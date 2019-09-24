Platinum-Group Metals And Nickel Miners: The Case To Be Long, The Stocks To Consider

The rarity of ultramafic-mafic intrusions on or near the surface of continental crust underpins the scarcity of Class 1 nickel and PGMs.

PGMs. Platinum-group metals (aka, PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, osmium, and iridium, are mostly mined from ultramafic-mafic igneous intrusives.

There are only a limited number of ultramafic-mafic igneous intrusions on or near the surface of the continental crust, well-known examples including the Bushveld complex, South Africa; Duluth complex, Minnesota; Lac des Îles complex, Ontario; Stillwater complex, Montana; Skaergaard intrusion of Greenland (Fig. 1). The uncommon geological occurrence of ultramafic-mafic complexes is the reason behind the scarcity of the PGMs.

Fig. 1. A map showing the occurrences of intrusions hosting reef-type PGMs and contact-type Cu-Ni-PGM deposits. Source.

PGM deposits come in four primary types, i.e.

The reef-type PGM deposits, which are strata-bound PGM-enriched lode mineralization in mafic to ultramafic layered intrusions, such as the Stillwater-J.-M. reef in Montana of Sibanye-Stillwater (OTC:SBGLF);

The contact-type Cu-Ni-PGM deposits, which consists of disseminated to massive concentrations of iron-copper-nickel-PGM-enriched sulfide mineral concentrations in zones that can be tens of meters thick, as exemplified by the Platreef in the Bushveld complex, South Africa, which is being developed by Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF).

The magmatic sulfide-rich Ni-Cu deposits related to dike-sill complexes as represented by the Norilsk-Talnakh complex, Russia, of Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY);

The magmatic sulfide associated with a meteor impact structure, which is extremely rare and represented by the Sudbury complex, Ontario, Canada (Fig. 2).

Fig. 2. Histogram of the major PGM deposit resources in the world. Source.

Nickel. Nickel is mainly found in two types of deposits, i.e., nickel sulfide deposits and nickel laterite deposits (see here). As stated above, ultramafic-mafic igneous intrusions are where nickel sulfide deposits are found.

Because lateritic nickel typically occur on the surface so they are less expensive to find and delineate and, if economical, cheaper to mine than sulfide deposits which are found deep below the surface;

Nickel sulfide deposits typically have a higher grade than laterites and are metallurgically easier and cheaper to process than laterites.

Concentrates of nickel sulfide ore are processed at relatively low costs in smelters to produce Class 1 nickel, which has a purity of greater than 99.98% (Fig. 3). Class 1 nickel is suitable for use in batteries in electric vehicles or energy storage, among other applications (Fig. 4).

Fig. 3. The refining process of nickel. Source.

Lateritic ore is mostly turned into ferronickel and nickel pig iron (aka, NPI), collectively called Class 2 nickel, before it's used in making stainless steel. Only does a small amount of lateritic ore go through the high-pressure, high-temperature acid leach (i.e., HPAL), a technologically-complex, capital-intensive, expensive-to-operate process, to be refined into Class 1 nickel (Fig. 3; Fig 4)(see here and here).

Fig. 4. Two classes of nickel, feeding two kinds of demand. Source.

The production of nickel from lateritic ores is more energy-intensive than sulfide ores and has a greater environmental footprint too (see here). Because nickel sulfide project pipeline is drying up quickly, it's expected that efforts may be devoted to advancing the technology of producing nickel, even Class 1 nickel, from laterite so that it becomes cheaper and environmentally less harmful.

Macro outlook: nickel, palladium, platinum

Nickel. From 2018 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2020, demand for nickel is anticipated to continue to grow at 4% and 6%, respectively, driven mostly by demand from stainless steel making and batteries. However, strong growth in NPI supply may drive supply expansion at a faster pace than demand growth (Fig. 5). Therefore, the stock drawdown may slow and the annual deficit may decrease such that by 2020, the market is expected to be more or less balanced (Fig. 6).

