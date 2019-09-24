IPO Update: Aprea Therapeutics Proposes IPO Terms

For life science investors with a long holding timeframe, the IPO may be worth considering.

APRE has achieved impressive Phase 2 response rates and expects Phase 3 initial data readout in the second half of 2020.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for MDS and acute myeloid leukemia.

Aprea Therapeutics aims to raise $75 million in an IPO of its common stock.

Quick Take

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) intends to raise $75 million in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing drug treatments for MDS and acute myeloid leukemia.

APRE has achieved impressive Phase 2 trial results for its lead candidate and expects an initial readout for its pivotal Phase 3 trials by the second half of 2020.

For patient life science investors, this biopharma IPO appears promising.

Company & Technology

Boston, Massachusetts-based Aprea was founded in 2003 with a focus on developing cancer therapeutics that activate the reactive mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein, expressed by the TP53 gene which management claims is the most commonly mutated gene in cancer.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Christian S. Schade, who has been with the firm since 2016 was previously CEO of Novira Therapeutics (JNJ).

Aprea’s lead drug candidate APR-246 is a small-molecule p53 reactivator in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes [MDS] and acute myeloid leukemia [AML].

Management believes that due to p53’s function to sense DNA damage and induce cell cycle arrest, DNA damage repair, senescence and cellular apoptosis, as well as its high incidence in cancer patients, mutant p53 represents an attractive therapeutic target that could significantly improve patients’ lives.

The firm has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the US FDA for MDS as well as an Orphan Drug designation from the EU EMA for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer.

AR-246 is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 trial with azacitidine for frontline treatment of TP53-mutant MDS and management expects initial data in H2 2020.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Aprea include Janus Henderson Investors, Redmile Group, Karolinska, Rock Springs Capital, Sectoral Asset Management, Versant Ventures, 5AM Ventures, and HealthCap among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global MDS drugs market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2017 and 2024.

Annually, the disease affects five out of every 100,000 people in the US as about 10,000 to 15,000 new cases are reported each year, with an estimated 60,000 MDS patients currently living in the US.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are strong product pipeline, growing geriatric population and ongoing government initiatives.

Emerging markets, including India, China, and South Korea, are expected to exhibit strong growth during the period due to government policies, increasing awareness about hematological malignancies, rise in investments, as well as an improving healthcare infrastructure.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments targeting the p53 protein include:

Roche (ROG)

Amgen (AMGN)

Novartis (NVS)

Daiichi Sankyo (TYO:4568)

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

Other major competitors developing MDS drugs include:

Celgene (CELG)

Otsuka (TYO:4578)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO:4502)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

Aprea’s recent financial results are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its development pipeline.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2019, the company had $61 million in cash and $5.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

APRE intends to sell 5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since this feature is typical of successful life science IPOs, the absence of investor ‘support’ is a negative signal to prospective IPO investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $227 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 26.03%.

The firm plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund our preclinical and clinical development of APR-246, including our Pivotal Phase 3 trial in MDS, our ongoing Phase 1b/2 trials in MDS/AML, our Phase 2 trial in post-transplant maintenance therapy for MDS/AML, and our AML clinical trials; to fund manufacturing activities for APR-246; to fund research and development activities for APR-548, including ongoing IND-enabling studies and a first-in-human clinical trial; and the remainder to fund general research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate activities.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Capital Markets.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and RBC Capital Markets.

Commentary

APRE is seeking public investment capital to fund its Phase 3 pivotal trial for treatment of MDS, as well as other program advancements.

The firm has achieved an impressive response rates for its lead candidate APR-246, 88% for objective response rate and 59% for complete response rate.

Management expects to have an initial data readout for its lead program in the second half of 2020, if everything proceeds as planned.

The market opportunity for MDS treatment is expected to grow at a fairly robust rate over the medium term but there are a number of competitors who are also targeting the p53 protein in their efforts.

Aprea has a number of research collaborations, which is to the good, but no commercial collaborations other than its candidates are being tested in conjunction with other existing therapies.

As to valuation, at IPO, the firm will command an enterprise value of $227 million, which is on the low end of typical biopharma IPOs.

Although there is no investor support for the IPO, the promising nature of the firm’s lead candidate is impressive.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: October 2, 2019.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.