Setting The Record Straight On Apple's 'Custom' ARM Processors

Increasingly, the tech media have recognized the contribution of Apple's (AAPL) custom systems on chip (SOCs) to the success of iPhone. Unfortunately, this also is the occasion for much over simplification and outright errors, as in a recent Wired article that focused on the iPhone 11 SOC.

Apple's performance claims for its A13 Bionic SOC. Source: Apple.

A Wired article on the iPhone 11 processor makes some glaring mistakes

One of the gratifying aspects of recent iPhone launches has been the increasing recognition of the importance of Apple's A series SOCs. A recent article in Wired by entrepreneur Om Malik promised an “exclusive look inside Apple's A13,” which is the latest generation of SOC used in the iPhone 11 series. Malik had been able to sit down with Phil Schiller and Anand Shimpi (founder of Anandtech, before moving to Apple) to talk about the device.

It's a worthwhile read, but unfortunately, Malik makes some serious blunders, which have ramifications for Apple investors. For instance, at one point, Malik states that the SOC contains the LTE modem. This is a fundamental mistake, from the standpoint of technology, as well as business strategy. As we know from an early iFixit teardown of the iPhone 11 Max, the LTE modem is a discrete chip made by Intel (INTC), as expected.

Malik also offered some history regarding the genesis of Apple's chip design efforts, which began with the A4 in the iPhone 4 and the first iPad:

Apple has come a long way from the launch of the original iPhone in 2007. That first handset was slow and unable to perform even the most basic tasks like copying and pasting text. It had terrible battery life. Its camera would make a supermodel look like the Bride of Frankenstein. Multitasking was almost nonexistent in the original iPhone, which was powered by a chip that ran at 412 MHz. The handset was pieced together from components that included a chip used in Samsung DVD players. It was hard to imagine that such a device could one day upend the entire idea of phones, computing, and communication. It quickly became apparent to Apple that it would need to build the entire stack — soup to nuts — if it wanted to stay ahead of its competitors, especially those in the Android ecosystem. Apple’s decision to design and build its own silicon was made sometime in 2008. At the time, the company had a mere 40 engineers working on integrating chips from an assortment of vendors. Then, in April of 2008, Apple bought a chip startup called P.A. Semi for $287 million. That increased the total number of chip engineers to about 150 and brought home expertise on what matters most on a phone: Power efficiency. The fruits of this group’s labor were first revealed to the world in the iPad 4 and the iPhone 4. Those devices were powered by a processor named A4, which was a modified version of a chip design from ARM Holdings. The A4’s primary focus was to make the Retina displays shine.

Here, Malik glosses over so much detail that he effectively misrepresents how the A4 came about. And it's certainly not correct to say that the A4 was simply a modified chip design from ARM. ARM has never provided complete SOC designs. Apple could not have based the A4 on a modification of an ARM SOC design, since that never existed.

The genesis of Apple's first custom SOC, the A4

Malik can perhaps be forgiven for his misrepresentation as the true story of how the A4 came about is not widely known. The A4 debuted in the first iPad, and at the time, Steve Jobs claimed that the A4 was “custom designed by Apple.”

Well, that was a stretch. Apple's role was that of systems integrator (at the silicon level) of the various design components that went into the SOC. The two most important elements of a mobile device SOC are the CPU section and the graphics processor (GPU) section. The CPU section was obtained from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), while the GPU section was obtained from Imagination Technologies.

The finding that the CPU design had come from Samsung required considerable detective work. UBM TechInsights de-lidded the A4 and carefully ground through various metalization layers to reveal the rough outlines of the A4 circuitry. They then compared this to the Samsung S5PC110A01. They discovered that the CPU cores had identical layouts:

Source: UBM TechInsights.

A note on the source: The UBM TechInsights site no longer exists, as the company has changed hands. However, a copy of the report is still available through the Internet Archives Wayback Machine.

Based on TechInsights' work, it was generally concluded that Samsung had supplied the design to Apple. Samsung was known to have fabricated the A4 as Apple's foundry partner. An article in EDN by Rick Merritt came to the conclusion that it was Samsung supplying Apple, and not the other way around.

The exact pedigree of Samsung's CPU design cannot be known with certainty, but the previous year, in July 2009, Samsung and a startup known as Intrinsity announced a collaboration to build a high performance ARM processor dubbed Hummingbird. An article in IEEE Spectrum by Mark Anderson from April 20, 2010, presented the evidence in favor of the idea that the A4 CPU core was in fact Hummingbird.