Fig. 5. The expected evolution of nickel demand and supply from 2018 to 2020 (left) and resultant changes in nickel surplus/deficit (right), modified from source.

Fig. 6. The stock level and demand-supply balance of nickel, palladium, and platinum. Source.

One of the key uncertainties in nickel demand-supply analysis is the Indonesian ban on the export of unprocessed nickel ore. Indonesia introduced such a ban in January 2014 to induce miners to build domestic processing capacity. The exports of nickel ore from the country decreased sharply from 2014 to 2016, but the Philippines emerged as an alternative supplier for the Chinese NPI industry. In April 2017, Indonesia relaxed the ban for five years until 2022 by introducing a system of annual export permits for those operators which could prove they were building processing plants, a move which led to a rapid increase in NPI production (Fig. 7)(see here).

Fig. 7. Total NPI production in kt. Source.

However, in early September 2019, the Indonesia government indicated it would implement the ban beginning Jan. 1, 2020, two years earlier than expected. Such a move exposes over 40% of the feed for Chinese NPI to supply risk (Fig. 7). The panicky market sent nickel price to a five-year high (see here)(Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. Nickel price chart. Source.

Palladium. Palladium is mostly used in catalytic converters for gasoline-fired cars; additionally, it's also used in jewelry, some dental fillings and crowns, and in the electronics industry in ceramic capacitors.

The tightening automobile emission regulations drive higher PGM loadings per vehicle. It's estimated palladium loadings per vehicle will increase 15-20% in China, 5-10% in India, 3-5% in Europe, and 103% in the U.S., thus offsetting weakness in vehicle sales (see here).

Demand for palladium is, therefore, expected to continue to outstrip supply in 2019 and 2020, resulting in 0.6 Moz and 0.8 Moz deficit in those years (Fig. 9) and continual drawdown of the palladium stock (Fig. 6).

Fig. 9. The expected evolution of palladium demand and supply from 2018 to 2020 (left) and changes in palladium surplus/deficit (right), all in Moz, modified from source.

Platinum. Although platinum is used much more extensively for jewelry than palladium, still approximately half of it is used in catalytic converters of diesel-burning automobiles.

Demand weakness in combination with recovering production in South Africa is anticipated to cause surplus in 2019 and 2020. However, strong demand from the ETF investments should absorb a considerable amount of excess supply (Fig. 10). The platinum surplus is expected to continue into 2020 (Fig. 6),

Fig. 10. The expected evolution of platinum demand and supply from 2018 to 2020 (left) and changes in platinum surplus/deficit (right), all in Moz, modified from source.

However, platinum production from South Africa, the largest producing, may start to plunge in 2021, thus materially altering the long-term outlook of platinum (Fig. 11).

Fig. 11. South Africa’s projected platinum production, from source and source.

The case for investing in Class 1 nickel and PGM

As we near the second decade in the 21st Century, I believe few societal changes are more pronounced than the rise of environmentalism. The concern over anthropogenic environmental deterioration manifests itself in a range of forms, from promoting renewable energy and automobile electrification to protesting against and sabotage of fossil fuel.

How do we as investors profit from these societal changes?

I believe in the case for investing in Class 1 nickel. Class 1 nickel is critical for rechargeable batteries, which in turn are essential for energy storage and EVs. There's more nickel in nature than cobalt, making nickel an ideal substitute of cobalt in batteries. Unlike lithium, another critical element for renewable energy, which is abundant in nature, Class 1 nickel is scarce in an accessible depth of the continental crust. The rarity of ultramafic-mafic igneous intrusives in the accessible depths begets the scarcity of Class 1 nickel.

Producing nickel sulfide mines face falling grades and reserve depletion, while new nickel deposits are extremely hard to discover, making reserve replacement a challenging task. There are not enough nickel-PGM projects in the pipeline. Therefore, Class 1 nickel appears to be locked in a structural shortage in the long term.

To be clear, I do not consider the medium-term bullishness of Class 2 nickel is something which investors can reliably exploit. Artificial perturbation of commodity supply often backfires. More importantly, there may be sufficient resource backing for Class 2 nickel.

