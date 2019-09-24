National Beverage Is In Real Trouble

LaCroix sparkling water manufacturer National Beverage (FIZZ) has had an awful year. The company has been plagued by multiple lawsuits, the most significant of which appears to have no material basis. At the same time, competition in the sparkling water space has intensified. As a result, LaCroix volumes (measured by the company's disclosure of so-called "Power+ brands" volume, the majority of which come from LaCroix) have plummeted.

Those falling sales have led to four consecutive quarters of increasingly weak performance. Margin pressure, driven by higher input costs and operating deleverage, has increased. In that context, the decline in FIZZ shares seems merited, even if a key catalyst has been markedly unfair to the company and its shareholders.

In fact, the problem at the moment is that the stock still is pricing in a rebound. Backing out $4+ per share in net cash and the associated interest income, FIZZ still trades at over 15x net income. That's coming off a first quarter fiscal 2020 (ending April) in which EPS declined 29% year-over-year.

In other words, the trend needs to change. And though I've admittedly been a bull on the stock in the past, at the moment I'm highly skeptical that will happen. As bad as the past year has been for National Beverage, it certainly can get worse.

Four Quarters of Weakness

The key problem of late has been that LaCroix volumes, as measured by Power+ volumes reported in National Beverage filings, have fallen sharply:

source: author from FIZZ filings. Q4FY19 author estimate using data from full-year and 9 month figures

To be sure, tough year-prior comparisons have impacted growth over the past four quarters, as volume growth has broken down. But even on a two-year stacked basis, the deceleration is plainly obvious, though volumes at least have stayed positive:

source: author from FIZZ filings. Q4FY19 author estimate using data from full-year and 9 month figures

The volume declines, along with higher COGS (due in part to rising aluminum prices) and SG&A, have driven significant margin pressure. Coming out of Q1, the impact on a full-year basis is obvious:

National Beverage TTM Performance, Q12020 vs Q12019

Metric TTM Q12020 TTMQ12019 Change Revenue $985.1M $1,008.5M -2.3% Gross Profit $365.2M $402.3M -9.2% Gross Margin 37.1% 39.9% -282 bps SG&A $203.7M $192.9M +5.6% SG&A % of Rev 20.7% 19.1% +155 bps Operating Income $161.5M $209.4M -22.9% Operating Margin 16.4% 20.8% -437 bps EBITDA $177.4M $223.2M -20.5% EBITDA Margin 18.0% 22.1% -412 bps Power+ Volume* -2.5% 36.0% -3850 bps EPS $2.72 $3.41 -20.2%

* - author estimate based on filings

It's simply been a disastrous year for National Beverage. And, again, with the stock still trading at ~15x earnings power, performance needs to get better relatively soon.

LaCroix Takes a Hit

To be fair, National Beverage has been hit by factors outside of its control, notably on the legal front. What appears to be the most damaging was an October 2018 suit that claimed that LaCroix wasn't all natural, but instead used "synthetic" ingredients - and that the water actually contained cockroach insecticide.

As Popular Science detailed (h/t Seeking Alpha news), the argument is thin at best. Simply put, the suit looks like a money grab. But it received quite a bit of publicity. Combined with other cases involving CEO Nick Caporella and a recent employee complaint about liners that used to contain BPA (Bisphenol A), the LaCroix brand no doubt has been damaged.

That damage seems unfair. But neither the stock market nor the beverage market will give allowances for that fact. In the meantime, management's response has been disappointing. In denying the allegations of synthetic chemicals, National Beverage pointed consumers to a website, readthetruefacts.com. That site originally was set up to respond to claims by short-seller Glaucus Research back in 2016 - but it's remained dormant for the past eleven months.

CEO Nick Caporella then added to the negative publicity by writing in the third quarter release in March that "managing a brand is not so different from caring for someone who becomes handicapped." That statement made the rounds of investment websites, though it fortunately doesn't appear to have penetrated consumer consciousness to the same extent.

