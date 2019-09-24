Rich Flight Continues From High To Low Tax States

Is a move south the right move for you?

Florida is by far the largest recipient with warm weather year round and a zero percent tax rate.

The news of the day is that Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is fleeing- excuse me, moving his home and business from high-tax New York to zero-tax Florida- to lower his tax burden. The move is scheduled for March 31, 2020, and employees that decide not to move, will be out of a job.

Icahn follows many other billionaires including hedge fund billionaire David Tepper, who threw New Jersey's finances into the ringer when that state's richest man decided to move to Florida. That move alone could have cost NJ over a hundred million in lost tax payments.

Eddie Lampert, the hedge fund manager and majority Sears stockholder, folded up his tent in Greenwich, CT and moved to Biscayne Bay, Florida- fleeing Connecticut's 6.67% tax rate for the zero rate Florida has. His move is similar to Paul Tudor Jones', another CT hedge fund manager who similarly fled CT for FL.

Taxes... and More Taxes

New York City just passed a revised "Mansion Tax", the statewide 1% tax on the purchase of a home in excess of $1.25M. New York City made it a tiered progressive rate, increasing to 1.25% for homes over $2M, all the way to almost 4% for homes over $25M.

The Trump Tax Bill that capped the state and local tax (NYSE:SALT) deduction to $10,000 did not help either, especially in New York and New Jersey where a simple middle class house with a market value of $400,000 could easily run over $10,000 a year in property taxes alone.

These 'tax the rich' policy by the left will further exacerbate losses in the high tax blue states. New York City and its immediate environs showed overall population losses for the first time in over a decade. Usually, native New Yorkers move south and west and are replaced by immigration from abroad. However, the losses have been accelerating.

The price of these taxes is evident in the map below:

And who gains? The low or no tax red states...

You can see a pretty tight correlation between those leaving New York and immigration into Florida:

(Politifact.com)

And finally, here is a map showing who's losing and who's gaining:

Some repeatedly cite the weather and the Trump Tax Bill as reasons why people are leaving. Both of those claims are dubious: The weather is probably the best in the world in California and they had a net loss as well (held up by illegal and legal immigration from Mexico and Central America). And the losses were occurring before the 2018 tax bill was enacted.

At some point the 'soak the rich' mantra will end with, 'where did the rich go?'

And it's not just tax revenue and economic activity that is affected. New York will lose two representatives in Congress in the next go-around from these population losses over the last few years, down to 25 from 27. Losing ever more clout in our nation's legislature.

So would I save money by moving to Florida?

In New York, a person making $100,000 a year would pay roughly 5.5% or $5,500 a year. So you're savings would be roughly that moving to Florida- about $5,500. Florida has high property taxes similar to New York so that would most likely be a wash.

If we take our example to $250,000 for a family of four, the tax savings would be roughly $14,000 annually. And for a family making $500,000 a year would save $32,000 a year.

To put that in prospective, that $5,500 ($100k salary example) invested annually from say age 40 to 60, would equate to almost $250,000 (assuming a conservative 6% interest). That is two and a half years of extra salary over that time period. Put another way, in New York you can work 20 years or work 17.5 years in Florida for the same amount of money.

The burden is on the taxpayer to prove they are not domiciled for tax purposes in the high tax state. There can be some very particular hurdles to get through in order to qualify. For Florida, its just a matter or moving your drivers license, voter registration, and notifying the state tax authorities (submit a Florida Declaration of Domicile).

However, its less what Florida makes you do to become domiciled there, and more what New York or California do to make you prove you really aren't a resident of their state for tax purposes.

New York, for example looks at five primary factors when determining domicile:

1. Do you have a home in New York?

2. How much time do you spend in state?

3. Do you have business connections in state?

4. Where are your valuable items (high-value paintings, wedding photos) located?

5. Do you have family connections (especially a spouse and minor children) in state?

In New York, you will have to prove you were in the state of Florida for 183 days of the year. The tax audit rate for those earning over $1 million a year and switching from New York to Florida is 100%. You will most certainly be audited and forced to prove it... so best not to fake this.

This simplistic calculator will tell you if a move will save you money or not:

Tax Calculator | Save Taxes By Moving

To gain a better grip of what the highest and lowest tax states look like, let’s list them out, with a breakdown of each tax type. Below are the states with the highest tax burden:

Here are the states with the lowest tax burden:

Conclusion

Whether the move is right for you would include many factors- too numerous to list here. However, this should be a conversation starter for those that have given it some thought or for those who never thought about it but perhaps should have.

The Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials.

Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds with less risk than the equity market.



If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today. Check out our Five-Star member reviews.

Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.