For investors with large exposure to crude oil and natural gas, being long Class 1 nickel also serves as an ingenious way to hedge out the risk of the emerging trend of "de-fossil-fuelization."

Because the PGMs are the co-product or by-product of Class 1 nickel, to be bullish on Class 1 nickel is equivalent to being long the PGMs. An investment in PGM miners is a good idea in itself. Just as in the case of Class 1 nickel, both palladium and platinum face a structural deficit in the long term, underpinned by the scarcity of PGM resources, although palladium may look more bullish than platinum in the medium term. As the regulators tighten the rules governing automobile emission, more palladium and platinum will have to be used per vehicle.

Risk does exist for this investment thesis. A breakthrough in the technology of processing lateritic ore into Class 1 nickel, a significantly cheaper and environmentally-friendlier process, will put a dent in the long thesis. A pick-up in PGM recycling will slow the drawdown of the palladium stock and delay the anticipated balance of platinum demand-supply balance. The question is how much these developments will improve the structural shortage of nickel and PGMs in the long term.

Potential investment targets

Talking about PGM producers, the South Africa operators are the largest group. Among them, Sibanye Stillwater (OTC:SBGLF) and Anglo American Platinum (OTCPK:ANGPY) are probably the only ones that are still on their feet. Coincidently, they also sought to expand globally, diversifying away from their South Africa PGM operations.

The rest of the group of South Africa PGM producers, including Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY), Lonmin (OTCPK:LNMIY) (to be acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater), Aquarius Platinum (OTCPK:AQPTY), Northam Platinum (OTCPK:NMPNF), and Platinum Group Metals (PLG) are plagued by various issues, from resource depletion, labor malaise, heavy debt, collapsing operations, to money-losing. These companies may be targets for specialists in turnaround stories.

Sibanye-Stillwater. Besides its Bushveld operations, Sibanye-Stillwater also owns the Stillwater-J.M. mines in Montana, which it acquired from Stillwater in 2016. In May 2019, the company acquired Lonmin. It still needs to reduce its massive debt and return the business to profitability.

Anglo American Platinum. Anglo American is a diversified mining giant, operating worldwide and produces copper, gold, iron ore, and diamond, besides PGMs. It is profitable but it is also expensive, with an EV/EBITDA of 14 (Table 1).

Table 1. Select PGM-nickel producers. EV/Resource in US$/oz of PdEq in M&II resource. Please note, the EV/Resource only considers Anglo American Platinum's PGM mineral resource. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

Nornickel. Nornickel is without question the stalwart among the PGM producers. It produces PGMs, nickel, and copper from its Norilsk-Talnakh complex in the Russian polar region.

Thanks to the infight between Vladimir Potanin and Oleg Deripaska, which has kept the management on the toes, corporate governance has been surprisingly good in the company (see TNRH article here). Those who are leery of political risk in Russia can gain a proper perspective by comparing Russia with, e.g., South Africa, where businesses are routinely brought to their knees by private property protection and labor unrest, or Canada, whose very own government tries to sabotage businesses with regulations.

Nornickel is the most profitable mining giant in the world, boasting an EBITDA margin of 59% (see TNRH article here). In addition to paying 10%-yielding dividends, it's also investing to spur long-term growth. I made Nornickel one of the core holdings in my portfolio.

North American Palladium. North American Palladium (OTCPK:PALDF) produces PGMs, copper, gold, and nickel from the Lac des Iles Mine in Ontario. I'm impressed that the management has done with the operations in the last few years. The debt from the recapitalization deal with Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has been greatly reduced, operational improvements were delivered, revenue has been on the rise and profitability has been restored. It's anticipated to generate a lot of cash flow in the medium term (Fig. 12). Perhaps due to its many problems in the past, the stock is yet undervalued, with an EV/EBITDA of 4.09.

Fig. 12. The annual after-tax cash flow of North American Palladium, actual and expected. Source.

