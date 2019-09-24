CytoDyn's 13 Shots On Goal De-Risk Investment

CytoDyn's 13 Shots on Goal De-risk's Investment

13 disease indications in the pipeline

First approval possible in 2020 & low risk of drug failure

Newest player in NASH

Robust licensing and partnering potential

Large revenue likely in 2020

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY), the developer of the CCR5 platform technology, currently has 13 potential indications which can lead to commercialization and revenue. In addition, the company has 6 potential licensing deals which make it an extremely attractive biotech stock on a valuation basis. Potential shareholders who believe that it's a numbers game when it comes to biotech investing have to take notice of the extremely low risk profile of CYDY. Biotech analysts have used the phrase "a shot on goal" to mean a single drug targeting a single indication. If, for example, a drug were to target 3 indications that means that there are 3 shots on goal. From a risk perspective, the more shots on goal, the lower the probability of failure of the company. According to the BIO Industry Analysis report, a single drug targeting a single indication has 9.6% likelihood of approval (LOA) after receiving an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. Based on this logic, CYDY has over an 88.7% LOA for one indication (see chart below). With such a strong likelihood of approval, the only question that remains is the value of the future revenue streams. Company estimates of $1.7-3.4 billion on the initial approval, reveal an extremely undervalued situation with a market capitalization of $160 million.

CYDY Investor Presentation - Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART) = Current Standard of Care

Background of PRO 140

PRO 140 is a monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor which is implicated in a number of diseases like HIV, Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD), NASH, stroke recovery, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and metastatic cancer. The drug has been dosed in over 830 patients and there have been no drug-related SAEs. Contrasting PRO 140 versus the recently approved HIV drug Trogarzo which only had 40 people in their phase 3 study and dosed 292 overall. Side effects were diarrhea, nausea, and rash vs. nothing comparable for PRO 140. Over 830 patients have been dosed with no Severe Adverse Events (SAEs) attributed to the drug when used as a once a week, under the skin (subcutaneous) self-injectable. Approximately 150 patients in the monotherapy trial have taken it for about a year (the full duration of the trial) and have not had an increase in their viral loads which is the key to managing the disease. The significance of this fact is that for a year, and in some cases almost 5 years, patients have gone without taking the current Standard of Care (SOC) called Highly Active Antiretroviral Therapy (HAART) every day. The HAART SOC dictates taking between one to four tablets daily. The perception amongst most people is that it's really easy to take a daily regimen of pills, but this perception is not grounded in fact. According to the New England Journal of Medicine adherence drops the more frequent the daily dosing. A pill taken 4 times daily only has a 31-71% adherence rate. The top reason for poor adherence was forgetfulness (30%) and other priorities (16%). Encapsulate this finding into the category of just being human. For chronic diseases, studies have shown that only 40% are compliant. HIV is a chronic disease and so is diabetes, so inferences can be made about future compliance of a once a week injectable. A diabetes study showed a patient compliance rate of 79% in a weekly self-injectable versus 38% in a daily injectable. It doesn't take much of a leap to imagine this very convenient patient compliance-friendly therapy could take on the $25 billion a year HIV market. Adding to the argument are recent results from the monotherapy trial that showed a 95% response rate for the cohort of patients dosed at 525 mg.

Trial Results - SEVEN Major Indications and Growing

Combination HIV therapy (Filed 1 of 3 Parts of Rolling BLA)

Phase III completed - Met Primary Endpoint P=0.0032

Responder's rate at the end of 24 weeks = 81%. Almost double that of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and the last drug approved for this population.

Over 830 patients exposed to leronlimab with zero drug-related SAEs.

2. Monotherapy HIV therapy (Approved for Pivotal Phase III)

Over 150 patients have put away all their pills (the current standard of care) for about one year without any problems with their viral load breakout. Several of these patients have gone over 3 years and some have now reached over 5 years without any HAART.

Over 540 patients entered monotherapy, with no patients showing any problems with resistance, or X4 growth, or ADA (Anti-Drug Antibody).

3. PrEP and Cure

Thai-Red-Cross just signed a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) to conduct a 50-patient trial for PrEP based on Dr. Jonah Sacha's strong animal study. The trial is funded by a third party and not CytoDyn.

Cure - The only patient showing evidence of a cure, Timothy Brown, received a bone marrow transplant from a CCR5 Delta 32 patient. Reportedly, this could be duplicated only with leronlimab use. The highly anticipated animal study data will be published in peer review by the end of 2019.

4. Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD)

This disease is typically associated with a stem cell transplant from bone marrow. Because the genetic tissue is different, the body can reject the tissue causing mouth ulcers, abdominal pain, and rash. 100% of mice eliminated GvHD vs. expected fatal allergic reaction.

Mice that had GvHD eliminated it after they were injected with human bone marrow. In the animal population, this represented a cure for GvHD. These results have been published in a peer-reviewed journal and the FDA has granted CytoDyn Orphan Drug Designation and a Phase 2 protocol approval. The first patient is expected to be injected in September of 2019.

5. Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) - Naive population

CCR5 blocker (Mariviroc - manufactured by Pfizer) in human colon cancer stopped matastasis in 60 days - Similar results expected in triple-negative breast cancer. Note - translation of animal models to human results is variable, especially for cancer.

CYD Investor Presentation

Mouse Xenograft Models indicated 98% tumor reduction of metastasis compared to the control group. These results allowed the FDA to grant a Phase 1b/2 for leronlimab. Furthermore, the results allowed leronlimab to receive Fast Track Designation.

The first patient in the mTNBC trial is expected to be injected in September. If 5-10 patients can continue their first-line therapy in combination with leronlimab without any progression of the disease, leronlimab will most likely get approval for mTNBC under breakthrough designation.

6. mTNBC - Second-line or higher population

The first patient was injected last week under emergency IND, and expanded access protocol for multiple patients has been filed with the FDA.

7. NASH

Leronlimab has shown positive results in a small mice study by reducing fibrosis. A larger animal study was initiated over 2.5 months ago, and results are expected in 4-5 weeks. The IND and new protocol will be filed shortly after.

13 Shots on Goal

CYDY is seeking registration for 13 disease indications. Cancer drugs typically take $1.0 billion or more to get approved. Less than $1.5 million will be spent on preparing 8 Phase 2 cancer protocols resulting in billions of potential value creation. The reason they can spend so little to get to phase 2 is due to their favorable safety profile which allowed them to skip phase 1 and accelerate to a phase 2 clinical trial.

HIV Combination Therapy HIV Monotherapy GvHD Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) Colon Cancer Melanoma Pancreatic Cancer Prostate Cancer Lung Cancer Liver Cancer Stomach Cancer Prostate Cancer Prognostic NASH



By all indications, the prognostic test appears to be the first indication likely to generate significant revenue. On a proactive video interview, the company indicated that they were "very close to a deal with the technology partner behind the science." My Seeking Alpha article connected the dots to indicate NanoString (NSTG). It is possible that a licensing deal is imminent which could bring in much-needed funding. They submitted a pre-application, 510(K) for a medical device, and expect to have a meeting with the FDA shortly. The company also reported that they inked a licensing deal with IncellDX to sell non-commercial grade of PRO 140 for CCR5 testing. This will bring in revenue albeit a modest amount.

HIV combination therapy is roughly one-month away from completion of the Biologics License Application (BLA). Barring any unforeseen circumstances potential, approval could come in Q1 or Q2 of 2020. Priority submissions are reviewed within 6 months of the filing date. Since the company was given a rolling BLA, this means that any progress on their filing can be reviewed by the agency for accuracy of the submission. They completed one of three parts and are expected to submit the final two parts in September. Investors would have been informed by now if the first part was rejected. This essentially means that they need to finish the remaining 2 parts for approval, and one of these is for manufacturing that is being done by world-renowned Samsung BioLogics.

Six Licensing Opportunities in a Sea of Big Pharma Names

The company delineated in their quarterly report and proactive videos that they are pursuing various licensing initiatives and also mentioned that big pharma wanted to look at pivotal trial data in the next couple of months. So, it's worth exploring what this could mean. The Chinese are looking for investment in CYDY that could involve a sizeable upfront payment. CYDY has also been looking for deals with large pharma. The likely suitors would be the top players in HIV like Gilead (GILD) with its Biktarvy, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) with Tivicay and Tiumeq, and Janssen a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) with Juluca. GILD still has a dominant position in HIV and has been accused of anti-competitive practices. As the front runner, GILD is a target with their one pill a day regimen versus Viiv with their a once a month intramuscular injectable that has side effects of nausea, lack of energy, and even kidney failure. GILD and GSX are trying to change the paradigm in HIV by having the doses last longer, but only CYDY's PRO 140 with their incredible safety profile is likely to have any sustainability.

