737 MAX: Why Boeing's Share Price Has Remained Stable Through Times Of Turbulence

Another reason is high margins and strong operational leadership of the company, assuring investors of recovery and strong future performance.

Boeing's stock price has recovered and surpassed the level after the first crash in October 2018 even though the problem with MCAS has not yet been fixed.

With the abundance of bearish news this summer about Boeing’s (BA) lagging deliveries of narrow-bodies year to date, I was surprised to see that the stock price hasn’t declined much since March, the time of initial shock after the second 737 MAX crash. I also found it interesting that the institutional shareholder base has remained largely unchanged since.

In this article, I will offer several reasons that have played to Boeing's advantage and supported its share price in spite of negative retail investor sentiment. I side with the institutional investors' stance that Boeing is a long-term buy.

Background

To refresh your perspective, below are three visuals. Chart 1 shows the stock price, which is currently higher than in November of 2018, after the first crash (Oct. 29, Lion Air Flight 610).

Table 2 details the institutional shareholder base and changes in ownership in the last reported quarter.

We can see that institutional ownership, sorted by position size, has remained fairly consistent. Besides, total volume of inflows outpaced that of outflows, as shown in the following chart.

Finally, the data below (source found here) details the amount of new purchases and sales by institutional shareholders, and again confirms that the number of new or increased positions is larger than the number of sold shares.

Discussion

I found it curious that in response to a negative sentiment in the media, FAA’s uncertainty surrounding the time frame for putting 737 MAX back in the air, and an increasing amount of press reports about Boeing’s lag in deliveries and new orders (backlog) compared to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSY), institutional investors seem to have just scratched their chins for a moment and got back to work.

I’d like to suggest a few reasons for the apparent discrepancy between retail investor (bearish) sentiment and overall price and institutional ownership stability through these challenging times.

1. 737 MAX and 777 X are good quality aircraft, with some superior characteristics to their direct competitor’s products, and grounding of the 737 MAX is temporary.

According to the company website, the 737 MAX is a narrowbody aircraft with the lowest operating cost on the market today, 8% lower than the A320 NEO offered by Airbus. It is 10-12% more fuel efficient than the 737 NG, and 4% more fuel efficient than the A320 NEO, its direct competitor.

The new 777 X, which is expected to enter service in 2020, will have 12% better fuel efficiency than its main competitor the A350-1000.

Airbus, Boeing’s main competitor in the world’s largest industrial duopoly, is currently dealing with a potential problem with the Rolls-Royce Trent engines that are the only type of engine being installed in A350s (while Boeing’s 787 model has an option of using Trent or GM engines, thus a better operational situation). That is to say, Airbus and Boeing are both dealing with headwinds of varying degrees.

Despite the grave circumstances of the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes and the Boeing’s delay in offering transparency into MCAS malfunction, there is little chance that 737 MAX planes won’t be back in the air in the next 6 months.

2. Margins are higher and operational leadership is better than its competitor’s.

Return on capital (which is return on owned and borrowed capital used in business operations) for Airbus is 21.4% while it’s 42.3% for Boeing.

CFO (Cash flow from operations) to Sales ratio for Airbus is 3.9% while it’s 15.2% for Boeing.

Pretax margin (EBT) is 6.7% for Airbus while it’s 11.5% for Boeing.

These select ratios (taken from Bloomberg) point to an efficiently run business.

An often-quoted metric of ‘backlog’ is not very useful by itself, in my opinion. Margins can tell you more about the business outlook. If I sell more units at a loss or break-even price, I will be in worse shape than if I sell fewer units at a higher margin. The backlog metric is especially misleading since competitor programs do not start at the same time and are continuously at different stages of a life cycle, which prevents fair comparison.

Even with the pre-announced total charge of about $8.3 Bn, which Boeing has paid or will need to pay airline customers for delivery delays and disruptions due to 737 MAX grounding, as well as concessions due to risk of losing supply chain partners and customers, the company’s management is projecting a positive sentiment. 2019 Revenues are expected to dip from $101.1 Bn in 2018 to $94 Bn, but recover and more than make up for delays and losses in 2020, due to the long-term nature of contracts, where bottlenecks in production can be corrected by increased efficiencies in future quarters.

“This charge... [$5.6Bn provisioned for on the books to date]… assumes that we will gradually increase the 737 production rate from 42 per month to 57 per month in 2020, and that 737 MAX airplanes produced during the grounding and included within inventory will be delivered over several quarters following return to service.“

Source: Form 10-Q filed on June 30th 2019

To play devil’s advocate, I’d like to remind you of an interesting peculiarity about Boeing's financial reporting practices, which nonetheless doesn't change the big picture. The company uses ‘program accounting’ method, a technique that under-reports the cost per aircraft in the early stages of a project (which means less cost is expensed, more cost is capitalized), smoothing profit margins over time, where otherwise the cost to produce initial units would be higher than later units at scale, due to volume efficiencies and learning effects. That allows the company to include anticipated future profits in its current earnings and continuously show higher performance ratios than Airbus, which adheres to the IFRS accounting standard and cannot use the program accounting method.

This is an argument against taking Boeing’s high reported margins at face value, but in favor of its efficiency and (compliant) resourcefulness in financial reporting.

Summary

Considered together, these 2 major advantages at Boeing, both qualitative factors (high-quality product with superior fuel efficiency and lower operating costs) and quantitative metrics (margins), are significant. Boeing has a very strong and resilient brand, an efficiently run business, and decades of experience in manufacturing, as pointed out in discussion points 1 and 2.

This explains why recent turmoil with the 737 MAX has not swayed the institutional shareholder base and index providers from maintaining their positions in BA. While negative retail sentiment will eventually pass, institutional behavior is more thought out, and if the principle of 'voting with their feet' can be applied here, I would say many asset managers and research shops have voted to stay put. I side with that investor group and expect the stock to continue its 10%+ ascent toward the Street's target price.