The company has turned its attention to exploration to extend the reserve life now it has abundant cash flow. It focuses on the Lac des Iles underground exploration and the Creek Zone, the Baker Zone, and the Sunday Lake target on the surface.

Ivanhoe Mines. Ivanhoe (OTCQX:IVPAF) is included here for its near-term start-up of the Platreef PGM production. The company owns 64% of and operates the Platreef Project, where mine construction is underway. The mine is supposed to start initial production in early 2021 (see TNRH article here).

Ivanhoe also operates two other major mining projects, i.e., the 39.6%-owned Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project along with the nearby 100%-owned Western Foreland Project, and the 68%-owned Kipushi zinc project, both in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Polymet Mining. PolyMet (PLM) is currently developing its wholly-owned copper-nickel-PGM NorthMet project in the Duluth Complex, Minnesota. The NorthMet deposit will be mined by open-pit methods to a depth of 700-feet below the surface. The stock is not cheap relative to its mineral resource.

Table 2. Select PGM-nickel explorers. EV/Resource in US$/oz of PdEq in M&II resource. Please note, RNC Minerals also owns Australian gold properties, its current focus, which are not considered in the calculation of EV/Resource. Source: Laurentian Research, based on company releases.

Among the explorers (Table 2), I will highlight the following:

Generation Mining (OTCPK:GENMF). Generation Mining just acquired, on the cheap, the Marathon PGM project in Ontario from Sibanye-Stillwater (see here). The management of Gen has moved very swiftly so far. The same month it closed the acquisition, Gen started a seismic survey; in the next month, it started a 12,000m drilling program, expanded the land package; by September, it already released an updated mineral resource estimate. You want an able management team to operate the project. Above all, Marathon looks like a good mine down the road.

(OTCPK:GENMF). Generation Mining just acquired, on the cheap, the Marathon PGM project in Ontario from Sibanye-Stillwater (see here). The management of Gen has moved very swiftly so far. The same month it closed the acquisition, Gen started a seismic survey; in the next month, it started a 12,000m drilling program, expanded the land package; by September, it already released an updated mineral resource estimate. You want an able management team to operate the project. Above all, Marathon looks like a good mine down the road. ValOre Metals (OTC:KVLQF). ValOre closed the acquisition of 100% of the Pedra Branca PGM-Nickel Project in Brazil in August 2019. Pedra Branca already has a maiden NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.07 Moz of PGM+Au grading 1.22 g/t of PGM+Au - the potential of expanding the mineral resource of Pedra Branca and nearby greenfields is very compelling. I respect the management team led by Jim Paterson, a serially successful miner (see here). Here, you find the combination of the able management, an attractive property, and a hot commodity (see TNRH article here).

(OTC:KVLQF). ValOre closed the acquisition of 100% of the Pedra Branca PGM-Nickel Project in Brazil in August 2019. Pedra Branca already has a maiden NI 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate of 1.07 Moz of PGM+Au grading 1.22 g/t of PGM+Au - the potential of expanding the mineral resource of Pedra Branca and nearby greenfields is very compelling. I respect the management team led by Jim Paterson, a serially successful miner (see here). Here, you find the combination of the able management, an attractive property, and a hot commodity (see TNRH article here). Amur Minerals (OTCPK:AMMCF). Amur Minerals operates its wholly-owned Kun-Manie nickel-copper sulfide project in the Russian Far East. Kun-Manie is estimated to contain 3.49 Blb of nickel equivalent resource including 2.55 Blb of nickel and 1.80 Moz of PGMs. In March 2019, the company released a pre-feasibility study, suggesting the project is technically and economically viable, with IRR at 29%-35% for various development scenarios under assumed commodity prices near the current spot levels. The company has since further expanded the mineral resource estimate.