Admittedly, National Beverage was put in a tough spot by the lawsuits. The allegation of synthetic ingredients, in particular, went to the heart of a brand that has pushed an image of being clean, light, "refreshing", and natural. But the response has been lackluster at best and downright concerning at worst, which hasn't helped the cause. And, again, at this point whether the allegations are fair or unfair is irrelevant for FIZZ stock. What's done is done. It's earnings in the future, not lawsuits in the past, that will determine how the stock trades.

The Management Concern

The lawsuits aren't the only factor driving sales weakness. Competition is a key factor. In the Chicago area - long a LaCroix stronghold - it's obvious that Pepsi's (PEP) Bubly and Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) Ice Mountain have taken shelf space. Market share numbers confirm that, with losses accelerating of late. On his company's Q2 call, Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta said Bubly had "doubled velocity per point of distribution" since ads during last year's Super Bowl. And he forecast that Bubly could become a $1 billion brand. (LaCroix sales probably are in the $700 million range, as best as can be triangulated from the limited data in National Beverage filings.)

The near-term concern is that the competition is only going to get more intense. Bubly and Ice Mountain have been joined by Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) brand Canada Dry, along with store-branded options. Coca-Cola's (KO) recently acquired Topo Chico has added flavored variants. This is a difficult environment - one much more complex, and competitive, than it was just a year ago.

And at the moment, it's exceedingly difficult to believe that National Beverage management is up to the task. I detailed some of the issues here back in March, and in the six months since there's been little change. Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet noted - correctly - back in June that "management has been unable to provide any significant innovation over the last few years."

To be fair, there have been some changes. LaCroix has launched new flavors. National Beverage appears to have put some marketing spend behind the brand. (I actually heard a LaCroix ad on a recent podcast from Bill Simmons,a former ESPN personality who now runs The Ringer. That was somewhat ironic given that Simmons' reference to the ingredients lawsuit a few months earlier made me realize how widely the suit had reached.) In the Q4 release, the company disclosed its entry into the U.K. After Q1 the company wrote that entries into Canada, Ireland, and Europe (along with the U.K.) were "dashboard priorities".

But, like Grandet, I'm personally skeptical that's enough. And it's not hard to see some questionable statements in recent disclosures. The company after Q4 oddly called out "many less-nimble competitors [which are] recently gaining distribution." It's hard to see how Pepsi and Nestle, both of which have launched new brands with clear-cut marketing strategies, can be called "less-nimble" than a brand still resting on its initial dominance of the category. The 10-K contained a similar statement, with National Beverage citing its advantage against "larger competitors who are burdened with legacy production [and ] distribution complexity, and costs."

The Q1 release included a note that the company had a buyback authorization. That is true. But that authorization was put into place in 1998 before being doubled in 2012. No shares have been repurchased since fiscal 2004 (including Q1 FY20). Meanwhile, the company chose to compare Q1 (ending July) results on a sequential basis, which it wrote "emphasizes brand LaCroix's [sic] significant stair-step influence returning to a more positive directional position."

But the sequential growth National Beverage chose to highlight - revenue up nearly 10%, EPS gaining 32% - comes from seasonality, not underlying improvement. Indeed, the q/q gains are much lighter than they've been in past years:

National Beverage Sequential Growth, Q4 to Q1

Quarter Revenue Growth Q/Q EPS Growth Q/Q Q4FY19 to Q1FY20 9.9% 32.1% Q4FY18 to Q1FY19 19.7% 33.3% Q4FY17 to Q1FY18 22.5% 32.2% Q4FY16 to Q1FY17 21.2% 67.6% Q4FY15 to Q1FY16 12.6% 42.3%

From admittedly limited disclosure, there's little reason for much optimism toward the qualitative case for a turnaround. At least publicly, National Beverage is dismissing the very competitors who are gobbling up market share. The international opportunities sound interesting, but National Beverage said in its FY18 10-K that it was considering international movement.

