SA Interview: The Bull Case For Battleground REIT Washington Prime Group With Marel

However, the bears should at least consider the other side of the trade.

This interview was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers. Find out more about PRO+ here.

Below is part of the PRO+ team's interview series that provides a contrarian take on battleground REIT Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). Marel. is a value-oriented investor focusing on marketable securities, real estate as well as early-stage companies and startups.

Seeking Alpha: Before we discuss the bullish thesis, what do you think the "consensus" bearish thesis is?

Marel: The bear thesis largely revolves around the so-called 'retail apocalypse', driven by doom and gloom headlines, which has resulted in the mentality 'long online, short brick-and-mortar/malls will die'. Drama sells. You will mostly hear/read about the bad stuff e.g. a retailer going bust which is associated with job losses etc. You will less frequently learn about the positives in the space like digitally native brands going into brick-and-mortar etc.

No doubt the mall space has faced substantial headwinds, most notably department store vacancies and co-tenancy issues resulting to lost income (at least until new tenants come online). Even the share prices of A-Mall companies like SPG, TCO, and MAC have fallen substantially, despite solid operating metrics. There is a strong case of indiscriminate selling. For example, SPG has been producing exceptional results, including FFO growth, dividend increases, raising $3.5bn in very long term debt (15.9 years average duration) at very low coupon rates (2.61%), etc. but the share price is not responding, down more than 30% from its 2016 peak.

With regards to WPG, there is an additional dimension; that lower quality malls e.g. B and C malls will vanish, which is another generalisation. However, A-Malls do not serve the majority of the US population. Around 30% of the population situated within the largest 12 MSAs is served by 118 Class A assets, while the other 70% of the population is served by just 105 Class A assets. It is not just about the Class A malls and large markets. Assets located in smaller markets such as Johnson City can also do quite well. Looking at sales PSF to determine whether a mall is A, B, C or D, is not always the best indicator. Other metrics need to be considered, such as tenancy occupancy cost. Not all malls can have Apple, Tesla and Louis Vuitton stores. Note these stores tend to inflate sales PSF and are predominantly located in A-Malls. And, as noted above, A-Malls do not serve the majority of the US population.

One of the biggest problems with WPG is that FFO per share has fallen notably the past few years, which is putting pressure on the dividend coverage and creating fears of a dividend cut. This is at the heart of the bear thesis. For example, FY 2019 guidance entails FFO per share, as adjusted - diluted of $1.16 to $1.24 versus a current annual dividend of $1 per share. So the dividend coverage is quite low compared to historical standards.

SA: So what do the bears have wrong or what is the mispricing here?

M: First off, WPG is misunderstood. The bears generalize that WPG has low quality assets, in particular, low quality enclosed malls that are dying. However, the portfolio is much stronger and diverse than most think. The high quality Open Air portfolio generates ~1/3 of Core NOI. This means that around 1/3 of Core NOI is generated from non-traditional mall assets (think strip shopping centers). That's significant and deserves attention amongst the investor community. The O'Connor JV Portfolio generates ~17% of Core NOI. The O'Connor JV Portfolio consists of high quality properties (arguably A-Malls and hybrid centers), like Scottsdale Quarter. In fact, the cap rate at the time of the O'Connor JV Portfolio formation was ~5.25%. In other words, a couple of years ago WPG sold a 49% stake in several properties to O'Connor with the pricing reflecting a capitalization rate of ~5.25% on in-place net operating income. That's also significant and deserves attention amongst the investor community. The remaining ~50% of Core NOI is derived from the remaining Tier 1 assets, many of which are quality, open-air hybrid assets with a dominant status in their respective catchments/communities, like Waterford Lakes Town Center. Yet the company is simply treated as a low-quality enclosed mall REIT.

The bears also tend to extrapolate based on FFO trends the past few years. Anchor/department store vacancies and co-tenancy issues materially impacted WPG's FFO/share, which is on a downward path. But this will not last forever. For example, WPG has many redevelopment growth projects underway. In the second half of 2019, projects worth almost $150M will be completed like the ~$70M mixed-use redevelopment and expansion in Scottsdale Quarter (an award-winning asset), ~$30M redevelopment in Fairfield Town Center, ~$22M redevelopment in Cottonwood Mall. These redevelopment projects are not speculative i.e. prior to commencement they had signed leases with expected yields ~8%. So ~8% on $150M 2019 projects alone equates to ~$12M additional annual NOI. WPG is also making progress on department store repositionings. In fact, the Company has addressed 15 of 22 department store boxes to be repositioned at Tier One and Open Air assets. This means additional NOI coming online in the future.

