Aurora Cannabis: Desperate Times

The case for owning Aurora Cannabis (ACB) at $5 turned weaker following FQ4 results. The stock traded below this key price target on Friday and the MKM Partners Sell call is unfortunately correct based on the numbers and the commentary from management. My previous investment thesis called for supply rationalization to make the stock a Buy at $5 and the company has gone further over the edge into global production growth.

Horrible, Horrible Results

For anybody fighting against supply rationalization, the FQ4 revenues, margins and prices flew in the face of those theories. The company had long predicted positive adjusted EBITDA during the June quarter and the actual results didn't come close.

Aurora Cannabis generated an adjusted EBITDA loss of C$11.7 million in the quarter while even missing preliminary revenue guidance provided over 35 days after the quarter closed. At this point, investors shouldn't focus on the pure growth metrics over the bottom line numbers and the ability to hit corporate targets.

Aurora Cannabis guided to FQ4 revenues of at least C$100.0 million and the company only hit C$98.9 million. Good companies just don't miss updated guidance from after the quarter closed.

A prime example of where this matters is with how the management team outlines KPIs. Anything signaling growth was tagged as green or bullish and anything declining was tagged as yellow. The stock hit below $5 the week after reporting results so the market clearly doesn't agree with these labels showing the disconnect with the market.

First of all, all of the revenue metrics can't be tagged as green when the company missed numbers. One can easily argue that 10-12% growth in both medical and international revenues in the current environment is a negative and deserves a red light. The company built up the global story and quarterly international revenues of only C$4.4 million suggest an utter failure in predicting market demand. In essence, Aurora Cannabis has been early to and wrong about these markets and this KPI should be flashing red.

The prices were clearly a red light with the average net price per gram down 17% sequentially to C$5.32. The company dumped C$20 million worth of revenues on the wholesale bulk market at only C$3.61 per gram.

As well, the gross margin was at least a yellow light and definitely not a green light. The company grew net revenues by 52% sequentially, yet gross margins only grew 300 basis points to 58%.

The whole problem with rampant production expansion was the zero sum game of where lower prices don't lead to improved margins. The company production of 29,034 kgs in the quarter is a positive only if the margins are improved. Otherwise, a company isn't rewarded by the rapid expansion.

Yes, the company missed revenue targets due to non-cannabis revenues missing targets, but this doesn't change the EBITDA targets. My guidance had Aurora Cannabis needing to reach 70% gross margins on selling 15,833 kgs in the quarter. The company actually sold 17,793 kgs at a 58% margin.

The big difference was my expectation for pricing only dipping to C$6.00 per gram while all of the extra revenue growth came from the wholesale bulk sales. Even worse, this product was dumped at a higher gross margin of 61% and isn't likely repeatable every quarter.

The operating expenses at C$72.9 came in very close to my estimates for C$73.5 million. The real issue remains the amount of supply and the pricing scenario.

The problem all along was management selling the market on higher prices, hence warranting the capacity ramp while the logical price declines are ongoing. CFO Glen Ibbott made the following comment on the FQ2 earnings call back in February:

In the future, we expect the average selling price to begin to increase the gain as the larger percentage of our products are sold in international markets, temporary oil extract constraint we faced is removed and as we start the shipment of oil based products to Europe. Also as new product forms are launched and if the government removes the excise tax at medical cannabis.

Notice, the CFO didn't mention anything about substantially lower prices due to dumping product two quarters later on the wholesale bulk market. Aurora Cannabis wouldn't make such a move, if the company had the opportunity for global markets they sold to investors.

Possibly even worse here is that building industry inventories aren't even due to Aurora Cannabis.

Growth At All Costs

On the earnings call, the company actually discussed deferring some capital spending in light of the slow progress in global legalization of cannabis. In a phone interview with Marijuana Business Daily following FQ4 results, Chief Corporate Officer Cam Battley made these alarming statements where Aurora Cannabis might follow the path of Canopy Growth into the U.S. market:

What I do expect is within a very short period of time we’ll be entering into the U.S. with another point of entry, and a significant one. We’re also looking at stuff that may be more complicated and may require for us to be clever along the lines of what Canopy did.

Possibly even worse, Mr. Battley proposed a plan where Aurora Cannabis further expands production capacity via outdoor growing in multiple places around the globe:

We know we’re going to use outdoor grow as a piece of the puzzle in multiple parts of the world.

On one hand, the company appears to acknowledge the issue with spending $414 million on capital expenditures in the last year while still generating negative EBITDA. On the other hand, the company appears still predetermined to buildout capacity around the globe despite demand questions and a suddenly weak balance sheet with only $362 million in cash and marketable securities on hand. Over $46 million in cash is restricted leaving just $316 million to invest into the still expanding business.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aurora Cannabis is still building for a global cannabis market that doesn't exist yet. The stock weakness last week supports a shareholder base increasingly nervous about the level of spending and a management team not in tune with the realities of the cannabis market.

With a flood of inventory coming on market, the stock isn't likely to hold $5, especially with a market valuation of $5.5 billion and FY20 revenue expectations below $500 million now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.