(OTCPK:AMMCF). Amur Minerals operates its wholly-owned Kun-Manie nickel-copper sulfide project in the Russian Far East. Kun-Manie is estimated to contain 3.49 Blb of nickel equivalent resource including 2.55 Blb of nickel and 1.80 Moz of PGMs. In March 2019, the company released a pre-feasibility study, suggesting the project is technically and economically viable, with IRR at 29%-35% for various development scenarios under assumed commodity prices near the current spot levels. The company has since further expanded the mineral resource estimate. Sama Resources (OTCPK:SAMMF). Sama discovered the Samapleu Ni-Cu-Co-PGM deposit in the West African country, which is estimated to contain 74.5 Mlb Ni and 61.2 Mlb Cu in the Indicated category and 134 Mlb Ni and 107.2 Mlb Cu in the inferred category. The company has put together a land package and got Robert Friedland's private company HPX involved. They are applying HPX's proprietary Typhoon IP and EM geophysical survey technology to the Samapleu project. The company is working toward a PEA and also is preparing to drill the deep targets in the area.

(OTCPK:SAMMF). Sama discovered the Samapleu Ni-Cu-Co-PGM deposit in the West African country, which is estimated to contain 74.5 Mlb Ni and 61.2 Mlb Cu in the Indicated category and 134 Mlb Ni and 107.2 Mlb Cu in the inferred category. The company has put together a land package and got Robert Friedland's private company HPX involved. They are applying HPX's proprietary Typhoon IP and EM geophysical survey technology to the Samapleu project. The company is working toward a PEA and also is preparing to drill the deep targets in the area. Group Ten Metals (OTCQB:PGEZF). Group Ten has put together a large land package in the immediate vicinity of the Stillwater Complex operated by Sibanye-Stillwater. Surface sampling has turned up high-grade PGM + Au (e.g., here). The company is currently drilling with results expected soon.

(OTCQB:PGEZF). Group Ten has put together a large land package in the immediate vicinity of the Stillwater Complex operated by Sibanye-Stillwater. Surface sampling has turned up high-grade PGM + Au (e.g., here). The company is currently drilling with results expected soon. Garibaldi Resources (OTC:GGIFF). Garibaldi discovered the Nickel Mountain magmatic nickel massive sulfide deposit in the E&L claim, northwestern BC, in 2017. The company is currently drilling, with the maiden mineral resource estimate down the road.

Nickel Creek Platinum (OTCQB:NCPCF), Giga Metals (OTCPK:HNCKF), RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF), and New Age Metals (OTCQB:NMTLF) hail from Yukon, northern British Columbia, Quebec, and Ontario, respectively.

Nickel Creek is advancing the Nickel Shäw project which hosts over 2 Blb of nickel, 1 Blb of copper, 120 Mlb of cobalt, and 6 Moz of PGMs in the measured and indicated categories. Nickel Creek is yet to do a PEA on Nickel Shäw (see here).

The Turnagain Project, 100% owned by Giga Metals, is among the largest undeveloped sulfide nickel deposit in the world in terms of total contained nickel, with open-pittable 4 Blb of nickel and 250 Mlb of cobalt in the M&I category and 4 Blb of nickel and 280 Mlb of cobalt in the inferred category (see here). The PEA on Turnagain makes the project marginal-looking.

RNC operates the 28%-owned Dumont nickel-cobalt-PGM project in Quebec which contains over 12.6 Blb of nickel. The July 2019 DFS envisions initial capital investment of C$1.4 billion into this open-pittable project, to generate a 15.4% after-tax IRR, with AISC of US$3.84/lb of nickel.

New Age operates flagship PGM project River Valley in the vicinity of the Sudbury Basin where Vale (VALE)'s Copper Cliff smelter is situated. River Valley is estimated to host 2.87 Moz of M&I and 1.06 Moz of inferred PdEq resource, with additional exploration upside. A PEA released on August 7, 2019, suggests marginal economic viability with 6 Mt/y processed for 14 years of life of mine at an AISC of US$709/oz, generating an after-tax IRR of 10% under US$1,200/oz Pd and US$1,050/oz Pt assumption although the after-tax IRR improves to 16% at US$1,510/oz Pd. The company also acquired the Genesis PGM project (Tonsina layered mafic-ultramafic complex) in Alaska, yet to drill with a JV partner to be sought after.

These projects await higher nickel prices to be further advanced.

