The Trade War With China Is The Dollar's Best Friend

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency. Central banks around the world hold the US currency because of its long track record of stability. The US has the world's leading GDP and is the wealthiest nation on the planet. At the same time, the dollar is a free-floating foreign exchange instrument that is fully convertible. The world's second-leading economy, China, puts many controls on its currency that make the yuan less attractive to central banks, monetary authorities, and governments when it comes to their foreign exchange reserve holdings.

The dollar index has been rallying since finding a bottom at 88.15 in February 2018. The most recent peak came in early September at 99.33, and on Tuesday, September 24 the index was trading at 98.115 on the active month December contract, not far below the highs.

The dollar's ascent began in February 2018 around the same time that US President Trump moved to fulfill a pledge he made to voters. On the campaign trail in 2016, the President said that he would level the playing field for trade with the US, and he pointed his finger at China as the country that was in his crosshairs. The dollar index has rallied as a trade dispute escalated into a trade war. Meanwhile, the protectionist tariffs and retaliatory measures have weighed heavily on the Chinese economy. The US economy continues to grow at a moderate pace, which is a lot better than almost all of the other nations around the world. The trade war could be the most bullish factor for the dollar these days as it magnifies growth in the US compared to other countries.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP) moves higher and lower with the US dollar index.

The U.S. economy is the world's strongest

The dollar has been the cleanest sock in a dirty laundry basket, and that is because the US economy is the world's most robust. At the latest meeting, the central bank cited moderate GDP growth above the 2% level and unemployment at the lowest level in decades. Years of historically low interest rates stimulated the economy. The Trump administration's fiscal stimulus in the form of corporate tax cuts and regulatory reforms added to economic growth.

Currencies reflect interest rate differentials and economic strength or weakness. The yield on the dollar has been far higher than other reserve foreign exchange instruments for years, and the US economy has thrived compared to those in Europe and Asia. Therefore, the dollar has been appreciating against other currencies.

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index has made higher lows and higher highs since reaching a bottom in February 2018. After trading to over the 99 level in early September, the bullish trend in the index remains intact as the currency reflects the economic strength in the United States.

China continues to suffer

China made be the world's second-leading economy, but its currency is not as attractive as the dollar, euro, yen, and other free-floating foreign exchange instruments. The trade war between the US and China has weighed more heavily on the Chinese than the US economy.

China may be the world's most populous nation, but wealth in the US make it a consuming paradise. The tariffs on Chinese exports have interfered with their access to a profitable and vast addressable market.

China has suffered far more than the US under the weight of the protectionism that began in 2018 and continued to escalate. One sign of the economic travails in China compared to the US is the price action in each equity market.

As the chart of the China Large-Cap iShares ETF (FXI) shows, it has declined in value from $54.00 in early 2014 to the $40.13 level as of September 23, a drop of 25.7% over the period.

Over around the same period, the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY) has moved from a high at $286.63 in early 2018 to $297.68 per share on Tuesday, a rise of over 3.8%.

Protectionist policies have not impacted the US as much as the Chinese markets.

At the same time, China's response to US measures has been to add liquidity to its economy by slashing interest rates and devaluing the Chinese yuan. The falling value of China's currency provided support for the US dollar.

Europe faces more problems than Brexit

The European economy has been a sluggish state since the 2008 financial crisis. The US began to increase short-term rates in December 2015 and allowed the legacy of quantitative easing to roll off the Fed's swollen balance sheet over the recent years. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank never increased its deposit rate from negative forty basis points, nor did they allow debt securities to roll off its balance sheet. Since the euro currency accounts for around 57% of the dollar index, interest rate differentials provided support for the index.

While the US continues to experience moderate economic growth, the European economy is facing more than a few issues. The uncertainty of Brexit is a factor that could cause lots of volatility over the coming weeks and months. The loss of Europe's second-leading economy creates hardship for the EU. Moreover, the continuation of economic weakness in southern members of the EU and the potential for more bailouts have stood in front of growth. The immigration policies of the EU have also caused a dilution of the economy as those arriving from North Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world have become dependent on the EU's socialist political orientation.

The bottom line is that European economic weakness has supported the dollar at the expense of the euro currency.

Emerging markets are weak

The recent collapse of the Argentine peso is an example of the weakness in the emerging markets. Neighboring Brazil has suffered from contagion.

The chart of the currency relationship between the Brazilian real and US dollar is an example of just how weak emerging market currencies are against the dollar. In 2011 the exchange rate was at $0.65095, and it fell to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. After an attempt at a rally, the real fell back to a low at $0.23625 in September 2018. A lower high in late 2018 and early 2019 failed and sent the currency back to below the $0.2400 level as of September 24. The Brazilian currency and many other emerging market foreign exchange instruments remain close to multiyear lows. Meanwhile, currencies like the Brazilian real are highly sensitive to commodities prices as Brazil is a significant producer of many raw material products. In 2011, commodities price rose to highs which supported the real and sent it to over $0.65 against the dollar.

Since China is the world's leading commodities consumer, the economic weakness has weighed on raw material demand, which has pushed the real lower and the dollar higher.

A trade deal with China could set the stage for a lower dollar

There is an old saying that when China catches an economic cold, the rest of the world comes down with the financial flu. While the US economy has steered clear of the impact of Chinese economic weakness, the same has not held for the rest of the world. If China and the rest of the world were experiencing robust or even moderate growth conditions, the US economy would likely be booming. When it comes to the dollar, the trade war with China has lifted the value of the US currency as it contributes to economic weakness around the world while the US continues to grow. Therefore, progress in trade negotiations and a deal could be the event that finally ends the bull run in the dollar. However, an end to the trade war does not seem to be on the horizon. The next stop on the dollar index is the 100 level and the critical technical resistance level stands at the early 2017 high at 103.815, the highest level since 2002.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund reflects the price action in the dollar index. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts. Source: Yahoo Finance

UUP has net assets of $349.64 million and trades an average of 772,931 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.75%. The most recent significant rally in the dollar index took it from 95.365 in late June to 99.33 in early September, a rise of 4.16%.

Over the same period, UUP rose from $25.89 to $27.01 per share or 4.33%.

The dollar index rallied as the trade war between the US and China escalated since 2018. The dollar may need a deal to end the era of protectionism to push the US currency lower.