What's more, the Company maintained 2020 comparable positive NOI growth forecast of at least 2.0%.

In short, redevelopments, department store repositionings and comparable positive NOI growth will eventually lead to FFO growth, all else constant. Extrapolating based on historic FFO trends etc. will most likely lead to incorrect conclusions, which is what the bears are doing. Another common bear argument is bundling WPG with CBL. However, WPG is in a completely different situation. For starters, WPG has a large number of unencumbered assets (around 70 properties), providing tremendous financial flexibility.

Moreover, despite all the negativity, WPG reported increased sales PSF and decreased occupancy cost. Both metrics are heading in the right direction. In other words, many retailers are profitable in WPG's assets. Sales don't lie, and they have been quite resilient the past few years. It's another indication that we live in an increasingly omnichannel world where both online and brick-and-mortar will coexist. Note, click-and-collect is amongst the fastest online growth segments, but it requires brick-and-mortar locations. When a click-and-collect sales is registered, the retailer's website tends to take the credit, not the physical store - but the transaction actually requires both the website and the physical store.

SA: WPG has a 20%+ dividend - does the high yield imply a cut in the near future? How sustainable is the dividend based on current or projected FFO?

M: As already mentioned, FY 2019 guidance entails FFO per share, as adjusted - diluted of $1.16 to $1.24 versus the current annual dividend of $1 per share. So the dividend coverage is a bit tight compared to historical standards. However, one must take into account all the new NOI coming online from growth projects (redevelopments, anchor replacements, etc.) as well as the 2020 comparable positive NOI growth forecast of at least 2%. What's more, WPG still has several non-core assets that come with non-recourse mortgages attached, which will eventually be passed on to lenders, thus eliminating debt and generating taxable income (as the carrying value after depreciation is less than the mortgage outstanding). To cut the long story short, whilst there is real risk that the dividend could be cut one must also take into account the above points. I agree with the argument that dividend cuts are rarely priced in, but I have seen exceptions in the past. The current dividend yield is around 25%. For the sake of the argument, even if the company cuts the dividend by 50% to 50 cents annually, WPG will still have an above-average dividend yield and will be cheap as it will have one of the best-covered dividends in the space, growth projects coming online soon (supporting FFO growth) and will be still trading well below NAV. That said, I advocate stability in terms of the dividend policy.

SA: Can you discuss WPG's valuation on an absolute and/or relative basis? Who are its closest peers?

M: WPG's peers are the other mall REITs as well as strip / shopping center REITs given that ~1/3 of core NOI is derived from the Open Air portfolio. WPG's mall assets generated sales PSF of $410 meaning WPG is in the B-Mall category. WPG is ahead of CBL in terms of sales PSF but below the A-mall players like SPG, MAC, TCO, BPR, and PEI. However, as mentioned above, the Open Air portfolio (think strip shopping centers) generates ~1/3 of Core NOI (note this segment is excluded from the $410 sales PSF) meaning 1/3 of the Company's NOI is derived from non-traditional mall assets. It is always important to compare apples with apples. In terms of WPG's relative valuation, it has the highest dividend yield in the space, amongst the lowest price to FFO ratios, the third lowest debt (after SPG and SKT), and it is trading at a 60%+ discount to NAV.

SA: What is going to result in a re-rating? Are there any catalysts?

M: I believe WPG is cheap on virtually all fronts and the market fails to appreciate the diversity of its asset base. I believe a return to FFO growth will be the key catalyst going forward for a re-rating. Once FFO growth turns positive, the discount to NAV will quickly narrow and the dividend yield will compress to more normal levels. As the bears tend to extrapolate on the negative FFO performance over the past few years, the exact opposite can also occur if FFO starts growing again.

SA: What is your outlook for WPG and the retail REIT space in general in terms of operating performance?

