification (Mitek's core business), but the use cases for mobile ID verification are generally linked to growing trends such as financial technology, e commerce, and the shared economy. Some examples would be ID verification for registering for AirBNB, opening a brokerage account at Robinhood, or even renting a U-Haul truck. All these applications require verification of the user's ID, and the ability to do the verification from a phone app significantly reduces friction. Mobile ID verification is therefore a key component of customer acquisition for many fast-growing technology companies that do not have a physical footprint for in-person ID verification. It's hard to estimate what the size of the Mobile ID verification market could be given how early the technology and its use cases are, but for reference there are 2.7B smart phone users in the world today who would could encounter a mobile ID verification use case multiple times per year.

This appears to be an attractive market, since mobile ID verification links Mitek's revenue with fast-growing tech companies and their incumbent counterparts that are forced to respond in-kind. In my previous article, I discussed that there are multiple competitors to Mitek in this space, although Mitek stacks up near the top according to a 3rd party study. One competitive advantage for Mitek is that it already has a strong reputation in the banking industry as it is an incumbent leader in mobile check depositing. Many of the early use cases in mobile ID verification are in the financial industry (e.g. opening a bank account) which could introduce opportunities for cross-selling. According to management, Mitek's primary target market in the ID verification space is financials, followed by marketplaces / e-commerce (e.g. AirBnB). At a qualitative level, growth prospects for ID verification seem promising given Mitek's incumbency in the adjacent field of mobile check deposit, the overall growth of the mobile ID verification market, and assessments indicating that Mitek is perceived as a leader in this space.

Levers for Growth in Mobile Deposit

Management seems comparatively less excited about the mobile check deposit side of the business, although it still appears that should be room for growth. According to Mitek management, mobile check deposit now accounts for 20% of all checks. It is not clear what percentage mobile check deposit will eventually be able to take - it is probably unrealistic to think that the market share will ever grow to 100%. Furthermore, as the financial industry adopts more technology I suspect that the percentage of transactions that are conducted using checks will decrease over time in favor of easier electronic payments championed by many fast-growing fintech companies (e.g. Paypal (PYPL), Square (SQ), etc.). Nevertheless, the death of checks will likely be slow - in my personal experiences electronic payment options are more likely to displace transactions that I would have conducted in the past using cash (e.g. splitting a dinner bill) vs. transactions that I would have conducted using a check (e.g. placing a paper check in a card as a wedding gift).

Nevertheless, it seems that there are still some potential growth levers to pull in this space. The most obvious growth lever is price increases. It is clear that mobile check deposit is a valuable technology and is rapidly becoming considered to be table stakes for consumer banking. The question comes down to whether Mitek would be able to raise prices without customers switching to alternative options. Mitek's position as the leader in this market could give it the ability to charge a premium beyond its current pricing. The other option is to leverage its incumbency to provide additional value-adding services, for example using the data it collects through its platform to detect fraud or provide some other type of insight. Finally, Mitek could identify non-banking use cases for its mobile deposit technology that are higher value. One interesting use case that management has highlighted is the use of mobile deposit to reduce lost checks at charity events.

Conclusion: Primed for Upside Move

To conclude, if Mitek can continue its strong growth performance, the relatively low current valuation leaves the stock primed for a major up-side move. In my last article I argued that a price in the $20-$30 range would be reasonable given valuations of other growth stocks with similar performance characteristics. This year's search for a buyer also provided a couple of valuation data points: Mitek rejected a $11.50 per share offer from ASG Technologies and was said to be worth $18.50-$20.00 in a buyout from Benchmark analyst Mark Schappel. In my opinion, the relatively low valuation over the last year has been due to a lot of the distractions I listed at the onset of this article. As those distractions move into the rear view mirror, it appears that the bull thesis is still intact and the stock has a lot of room to run on the basis of strong growth and low valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.