Upcoming Catalysts

Chinese investment w/potential of significant upfront payment Potential deal with large pharma Potential licensing partnering deal for TNBC, GvHD, NASH Potential licensing the commercialization rights for HIV Potential licensing agreement for Dr. Pestell's Prognostic test for prostate cancer Prevention study - recent opportunity in Thailand

There are a myriad of companies that would want to partner in cancer and especially TNBC. The top rivalry in cancer is between Merck (MRK) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY). To stay relevant either one would want a drug like PRO 140 that could virtually stop metastasis. A GvHD licensing deal is harder to define because of the orphan drug nature of the indication. Organ transplant anti-rejection drug makers like Novartis (NVS), Sanofi SA (SNY), Pfizer, and BMY have developed powerful immunosuppressants with harsh side effects. A non-toxic once a week injectable for organ transplants could change the paradigm in organ transplant. Alien (human) DNA was able to survive in a mouse (earlier slide). The company could revolutionize biotech research with their humanized mice but that is a base hit compared to the organ rejection market. The largest unmet medical need is in NASH, and two potential partners, GILD and Allergan (AGN), failed to meet their endpoints. The jury is still out on Intercept (ICPT) because they are battling with the side effects of their drug Ocaliva. The only phase 3 candidates left are from Genfit (GNFT), Madrigal (MDGL), and Galectin Therapeutics (GALT). So, in the NASH indication, the top potential partners would be GILD or AGN.

Besides a big pharma licensing deal, the company has adopted a go-it alone strategy that would rely on strategic partners. The strategic partners would likely be manufactures of the drug. Samsung has already thrown their hat into the ring, but the company indicated that there are others. Another type of partner would be able to distribute the drug. Finally, they have governmental partnerships blossoming in Thailand that is bearing the costs of animal studies with a hope that it leads to a prevention study. If successful, it could set the stage for treatment of the HIV disease worldwide.

Likelihood of Approval

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization's report titled "Clinical Development Success Rates 2006 - 2015" provided excellent statistical data tracking nearly 10,000 phase to phase transitions spanning a decade. All these statistics were distilled down to a chart that lists the probability of drug approval once it progresses to the next phase. The results refine the probability by larger disease indications. It is the most comprehensive report of its kind and gives investors a science-based answer to the question of what is the likelihood that a drug will get regulatory approval.

Author Graphic

The essence of this analysis is that the risk of all of the drugs failing to reach commercialization is extremely low. The statistical method for calculating the probability of two independent events occurring, is through application of the multiplication rule. Namely, if event A occurs 20% of the time and event B occurs 40% of the time, then the probability of event A and B both occurring is 0.2 × 0.4 = 0.08 or 8%. In the case of drug approval, you use the probability of failure for each indication as long as the side effects are not an issue. For example, using only HIV combination therapy and NASH from the table above, .113 x .643 = .0727 probability of failure or .927 probability of success.

Financial Analysis

The Company is obviously doing many projects on the various cancer, NASH, and HIV developments. This takes resources, especially cash. As of May 31, 2019, CYDY's cash position was $2.6 million with $16.2 million in accounts payable. Since then, they have raised close to $15.0 million in cash in the past 3 months and have burned through $14.0 million assuming the average burn rate, leaving them with $3.6 million in cash at the time of this article.

Having been the CEO of Galectin Therapeutics ten years ago, I am familiar with this difficult situation. GALT is also pursuing cancer and advanced NASH with cirrhosis using a galectin blocker. Similarly, the GALT drug, GR-MD-02 (belapectin), has not shown any serious side effects in hundreds of patients in the cancer and cirrhosis trials. It takes management expertise to navigate advancing a great technology while having little cash.

So, the technology led me to investigating CYDY, but I was concerned with the cash situation. I contacted the Company to get an update. They did not give me any non-public information. I questioned the accounts payable and the supplier situation. They assured me that the relationships with the suppliers are excellent. They recognize the potential of the Company and are cooperating so the accounts payable amount should not be a problem this year.

However, the cash position is still a concern. They need to raise another $10.0 million by the end of the year. The Company seemed very positive about the ability to get the cash needed through traditional financing or a licensing deal which would be more investor-friendly. They are literally living month to month. Therefore, additional dilution is perhaps the single biggest risk of owning the stock. The Company is sure this will not be a problem.

