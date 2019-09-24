Amazon Makes Massive Cuts In Whole Foods' Prices

Although the net sales in Whole Foods have not grown substantially, it still improves Amazon's ecosystem and value proposition for Prime membership.

Recent Morgan Stanley note mentions that Whole Foods' prices are down by an average of 2.5% from last year.

Amazon (AMZN) has reported low single-digit growth in its physical store segment which comprises of Whole Foods. In the latest quarter, the growth rate was 1% with a revenue base of $4.3 billion. Even after adding the in-app and pick-up at store purchases, the revenue growth rate came at 5%. This is only marginally better than Kroger’s (KR) 2% and Walmart’s (WMT) 2.9% revenue growth in the last quarter. However, Whole Foods is providing a number of major benefits to the overall ecosystem.

Amazon has reduced the price differential between Whole Foods and other grocers by making several price cuts. Whole Foods also provides hefty discounts to Prime members and improves the delivery network of Amazon. This improves the attraction of Prime membership and increases Amazon’s subscription revenues. The impact of the Whole Foods segment should be gauged by the improvement to the ecosystem instead of revenue growth numbers.

Much ado about nothing?

Amazon purchased Whole Foods two years back. This opened up the possibility of future brick-and-mortar store acquisitions by Amazon and also massive store count increases in Whole Foods. Neither of these trends has materialized. Amazon has not made any big acquisition in this space since the Whole Foods acquisition and the store count has not improved substantially. This has led to low physical store revenue growth in the last few quarters.

Source: Amazon Filings

Amazon’s management has also hinted at taking a slow and steady approach in building its physical retail business. The slower growth rate of this segment pushes the overall revenue growth pace downwards. But there are several other benefits from the physical store presence of Whole Foods for Amazon.

Missing the point

Amazon has been giving massive discounts to Prime members who shop at Whole Foods. These members get a 10% discount on a wide range of products and can also buy several Prime-only goods from these stores. This move has certainly improved the overall value proposition for Prime membership in locations which are close to Whole Foods' stores.

Source: Amazon Filings

The subscription revenues have grown at a fast pace. In the latest quarter, the growth rate came at 39% with a trailing twelve-month revenue of $16.5 billion.

Whole Foods' stores have also seen a massive increase in foot traffic as customers make more trips to get their orders from Amazon Lockers in these stores. This has allowed Amazon to build a better omnichannel platform. Despite lower revenue growth in the physical stores, regular visits by customers to Whole Foods increases the loyalty of customers to Amazon’s ecosystem.

Having a decent store count through Whole Foods has allowed Amazon to experiment with its payments platform. Digital payments is the next battleground for tech companies. Both Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FB) are looking to gain a big market share in this segment as customers become more comfortable with mobile payments. Amazon’s e-commerce platform along with Whole Foods gives the company a good competitive advantage over other tech giants in the digital payments segment.

Recently, Amazon has also started testing a hand biometric payment system for Whole Foods' purchases. This system would be less creepy than facial recognition. The time taken for this payment option is believed to be 300 milliseconds compared to an average of four seconds used by debit and credit cards. The launch of this system is slated for early 2020.

Hence, Whole Foods provides improvement for Prime membership, delivery network as well as the digital payments platform being built by Amazon.

Competing with Kroger and Walmart

Amazon has other profitable segments which allow it to operate Whole Foods at wafer-thin margins or even a loss for the long term. A recent Morgan Stanley report has mentioned that Whole Foods' prices have declined by an average of 2.5% over the last year. This has reduced the price differential between Whole Foods and other grocers who have increased their prices to keep up with inflation. For example, Kroger was 40% cheaper than Whole Foods until last year. This number has now come down to 27% according to the note.

On average, Whole Foods was 20% more expensive than regional grocers. However, after the price cuts, this difference is now in the range of 12% to 13%. It should be noted that this price difference is before the Prime discounts of 10%. If a Prime member were to purchase an item from Whole Foods, the final price would be even lower. This strategy by Amazon has improved the attraction of Prime membership and also helped remove the negative image towards Whole Foods being called as “Whole Paycheck.”

Investors looking at the performance of Whole Foods should not focus on revenue growth but look at other metrics. They should analyze the foot traffic increase, impact on Prime membership, payments platform, and the delivery network. Future price cuts or bigger Prime-only discounts in Whole Foods will increase the impact of these stores within Amazon’s ecosystem.

Investor takeaway

Amazon has continued to report very low revenue growth within its Whole Foods' stores. However, these stores have helped increase the value proposition for Prime membership. The foot traffic to these stores has also increased as customers collect items from Amazon Locker.

Recent price cuts in Whole Foods should help in reducing the price difference with other grocers and attract more customers. Successful execution of Amazon’s strategy to use Whole Foods to improve Prime membership and its delivery network should help the company in replicating this model in other retail acquisitions in the future.