There's still been little apparent success in the move into convenience stores (which Bubly already has entered, despite being "burdened" by its distribution, as National Beverage wrote in the K). There's a lot of talk, and a fair amount of commentary that seems awfully promotional. There hasn't been much action, or much innovation.

The Fundamental Problem

Again, performance needs to get better - and it's simply not clear at this point what management has planned to make that happen. It is interesting that Nick Caporella hasn't been quoted by name in either of the last two press releases. After some dicey commentary - the "handicapped" discussion after Q3 FY19, or the cringeworthy "shelf demographics" plan highlighted in the Q2 FY18 release - National Beverage has moved toward a seemingly more neutral presentation. One can't help but wonder if Caporella's son Joseph, the president of the company, has managed to exert some influence in making that change.

However it happens, management and execution need to improve. Because there are concerns in the numbers as well. Competitors are taking market share - but it also appears they're pressuring pricing. Per the K, revenue adjusted for the end of certain private label soda production rose 6.2%. 5% came from volume, suggesting prices rose a little over 1%. But cost per case rose 7.7%. The same issue held in Q1: the 10-Q cites a 0.9% rise in average selling price per case, thanks to "previous price increases as a result of higher aluminum costs". But cost per case, up 2.1%, again outstripped pricing.

As seen above, operating margins have declined 437 bps - 20%+ - over the past four quarters. It's tough to see how those margins can do much more than stay stable. National Beverage actually saw a decline in SG&A in Q1 despite higher selling and marketing costs, which may suggest cost-cutting can keep SG&A flattish on an absolute basis over the rest of the year. But without volume gains, operating deleverage can still add more pressure. Indeed, Q1 gross margins compressed 290 bps year-over-year; operating margins dropped 460 bps, an acceleration of the trend over the past four quarters.

To even stabilize those margins, National Beverage has to stabilize LaCroix. But the trend is negative - and there's still a reasonably tough compare coming in the second quarter. (Power+ volume increased 16% in Q2 FY19.) ~Stable performance sequentially would lead to ~flat volume - but given the lack of pricing power and rising COGS, that probably suggests another y/y decline in EPS. (For what it's worth, a 3-analyst consensus is at $0.67 against $0.88 the year before.)

And, again, at 15x earnings ex-cash, there's still some growth priced in. A long position in FIZZ is a bet that growth returns. At this point, I'm not seeing it. Management isn't doing enough, and still seems to think the only problem is lawsuits, while minimizing competitive impacts. Meanwhile, deep-pocketed competitors are taking share. Indeed, it doesn't take too many grocery store visits in the Chicago area to see how promotional pricing in the category is. The entrance of private label offerings isn't going to help on that front. With Q2 the last of the tough compares, FIZZ even has a bit of a near-term catalyst problem.

To be fair, this can still work. There's still value in the LaCroix brand, and still a base of committed consumers. The company has entered the convenience store channel, per commentary in the 10-K, and international markets could help. A sale still could make some sense, with KDP and Coca-Cola still obvious buyers despite their initial entries into the category. The clean balance sheet makes a go-private a possibility, particularly with Nick Caporella in his early 80s.

But even the bull case relies on management - and it's there I remain skeptical. It increasingly looks like National Beverage simply wound up in the right place at the right time with LaCroix, as consumers looked for healthier, cleaner alternatives to diet soda in particular. It's now in the same place at a much tougher time. And until the company shows some ability to react to the changing market around it, it's going to be very difficult for volumes to even stabilize. That suggests more pricing pressure on EPS that should land around $2.50 on a TTM basis after Q2 - and creates a path for the stock to dip toward $30 (think ~10x EPS, a multiple assigned a declining business, plus cash).

Again, the market still is pricing in growth. That growth is nowhere to be seen. And until there's a credible strategy to change that, FIZZ is not going to put together a sustainable rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.