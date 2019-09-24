Lower Rates To Drive CoreLogic's Upside In The Near Term

Basic Business / Product Analysis:

CoreLogic is a provider of property information and analytics in the United States and Australia, with data and mortgage origination technology representing the company’s core businesses. The company is a leading residential property information provider, as it aggregates proprietary information on the vast majority of residential properties, providing vital data to lenders, insurers, and banks.

Valuation:

We believe that CoreLogic’s solid D&A growth and improvements in the mortgage originations, complemented by tailwinds from the recent acquisitions, support the multiple at the upper end of the spectrum for financial outsourcing companies. We therefore apply a EV/sales multiple of ~6.1x on a revenue base of approximately $1.8 billion, which results in the target price of $56.

Key Catalysts:

We see the following four catalysts driving the CoreLogic Story:

Data business to benefit from strong demand and pricing tailwinds: We expect the data business to achieve mid-high single digit organic growth in the short-medium run, as the business benefits from strong demand across its segments, in addition to seeing pockets of pricing increases. Given CoreLogic’s strong market position across many competencies, the company is well positioned to implement gradual pricing hikes, in our view. Further, we believe that the subscriptions to the company’s comprehensive data sets are largely sticky, allowing CoreLogic to benefit from a significant base of recurring revenue.

Pickup in Mortgage Origination Activity to Boost TPS Business: With the Federal Reserve pursuing a rate-lowering course, we see at least 4-5% pickup in refi and origination activity throughout 2019. We are closely monitoring the Mortgage Bankers Association data, which has already been on the rebound in the recent weeks. We note that CoreLogic’s revenue is agnostic between refis or new purchases; we expect the refi activity to be strong in the ratio of ~60-40%.

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation and Buyback Activity: The company generates at least 50% of free cash flow as percentage of the EBITDA, which makes capital return an important component of its growth story. CoreLogic remains committed to a solid buyback strategy, returning more than half of FCF back to shareholders. For the last three years, CoreLogic pursued a generous buyback policy, with about 20 MM shares repurchased. For 2019, we expect at least 3 MM shares bought back, though it is possible that the company eventually repurchases closer to 4 MM. We see the solid buyback strategy as helpful to CoreLogic’s bottom line management, particularly given ongoing pressures from the soft origination activity.

Strategic Acquisitions Support Core Businesses: Historically, CoreLogic has acquired companies that provided a meaningful boost to its data businesses, such as MSB, DataQuick, CDS Mapping, and RP Data. At the same time, CLGX remained committed to growing its organic revenue, with mid-single digit growth a usual target. In our view, at some point in 2020-21, there may be a transformational acquisition on the horizon, at least $500 MM in size, which should add at least $2-3 to our target price. The acquisition should most certainly come from the data business, since there are virtually no solid targets in the mortgage origination segment.

Business Risks:

We see the following risks as potentially creating a negative impact to the company’s top and bottom line:

Macro risks: Deterioration of the US economy may lead to lower savings, which in turn may trigger lower mortgage volumes, particularly on the purchase side.

Operational risks: Potential systems interruptions may hinder timely delivery of CoreLogic’s services and potentially result in client and revenue losses.

Regulatory risks: CoreLogic faces regulatory scrutiny from federal, state, and foreign agencies. For example, CFPB has authority to affect credit reporting agencies, in addition to examining the role of services providers to large financial institutions.

Indebtedness risk: CoreLogic’s level of indebtedness may potentially affect the company’s ability to comply with existing covenants and obligations.

Competitive risks: While CoreLogic has significant market share positions across its business segments, there are several other key players in the industry that have the potential of capturing some of CoreLogic’s clients.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.