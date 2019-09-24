Equity CEFs: Voya Slashes Distributions For Its Funds

Considering IGA's NAV performance leads all of the Voya funds, up 12.8% YTD, its rather a surprise that the two worst NAV performers, (IHD) gets the smallest cut and (IAE) actually gets a raise.

The only fund I still recommend from Voya is the Global Advantage & Premium Opportunity fund (IGA), which got a rather modest -12.4% distribution cut.

As I wrote in late August (link below), I was expecting IRR to get a distribution cut but I confess, I've never seen one as large as -50%.

One fund, the Voya Natural Resource Equity fund (IRR) saw its distribution cut by over one-half. You read that right: by over -50%.

As expected, Voya slashed distributions for many of its equity CEFs. But what was not expected was by how much, nor was it expected which one actually got a raise.

Here are the changes to the Voya equity CEF distributions, some of which are very large, particularly (IRR)'s at an over -50% distribution cut but (IID)'s is also very large at -42.3% and Voya's most popular fund (IGD) gets a -34.4% cut. The ex-dividend date for all of the funds is October 1st. Payment date is October 15th.

As you might recall in this article I wrote two months ago on July 29th, Equity CEFs: There's Only One Voya Fund To Own, I said that IRR was going to have to cut its distribution but I confess, I have never seen a cut as large as over -50%.

The Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA), $10.48 real time market price, $11.43 NAV, -8.1% discount, 7.5% current market yield, continues to be the only Voya fund I own and recommend and is currently down -1.8% at $10.48, though I may have some updates on the funds once all of this settles out.

Here is the table I included in the Equity CEFs: There's Only One Voya Fund To Own article:

But as you might expect with the larger cuts, IGD is currently down -5.2%, IID is down -6.2% and IRR is down -5.4%. However, the big surprise is that (IHD) gets the smallest cut at -2.7% and (IAE) actually gets a raise of 4.8%. I'm not sure how Voya came up with that considering both funds have the two worst total return NAV performances of all the equity CEFs I follow.

So with the updated market and NAV prices and distribution changes, here is that same table sorted by YTD NAV performances:

Here are the actual changes to each fund:

Monthly Distributions

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD)

Old distribution $0.061

New distribution $0.040

Change -$0.021

% Change -34.4%

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IID)

Old distribution $0.052

New distribution $0.030

Change -$0.022

% Change -42.3%

Quarterly Distributions

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA)

Old distribution $0.225

New distribution $0.197

Change -$0.028

% Change -12.4%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR)

Old distribution $0.162

New distribution $0.077

Change -$0.085

% Change -52.4%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)

Old distribution $0.205

New distribution $0.215

Change $0.010

% Change +4.8%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)

Old distribution $0.185

New distribution $0.180

Change -$0.005

% Change -2.7%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials, and Materials Fund (IDE)

Old distribution $0.29

New distribution $0.229

Change -$0.061

% Change -21.0%

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work. CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

Disclosure: I am/we are long IGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.