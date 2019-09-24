Neutral Outlook Now For WäRtsilä

Introduction

Wärtsilä (OTCPK:WRTBF) is a Finnish manufacturer of power solutions for marine and energy markets. The company was founded already in 1834 and it currently employs more than 18,000 employees at 200 locations in 20 countries. Wärtsilä Oyj is listed in the Helsinki Stock Exchange with a market value of €6bn and the main competitors of Wärtsilä are well-known international corporations such as MAN, Caterpillar and Rolls-Royce.

The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia, from which the latter one contributes as the largest share of the net sales of the company. Asian operations contribute approximately 36% of the net sales of the company, where as for example European operations contribute only 29% of the net sales. Americas contribute approximately 24% and Africa 5% of the net sales.

The business model of Wärstilä consists of the Energy Business Markets, Marine Business Markets and Service markets. Energy Business Markets' main customer segments are for example oil & gas industry and the company offers solutions for more flexible baseload, industrial self-generation and grid stability. Wärtsilä has a 14% market share of the global market of gas and liquid fuel power plants and it is a large source of revenue for the company, contributing almost 30% of the annual revenue.

Marine Business Markets offer solutions for merchant vessels, offshore oil operations and different ferries. The main market driver for Wärtsilä Marine Solution is the global demand for new vessels that are based on seaborne transportation, offshore oil exploration and support, cruise and ferry demand, as well as naval contracting. The company has a strong market positioning especially in gas systems and engines for various gas carriers. The segment contributes approximately 24% of the company revenue.

The largest business segment of Wärtsilä is the Service markets, which is designed to offer services and support for both the Energy Business Markets and the Marine Business Markets.

Energy consumption in the emerging markets and the demand for environmental solutions for both Energy Markets and the Marine Markets offer Wärtsilä an opportunity to grow its operations. Especially recent innovations in LNG-solutions in the Marine industry offer opportunities for the company in the future.

Investment thesis

The company has had a rough ride during the past two years. The stock is currently in its lowest level in 5 years. Especially the Marine Business Markets remain highly cyclical in nature and the current market environment with trade war escalations and with the fear of recession aren't currently on Wärtsilä's side. In addition, the company has experienced drawbacks in the profitability in several of its projects, which have introduced additional operational costs for the business.

Nevertheless, Wärtsilä has a strong market positioning in several of its operations and the company has a solid track record in its earnings over the industry cycle. The specialization on LNG-based technology and sustainable technology can have an increasing demand in the future, as well as the demand for more high-tech solutions in Marine Business Markets due to the increased level of automation in navigation, for instance.

Also the Energy Markets offer opportunities: When power plants are switched towards more sustainable production methods, the demand for reserve power plants during these transitions is expected to increase. The general increasing demand for power solutions especially in the emerging markets are in the key role for Wärtsilä, since the company has a lot of operations in the Asian Markets, for instance.

Due to the recent drawbacks in its projects and the situation in the industry cycle, fiscal year 2019 is going to be a difficult one for Wärtsilä. I'm expecting the revenue still to grow this year but the profitability to decrease from the level of 2018. In its most recent profit warning, the company stated that the operating profit of 2019 is going to be approximately 100 million euros less than during 2018. Similar drawbacks are expected also for 2020, since also then Wärtsilä is engaging similar projects in gas systems as the ones that faced difficulties this year. The medium-term for this company still remains highly uncertain but I would expect growth in profitability again at 2021 when the situation in the global economy is expected to change.

Valuation

My current valuation of EV/EBITDA 8x and forward P/E of 20x for the company wouldn't support to engage in the opportunity in the stock during this phase of the industry cycle. Even though the dividend yield currently is an attractive 4%, the medium-term uncertainties would still indicate that investors should sit and wait with this stock.

I would expect a steady 7% increase in the company revenue after 2019, but a temporary decrease in the operating margins of Wärtsilä for 2019 and 2020. Large number of deliveries are still scheduled for the rest of 2019 and the order book looks great at the moment. I'm expecting the EBIT-% to fall to 7.5% during these years and to rise again to 10% at 2021 and to 12% from 2022 onwards.

2018 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e TERM Revenue growth% 3% 7% 7% 7% 7% 2% EBIT 540.0 389.8 417.0 668.4 783.4 838.3 + Depreciation 130.0 133.9 137.9 142.1 146.3 150.7 - Taxes 116.0 81.1 87.,4 146.2 172.9 185.7 - Change in WC -79.0 38.0 -65.0 -65.0 -65.0 -65.0 OCF 475,0 480.6 402.5 599.3 691.8 738.3 - CAPEX 233.0 240.0 256.8 274.8 294.0 314.6 FCF 242 240.6 145.8 324.5 397.8 423.7 6993.2 Discounted FCF 222.4 124.5 256.3 290.5 286.0 4720.0 EV 5899.7 - NEt debt 822.0 WACC: 8.2% + Cash 487.0 Fair value 5564.7 Shares outstanding 519.7 Fair value per share 10.71

DCF-based fair value per share with my forecasts and a discount rate of 8.2% is at 10.71 euros. I would expect that the revenue would grow only slightly during the next years and the EBIT is expected to decrease temporarily during 2019-2020 due to the challenges that the company has announced in its projects.

Risks

The key risks in Wärtsilä are associated with the industry cycle. The industry that Wärtsilä operates is highly cyclical in nature. The demand for capital goods tends to decrease in an economic slowdown and the growth drivers for the companies in the industry thus remain abundant at this moment.

For Wärtsilä in specific, the possible decreasing demand in fossil fuels could hinder the future revenue growth in Energy Markets. It also remains highly uncertain what forms of renewable energy will grow the most in the future. Also the drawbacks in the recent projects in gas system operations are expected to continue, since similar projects are already scheduled for the fiscal year 2020.

Profitability might experience significant decrease due to the challenges that the economic downturn and these project drawbacks. Even though most of the companies in the capital goods sector in Europe seem now moderately valued due to the recession fears, it is hard to see any significant growth drivers for the industry at this moment.

Conclusion

My recommendation for this stock is hold since the company is trading near its fair value and I don't see any particular opportunity in this stock. Even when being positive on the future growth in revenue and profitability, the stock still doesn't seem to have any growth drivers at the moment.