One worst-case scenario is that the Company will not get approval or licensing until Q4 2020. In this case, the Company will need about $40 million. This would dilute the stock price by about 30%. However, the risk to reward still is attractive.

Upcoming Catalysts

1. Combination Therapy BLA Filing (SEPT)

2. Initiation of TNBC trial (SEPT - OCT)

3. Licensing Prostagene's Prognostic Prostate Cancer Test (SEPT - OCT)

4. NASH phase 2 IND Filing (SEPT- OCT) COMPLETED

5. Metastatic phase 2 Clearance to Proceed (SEPT - OCT) COMPLETED

6. Monotherapy finalize pivotal trial design meeting with FDA (Early OCT)

7. PREP/Cure initiatives - Animal Results (OCT-NOV)

8. Expanded Access TNBC interim results (OCT - NOV)

9. GvHD interim results (NOV - DEC)

10. Distribution License - Non-binding Term Sheet for Selling PRO 140 (SEPT - DEC)

BLA Filing

CytoDyn has many upcoming catalysts. The most important of which is the filing of the BLA because that sets the clock on a potential approval date. Initiation of the cancer trial is also quite important because this program was a major pivot for the company and any efficacy news could validate the potential for investors who realize that each cancer indication is worth over $1.0 billion. CYDY's entry into NASH could really shake up the industry because the other companies would be competing against a non-toxic drug likely to be approved in a different indication.

Newest NASH Drug

Any efficacy in NASH would make CYDY a must-have. The irony of it all is that there is a one-year study where a CCR2/CCR5 agonist was used in NASH and showed remarkable results in a subset of patients that showed a statistically significant benefit in the fibrosis reduction endpoint. This study eventually led Allergan to buy Tobira for $1.7 billion. Although Cenicriviroc missed the primary endpoint, the target CCR5 was validated. Now, CYDY is going after the same CCR5 target with a non-toxic drug. With a $150 million market cap, the market is clearly discounting this outcome. Investors would be well served to read Dr. Kenneth Sherman's journal article on Fatty Liver Disease in Persons with HIV Infection. In this article, they will learn that "CCR5 is now a pharmacologic target." This means that the CCR5 expression on hepatic stellate cells (HSC) promotes scar tissue formation and increases the rate of fibrosis in patients with HIV.

HIV Combination Drug

Most of the current HIV drugs are associated with liver problems and PRO 140 may show evidence of a preventative role in the pathogenesis of NASH in HIV patients. If CYDY's study confirms this, it's hard to see how any other HIV drugs could compete on this basis no matter how convenient they are to take. On the convenience note, CYDY recently announced that Dr. Jonah Sacha was looking at a preventative angle and was able to tweak product to have a half-life of 30-50 days in an In-Vitro Study.

Investment Summary

Biotech investments are risky because there is only a 1 in 5,000 chance for any new drug to make it to market. The stock of a biotech appreciates after each significant event, such as completion of successive phases. Upon regulatory approval, the stocks have a tendency to appreciate dramatically. The underlying reason is that investors have previously mispriced the risk penalty. The analysis in this article demonstrates that if you believe in statistical probabilities, there is only a small chance that CytoDyn will not get at least one approval and may start producing significant revenue in the coming year, albeit through licensing. The company has planned for partnering or going it alone. Samsung BioLogics made a huge bet on the company by manufacturing a large amount of PRO 140, which has yet to be certified.

The Company has openly stated that they need $15 million to get through 2019 which represents a risk of less than 10% dilution through normal financing. The charts in this article define the regulatory risk. The market is focused on dilution which has plagued this stock for many years. To a long-term biotech investor, CYDY's price is undervalued. While there is a risk of another round of dilution, the outcome is asymmetric to the upside when evaluating the dilution versus probability of approval. Investors must make their own decision of the dilution of a financing and the probability of approval and/or licensing.

As an investor, if you believe getting a drug approved is a statistical numbers game, then CYDY offers 13 shots on goal and not counting dilution, the Company could be worth over $1.4 billion. That means an 8X return on investment, or accounting for the worst-case dilution, about 5X return.

After the article was written but before this was submitted, there was a conference call after the shareholder meeting on 9/12/19 that they had a non-binding licensing deal with a manufacturer for $90 million with a $60 million milestone payment on FDA approval and a to be defined royalty. It's worth speculating that if this licensing deal becomes definitive, this could potentially alleviate the poor cash position of the company.

