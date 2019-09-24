Netflix Trends Suggest Strong Subscriber Growth

The sharp decline in Netflix's (NFLX) stock may be overblown at this point. Some trends would suggest that Netflix is likely to continue to see meaningful subscriber growth in the third quarter.

According to data collected from Google Trends and Alexa.com, Netflix appears to be seeing active engagement. Additionally, it appears that Disney (DIS) and Apple's (AAPL) services are likely to be niche players in the streaming space.

Trends

The term "Netflix Subscription" peaked during the week of July 21, while rising sharply again during the week of Aug. 11. These sharp rises in global trends have typically corresponded with substantial subscriber growth numbers in previous quarters. For example, the chart shows significant increases in the trends at the end of December, which corresponds to Netflix's fourth quarter subscriber additions of 8.84 million. We also can see in the chart the surge in the trends for July of 2018, which corresponded to additions of 6.96 million in the third quarter.

The chart also shows that subscriber trends appear to have picked up again as the third quarter comes to a close.

Another vital statistic, over the past 90 days, Netflix's website ranking on Alexa has risen to 21 globally from 24. Although this sounds like a minor change, one must remember that Alexa's purpose is to rank one website's traffic vs, others. When sites such as Netflix get into the top rankings it becomes hard for the website to rise vs. others. Netflix now ranks ahead of websites such as Office.com, Alipay.com, and Blogspot.com.

Again, a sign of strong user engagement and new users coming to the website.

The one major drawback however to using the method of analysis is the limitation it has in terms gauging the actual subscriber numbers. While the trends appear strong, it isn't clear if it will result in subscriber growth numbers that are more than expectations. However, the levels reached on the trends do correspond to levels of subscriber growth toward the historical peaks.

What about the competition?

The stock has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks as investors anxiously await the release of new streaming products from rivals such as Disney and Apple. However, these streaming services will likely offer much less content than Netflix, and their price structure reflects this.

Disney's product will focus its content around films and shows from its established content lineups, such as Lucasfilms, Marvel, and Pixar, and children's programming. It's likely to only cater to viewers who wish to see these specific shows. Additionally, Apple's product also appears to have a limited line up of content at this point.

One also must remember that Netflix has had competition for some time now from players like Amazon (AMZN), which gives its streaming product for free with a Prime membership. Additionally, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) has tried to compete in this space through its YoutubeTV offering. To this point, neither of these services have stopped Netflix's advance.

Of course, Disney does have the advantage of being able to bundle ESPN products and Hulu along with its new Disney streaming services. However, these products to this point have not stood in the way of Netflix's growth either. The reason why Netflix has not seen its growth impacted to this point is that Netflix has differentiated content that can only be seen on Netflix.

Rising costs?

The bigger problem that Netflix may face down the road is the increasing cost and competition in acquiring new content. Additionally, the struggle the company may face in capturing that more original content or losing out on content to competitors. However, this isn't likely to be only a problem that Netflix contends with. This will likely be a problem the entire industry will have to contend with.

Also, one would have to believe that the new entrants into streaming will have limits to how much they will be willing to spend on content and will be unable to afford big gambles. For many of these companies streaming services are not part of their core business, representing just a fraction.

Many of the new entrants have commitments such as maintaining earnings growth, share buybacks, and dividends without the issuance of new debt or stock. Somethings investors may frown upon should that change materially.

For now, the bears appear to have control over Netflix and are determined to push it lower. But the question is how much conviction do they have and for how long they are willing to press this short. We likely won't find out until quarterly results come in a matter of weeks.