M: I think that the mall REIT space will on average continue its positive operating performance and share prices will eventually follow. The mall sector is actually in much better shape than most think. In fact:

mall traffic is at a multi-year high, as evidenced by the Thasos Mall REIT Foot Traffic Index

sales PSF are at record-high levels across the board, including WPG

occupancy rates are resilient, around historical high levels

leasing spreads are positive across most names; WPG has a path towards achieving positive leasing spreads

malls are transforming into mixed-use/lifestyle-oriented centers, with less focus on legacy/apparel retail

The final point is of great significance. Mall owners no longer follow the copy-paste, cookie-cutter approach. Never has the breadth of uses and categories been so great in the mall retail space. Be wary of generalizations and extreme negative news in the media. The reality is quite different than what the doom and gloom stories suggest.

SA: To follow up, is WPG more or less exposed to the well-known retail headwinds and why?

M: As mentioned above, malls are morphing into mixed-use town centers. As such, over time, WPG and other mall REITs will become less and less exposed to traditional retail headwinds. Malls are becoming everything for everybody, catering for the next generation that wants it all in one place. Now it's all about uses and categories; it's about restaurants like Cheesecake Factory, Shake Shack and True Food Kitchen, it's about fitness like Lifetime, Equinox and 24 Hour, it's about theaters and entertainment like Harkins, Cinemark, Dave & Buster's, Round One and REC Room, it's about value and large format uses like, Dick's Sporting Goods, T.J. Maxx and Target, it's about experiential like Candytopia, Crayola and Wonderspaces., it's about digital like Casper, Morphe, and Madison Reed, it's about coworking like Industrious, WeWork, and Spaces. Maybe one day, mall REITs will be viewed as mixed-use REITs, which might command a premium valuation.

Many mall companies are also focusing on densification initiatives (multi-family, hotels, etc.). For example, WPG is currently pursuing eight key redevelopment projects, each with an estimated investment of $5M or more. Scottsdale Quarter is by far the largest project (~$70M) representing almost 1/3 of the total amount invested in 2019 and 2020 redevelopment projects. Note, the ~$70M investment represents 51% of the project spend, as this is a JV project between WPG and O'Connor (as part of The O'Connor JV I). Therefore, the combined total investment with the JV partner included well exceeds $120M. This is quite a large investment for expanding a center which is already a core asset in WPG's portfolio. WPG must see a lot of potential in Scottsdale Quarter given the high-quality nature of the asset. It is a mixed use investment consisting of ground-level retail in an existing residential building, retail and office tenants in a mixed-use building and new residential and retail development on middle parcel.

SA: Can you provide a summary of your bullish thesis on WPG?

M: 1. WPG's portfolio is stronger and more diverse than most think. ~50% of Core-NOI is derived from high quality non-traditional mall assets (Open Air centers) as well as A-quality centers/malls (O'Connor JV assets). Just two years ago, many of the O'Connor assets were valued based on ~5.25% cap rate, and this value was in fact realized since the transactions were successfully concluded. The remaining ~50% of Core NOI is derived from the remaining Tier 1 properties, many of which are quality, hybrid/open-air assets with dominant market positions. These points are of great importance, especially for a company that is perceived as a low quality traditional enclosed mall REIT, trading at a fraction of NAV.

2. There is a path towards reaching an inflection point in terms of FFO growth, supported by redevelopment projects like the ~$70M investment in Scottsdale Quarter which will start producing NOI in H2 2019. What's more, the Company maintained 2020 comparable positive NOI growth forecast of at least 2.0%.

3. WPG's debt is manageable (3rd lowest in the sector following SPG and SKT). Also, WPG has a large number of unencumbered assets (around 70 properties), providing tremendous financial flexibility.

4. The CEO Louis Comforti and his team are doing a great job, "grinding it out" as they like to say. They believe in the transformation and the CEO has been putting his money where his mouth is, consistently buying WPG common shares in the open market, even as the share price has been declining.

5. There are lots of generalizations in the mall retail space, many of which are reaching paranoia levels. The mall sector is actually in much better shape than most think. In fact, mall traffic is at a multi-year high, sales PSF are at record-high levels, occupancy rates are resilient around historical high levels, leasing spreads are positive across most names, and malls are transforming into mixed-use/lifestyle-oriented centers, with less focus on legacy/apparel retail. In short, I believe in the attractiveness of the 'new mall' model.

***

Thanks to Marel. for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here.

Seeking Alpha PRO+ provides subscribers with deep-dive analysis of battleground stocks as well as undercovered high yield opportunities. To learn more about PRO+, please click here. SA Essential subscribers can upgrade to PRO+ here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Marel. is long Washington Prime Group, both common and preferred shares i.e. WPG, WPG.PI, and WPG.PH