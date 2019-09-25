The Fed Meeting Was Bullish For Gold

The knee-jerk reaction to the most recent Fed meeting took the price of gold lower and below the $1500 level on the nearby December COMEX futures contract. At its September 18 meeting, the US central bank lowered the short-term Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points. The move was the second since July 31 when the Fed cut the rate for the first time in many years.

In 2018, the Fed acted four times to hike rates by a full percentage point. In late 2017, the central bank told markets to expect three rate hikes in 2018. Economic growth and low levels of unemployment caused the Fed to add another hike to its agenda last year. However, the escalating trade dispute between the US and China and weak economic conditions in Europe meant the central bank went a bit too far with its hawkish approach to tightening credit in the United States. In 2019, the Fed turned dovish because of the "uncertainties" over trade and "crosscurrents" when it came to weakening economic conditions in China and Europe.

The Feds pivot provided support to the gold market and led to its technical breakout to the upside in June. The trend in the US and global rates continue to be lower as both the Fed and ECB eased credit in September. While gold has declined from its early September high, the price has remained around the $1500 level. The current environment is supportive for the yellow metal, and it may not be long before it rises to higher highs and challenges the $1600 level. The Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) is a short-term tool that could produce golden results if the yellow metal is resting before another aggressive leg to the upside over the coming weeks.

The Fed lit a golden fuse in June and July

Back in June, the Fed told the markets that short-term interest rates would move lower by the end of 2019. The central bank also guided that the balance sheet normalization program would end taking upward pressure off rates further out along the yield curve.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the guidance from the US central bank was enough to lift the price of gold above its critical technical resistance level at $1377.50 during the week of June 17. The first reduction in the Fed Funds rate in years on July 31 and the end of quantitative tightening lifted the price of the precious metal above the $1500 level to a high at $1559.80 in early September. At the same time, the escalation of the trade war between the US and China added bullish fuel to the fire under the gold futures market.

A correction followed

Gold reached a high on September 4 when the December futures contract on COMEX traded to $1566.20.

Source: CQG

The daily chart illustrates that gold ran out of buying at the September 4 peak. As some optimism over trade crept back into markets, interest rates began to rise. The December long bond futures contract peaked at the same time as the gold market as it fell from a high at 166-23 on September 4 to a low at 157-17 on September 13 as December gold probed below the $1500 level.

Price momentum and relative strength fell towards oversold conditions, but the total number of open long and short positions remained near record highs at over 614,000 contracts throughout the price correction.

Consolidation at the $1500 level

Since mid-September, the price of gold had traded in a narrow range between $1493.10 and $1524.50 per ounce. Last week, the price of the yellow metal closed at the top end of its trading range. The initial reaction in the gold market was to decline following the 25-basis point rate cut from the Fed on September 18. Early this week, the price moved higher and began to climb once again. The trend of falling interest rates around the world continues to make gold an attractive alternative to fixed-income investments. When it comes to the stock market, each time the leading indices have approached the highs or made a marginally new high since early 2018, selling has emerged, and a correction followed. Therefore, the stock market has not gone anywhere for the past year and almost nine months. In the current environment, gold has attracted lots of attention, and many high-profile investors and traders around the world continue to believe that the price of the yellow metal is heading appreciably higher.

The consolidation period after the move from $1266 in April to $1559.80 in early September could be healthy for the gold market. After an over 23% rally that broke through the long-term technical resistance level, trading around $1500 per ounce gave gold time to digest the move, which could lead to another leg to the upside sooner rather than later. The daily chart shows that the correction pushed price momentum from overbought into oversold territory where it crossed higher at the end of last week.

Trade pessimism is optimism for the yellow metal

Aside from interest rates, the trade war between the US and China has been a leading factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the yellow metal. While the Fed cut rates for the first time in years on July 31, it was the influence of the escalation of the trade war on August 1 that created a bullish reversal on the daily chart. The ups and downs of sentiment over trade has resulted in the opposite reaction in the gold market. The latest example came last Friday.

Gold was trading around the $1500 level early during the September 20 session, but news that Chinese negotiators were leaving Washington after canceling a trip to Montana injected some pessimism into markets when it comes to the progress of negotiations. The news sent stocks lower, and gold took off to the upside reaching a high at $1524.5 in the aftermath, which was almost $10 above the settlement price of the final session of last week. Gold was trading at the highs when the market closed late Friday afternoon. This week it has added to gains.

The combination of falling interest rates and pessimism over trade negotiations has been a potent bullish cocktail for the gold market.

The monarch of money should make new highs before the end of 2019

The long-standing inverse relationship between the US dollar and the price of gold has not been working over the recent months. The dollar index rose to a new high at 99.33 during the first week of September when gold hit its most recent peak. In the past, the strong dollar might have sent gold lower, but not since gold broke above its July 2016 highs.

The dollar remains the king of the currency markets. The strength of the US economy, Fed monetary policy that has kept US rates far higher than others countries around the world, and the trade war which has weighed on the Chinese and other economies far more than in the US have contributed to make the dollar the best-performing foreign exchange instrument. Meanwhile, the ascent of gold in dollar terms has only exacerbated its bullish trend in other currencies. Gold has risen to record highs in almost all currencies in September, except for in Swiss franc and US dollar terms. In early September, the yellow metal rose to a new record level in euros surpassing the 2012 peak. While the dollar may rule in the foreign exchange arena, gold has emerged as the monarch of all forms of money. Since central banks around the world continue to hold gold as a foreign currency reserve asset and remain net buyers of the yellow metal, gold is the shining brightly these days.

The ascent of gold is a commentary on the value of fiat currencies that rely on the full faith and credit of governments that print the legal tender. With the central banks from those governments lowering interest rates and some buying debt securities to stimulate economic conditions, the value of currencies has been deteriorating. Gold has been the barometer that is flashing a signal, and the trend is likely to continue so long as global monetary policy remains accommodative.

I believe that when the period of consolidation in the gold market ends, the next leg to the upside will commence. The central banks have set the stage and lit the fuse, and it may be only a short matter of time until gold is over the $1600 per ounce level.

For those like me who believe that another leg to the upside is just around the corner in the gold market, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product could be a useful tool. The fund summary for UGLD states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets. Source: Yahoo Finance

UGLD has net assets of $183.59 million, trades an average of over 190,000 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 1.35%. The price of December gold futures rose from $1490.70 on September 18 to a high at $1536.50 on September 20, a rise of 3.07%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that UGLD rose from $135.99 to $148.40 or 9.1% over the same period, triple the percentage move in the futures market.

The Fed meeting was bullish for the price of gold, as was the latest ECB decision on interest rates. At the same time, a trade agreement between the US and China does not appear to be coming any time soon. The path of least resistance in the gold market remains higher, and a new and higher high could be on the horizon soon.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long gold