A week later, an excellent Anandtech article about Intrinsity recounted Samsung's decision to work with Intrinsity on Hummingbird:

In September 2008, Samsung went against ARM's suggestion that any semi-custom implementation of the Cortex-A8 wouldn't be faster than TI's OMAP3 version. They inked a deal with Intrinsity to develop a FastCore version of the Cortex-A8 called as the Hummingbird. In the meanwhile, Apple was also looking for a way to speed up the Cortex-A8 for their iPad. It is believed in industry circles that Samsung asked Intrinsity develop a FastCore version of the Cortex-A8 at the behest of Apple for A4, and also ended up using it for the S5PC110 / S5PV210 after splitting the cost (according to rumors). The hardening was completed in July 2009, just in time for the rest of the A4 SoC to be taped out for the iPad and the S5PC110 for the Samsung Galaxy S.

By the time of the Anandtech article on April 28, 2010, it was known that Apple had acquired Intrinsity, but it wasn't exactly clear when the deal had been concluded. Apple was very secretive, but the indications are that it was some time in calendar Q1 of 2010. iPad launched April 3, 2010, so Apple didn't acquire Intrinsity specifically in order to help design the A4, as that design had already been completed before the acquisition.

Apple must have been impressed by the CPU design, however, and Jobs apparently decided to pursue the course that would change the semiconductor industry for ever: the new paradigm, in which Apple would design its own SOCs rather than rely on commodity suppliers. With the PA Semi and Intrinsity acquisitions, combined with Apple's existing semiconductor staff, Apple was very close to achieving critical mass for a concerted chip design effort.

Apple's next SOC, the A5, is generally considered to use a stock ARM Cortex A9 CPU design. I've never seen any analysis to support this, however, and at the time it seemed to be merely inference. The A5 was faster than the A4, having two CPU cores, and the Cortex A9 design had been around for some time and was known to support multiple cores. And it may be that the Apple design team simply needed more lead time to field a fully custom core.

By the time of the A6, the story was different. Apple simply told everyone that its CPU design was a fully custom dual core design, and then sites such as Anandtech filled in the details.

Investor takeaways

I've recounted this history for a number of reasons. First, to illustrate how much careful detective work can be required to ascertain the nature of technological innovation in semiconductors. All too often, the tech media gloss over essential details.

The A4 was an exception to this to some degree, by virtue of the public claims that Jobs had made that Apple had “designed” the A4. This shocked a lot of people, and apparently motivated some effort to debunk this “myth.”

Another reason is to illustrate just how skeptical (to the point of hostility) the media can be toward innovation when it seems to originate from an unlikely source. The general consensus about the A4 at the time was that it was a “hobby of Steve Jobs,” and eventually, Apple would come to its senses and adopt the commodity PC model, or be overwhelmed by that model. This attitude is exemplified in a June 2010 article by Jon Stokes of Ars Technica:

There are a few ways that Apple's increased level of involvement and visibility in the SoC design space makes sense: 1) Apple intends to sell so many products with its custom SoCs that it will easily recoup the money; 2) for whatever reason, Jobs has always had a thing for powering Apple products with boutique processors that he can talk up in keynotes; and 3) Apple has so many tens of billions in cash right now that it can drop $50 million here and there on a semi acquisition in order to indulge Jobs' quirks (bold type my addition). Note that one motivation that I don't ascribe to Apple is a genuine expectation that the A4 will provide some kind of real price, performance, or efficiency differentiation in the mobile space. Apple is much better positioned to gain significant, market-moving leadership in these areas via software than it is via hardware. Sure, customization might buy it a few percentage points vs. the commodity competition in one or all of these areas, but mass-market semiconductors are one place where boutique always loses out to commodity, period (bold type my addition). This is even more true in a market like smartphones, which are about industrial design, functionality, UI, software availability and stability, ecosystem size, and a host of other factors that are relatively far removed from the world of "we got an extra 15 minutes of battery life and a 10 percent lead in the Sunspider benchmark." In a way, it's ironic that Apple tried so long for CPU performance leadership on the desktop by using third parties that could never maintain it (and then caved and just went with commodity x86). Now, it seems that it is actually poised to get a real and possibly durable measure of performance leadership with its custom SoCs, it doesn't matter nearly as much (bold type my addition).

This sort of opinion persisted for the better part of a decade. And for the better part of a decade, the tech media have been oblivious to the semiconductor revolution that was already underway at Apple.

I also wanted to illustrate how much courage it can sometime take just to be innovative. It took a lot of nerve for Jobs to do what he did. And it also required a vision of where the company could go with its chip innovation, a vision that stretched many years into the future.

And finally, I wanted to illustrate that innovation takes time to come to fruition. Apple didn't just create a fully custom SOC overnight, but rather, crept up on it rather gradually. Apple progressed from an off-the-shelf CPU design, to designing its own CPUs, to taking over design of the GPU from Imagination, to finally designing unique processors for AI, it's Apple Neural Engines. This process unfolded gradually in the years since the A4.

The message here for Apple investors is that innovation requires patience and a very long view. The is the fundamental reason that Apple is a “buy and hold” stock. I remain long Apple and rate it a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.