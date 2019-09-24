The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's August Update: Portfolio Value Reaches A Record High

We created a new section based on feedback from readers that focuses on showing what John and Jane's Taxable and Retirement portfolios look like as a whole.

Although the focus is on generating income, we feel it is appropriate to celebrate the value of John's retirement accounts reaching new highs (as of market close 9/20).

There were no companies that paid increased dividends or delivered a special dividend during the month of August.

John's retirement accounts generated a total of $1,113.32 in dividend income for August 2019 vs. $1,197.75 of dividends in August of 2018.

In the last article I published, The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - Jane's August Update: Price Targets, it was suggested that I include a snapshot that looks at the accounts of my client's John and Jane as a whole because this would help create clarity regarding the three articles I publish every month about their portfolios.

The images below are current as of August 31st when the month ended (total dividends and account balances). Anything in yellow indicates an estimate or is information that will not be available until the September month-end statement becomes available.

The following graph demonstrates the total amount of dividend income generated each month starting in January of 2018 and runs through August of 2019.

This next image gives a breakdown of dividend income by source so that readers can better understand what is driving John and Jane's income.

The following table summarizes the total month-end value of the following investment accounts:

John and Jane's Taxable Account

Jane's Traditional and Roth IRA

John's Traditional and Roth IRA

August was an extremely volatile month for the portfolio as a whole, but we saw a strong recovery build going into the end of August.

John's account, in particular, has seen a major jump in value and is currently sitting at its all-time high since I began tracking/helping him manage his portfolio.

Traditional IRA - Current Value = $275,951.35

Roth IRA - Current Value = $180,582.68

Combined IRA Account Value = $456,534.03

August Dividend Article Links

The link for Jane's August retirement article can be found at the beginning of this article and the link below is for the August Taxable Account article.

Client Background

First of all, I want to emphasize that this is an actual portfolio with actual shares being traded. This article focuses on John, who is a recent retiree (retired on January 1st, 2018) who has requested my help in managing his own portfolio instead of paying a financial advisor. It is important to understand that I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance for his account based on a friendship that goes back several years. In this article, I will refer to John as "my client," and I do this for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge him for what I do. The only thing John offers in return is allowing me to write anonymously about his financial journey with the hope that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

John was able to set himself up for a comfortable retirement by eliminating all of his debt so that the only bills are the absolute basics like property tax, water, etc. John has sources of income that have provided him with a comfortable retirement outside of the investments discussed in this article, and he has not needed to draw funds from his retirement accounts.

John is only a few years away from needing to satisfy his required minimum distributions (RMDs) from his Traditional IRA. It is important to remember that the Roth IRA does not have this requirement, which means John can withdraw funds at will from his Roth. On his Traditional IRA, it is important to be more strategic because we want to make sure that the cash being generated by his investments outpaces his minimum distribution for as long as we possibly can.

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Retirement Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions). I am more inclined to purchase shares that pay an ordinary dividend instead of a qualified dividend because the accounts are sheltered from taxes. With that said, investors should understand that recent changes in the tax code have reduced the taxable consequences between qualified and ordinary dividends. I do trade stocks in the retirement portfolio on a more regular basis because the gains are sheltered from taxes. The number of trades that take place on any given month depends on market volatility and whether or not a stock has reached the price target that I have set for it. Trades are not executed in an attempt to lock in "quick profits" and readers should also understand that John and Jane do not compensate me for anything I do.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

There were no stocks in John's portfolio that paid an increased dividend or a special dividend during the month of August.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 25 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 31 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks are held in both accounts and/or are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of August.

Valero Energy (VLO) - 50 Shares @ $71.73/share.

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) - 100 Shares @ $16.63/share.

Stag Industrial (STAG) - 50 Shares @ $29.13/share.

Chevron (CVX) - 25 Shares @ $115.95/share.

There were no positions sold in the Traditional IRA portfolio during the month of August.

Roth IRA - The following stocks were added to the Roth IRA during the month of August.

Bank OZK (OZK) - 25 Shares @ $24.99/share.

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) - 75 Shares @ $23.99/share.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) - 25 Shares @ $25.99/share.

Eaton Vance (EV) - 25 Shares @ $40.89/share.

Eaton Vance - 15 Shares @ $40.56/share.

Park Hotels & Resorts - 25 Shares @ $25.45/share.

There were no positions sold in the Roth IRA portfolio during the month of August.

August Income Tracker - 2018 Vs. 2019

The images included in this section are intended to help give my readers' a better idea of what John's portfolio looks like. The cost basis and market value numbers below are reflective of the balance at the market close on Friday, September 20th.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income earned during that time period even though it is non-recurring.

On the lists provided below, it is important to know that not all stocks on that list were owned at that point in time (2018 tables represent what holdings were still held at the end of 2018). Any stocks that were sold prior to the end of the year where a dividend was received would be classified as SNLH.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional IRA.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Roth IRA.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2019 compared with the actual results from 2018.

When it comes to the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. All numbers below are accurate as of market close on September 20th, 2019. The images below represent Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs (in that order).

It should be noted that the dividend total in the far-right column of both the Traditional and Roth IRA isn't always accurate because these accounts are occasionally traded, and I have been guilty of forgetting to update the dividend when additional shares are added/sold.

Lastly, I created a table to demonstrate how the account balances have changed on each of the retirement accounts. The balances used are representative of the month-end account balance that shows up on the monthly statement.

Conclusion

August was an eventful month from the perspective of market volatility and this can be readily seen in the number of purchases executed and the fact that all of these positions are worth more than they were when they were purchased. Dividend growth, on the other hand, was nonexistent during the month of August, which is pretty normal when we compare it to August 2018.

The numbers used in the gain-loss section represent the current value of the portfolio as of September 20th and show a higher cash reserve in both the Traditional and Roth IRAs. We use the opportunity provided by the market run-up to trim certain positions, which help reduce the overall cost basis of John's portfolio.

August figures were in-line with expectations, so there was no change in average monthly income for 2019.

Traditional IRA - Estimated FY-2019 monthly income average of $991.27 compared with an average income of $802.48 in 2018.

- Estimated FY-2019 monthly income average of $991.27 compared with an average income of $802.48 in 2018. Roth IRA - Estimated 2019 monthly income average of $644.59 compared with an average income of $511.24 in 2018.

I'd love to hear from readers' in the comment section about your positions and also any feedback about the article in general. If you enjoyed the article let me know in the comment section and hit like or subscribe. The purpose of this article is to provide investors' with an example of a real portfolio that is impacted by real changes in the market.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), Artis Real Estate Trust (OTCPK:ARESF), BB&T (BBT), Bank of America Preferred Series L (BML.PL), BP (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Kimco Preferred Series L (KIM.PL), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income (O), Owens & Minor (OMI), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Regions Financial (RF), South California Edison Preferred Series D (SCE.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), , WestRock (WRK), and W.P. Carey (WPC).

