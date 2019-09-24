Green Thumb: DIY Growth

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) (GTI) reported 2019 Q2 results which solidified our positive view on the stock. The company has been achieving explosive growth and has one of the largest footprints in the U.S. right now. Moreover, the stock trades at a reasonable multiple, and the company is well-funded with a stable capital structure. We continue to like GTI and believe it is well-positioned to continue making headways.

(All amounts in USD)

2019 Q2 Review

GTI reported 2019 Q2 results that demonstrated a sudden acceleration of growth driven by new store openings and new product launches. Revenue increased 60% from last quarter to $45 million while gross margin strengthened to 52%. The company reported positive adjusted EBITDA of $5 million and a margin of 11%. The growth in revenue was driven partially by the contribution of Integrated Associates as announced on November 2018. Integrated Associates operates 3 retail locations in Nevada along with wholesale capabilities supported by two cultivation and processing facilities. GTI also opened 6 stores during the second quarter including 4 in Florida, 2 in Ohio, and 2 in Pennsylvania. GTI has opened 13 stores in 2019 so far in addition to the three stores from Integrated Associates which closed in June 2019. The company has indicated a target of opening 15 to 20 new stores in 2019, and it is on track to meet that target so far.

Looking into the rest of 2019, GTI is focused on continuing to execute on its organic growth strategy. The company has 6 stores opened in Pennsylvania and is working to open 12 more stores. The company has 5 stores in Florida now and is actively expanding towards a total of 35 licensed locations. The company closed the $290 million acquisition of Integrated Associates in June, adding 3 locations to its Nevada footprint. In August, GTI completed its acquisition of one of the 10 licenses in New York, adding licenses for 3 open stores, and one additional location in the future. The company also won licenses in Ohio, New Jersey, and Connecticut which demonstrated its exceptional ability to win RFPs.

Organic Growth

We came away impressed by GTI's continued execution since it transformed from a small regional player into a sprawling empire across 12 states. We have been covering the company since last September and witnessed the rapid expansion of GTI, driven primarily by organic growth. When we analyzed GTI's 2018 Q4 results, the company was relying on only 4 states for (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Massachusetts) all of its revenues. Since then, the company has expanded significantly through smart acquisitions and extraordinary license wins. Compared to other MSOs, GTI remains the only one that has not announced a major acquisition, thereby saving shareholders from significant dilutions and costly M&A integration and uncertainty.

We think GTI's core competency is its ability to achieve significant growth without causing dilution to shareholders. The company has done two things that really set it apart from the rest of the cannabis players:

Non-dilutive Financing : we have all seen the detriment of dilutive and toxic financings for cannabis companies, including our recent analysis of MedMen's financings (OTCQB:MMNFF). On the other hand, GTI has avoided costly capital raises and it has smartly only raised equity when its stock was trading at C$11 and C$20 per share, avoiding dilution at lower valuations as some of its other peers had to do. The company also raised $106 million by issuing senior secured notes via private placement, avoiding dilution, and securing an attractive interest rate of 12% with minimal warrant coverage.

: we have all seen the detriment of dilutive and toxic financings for cannabis companies, including our recent analysis of MedMen's financings (OTCQB:MMNFF). On the other hand, GTI has avoided costly capital raises and it has smartly only raised equity when its stock was trading at C$11 and C$20 per share, avoiding dilution at lower valuations as some of its other peers had to do. The company also raised $106 million by issuing senior secured notes via private placement, avoiding dilution, and securing an attractive interest rate of 12% with minimal warrant coverage. DIY Growth: unlike most other MSOs, the management of GTI has focused on winning licenses, building out new stores, and improving financial performances. The biggest deal that GTI has announced was its $290 million purchase of Integrated Associates in Nevada. GTI made other purchases for highly-coveted licenses in New York and Florida, but the price it paid was highly attractive compared to other transactions of similar assets. By focusing on organic growth and significant contract wins, GTI has truly stood out from the rest as a highly disciplined and capable operator. Winning contracts instead of acquiring have many benefits including lower cost, better quality control of the assets throughout development, and efficient use of capital and minimal dilution.

GTI is well-funded with $136 million of cash on hand, and the stock trades at 9.5x EV/Sales. Its valuation compares favorably with other MSOs such as Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) at 18x, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) at 15x, Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF) at 13x, Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) at 16x, and MedMen at 9.7x. We think GTI represents an attractive play within the U.S. MSO space, and its valuation is highly attractive considering the significant runway of growth from its recent license wins and acquisitions.

Looking Ahead

We think 2019 Q2 was a tremendous quarter as GTI accelerated its organic growth with 6 new stores opened, in addition to 3 stores acquired in Nevada. We expect Q3 to show another quarter of strong growth driven primarily by recently-closed acquisitions including Integrated Associates which closed in June 2019 and the New York license acquisition which closed in August 2019. The company has ample room for growth in several key markets including Pennsylvania, Florida, and Nevada, and recent license wins in New Jersey and Ohio will provide additional growth. We rate GTI a Buy and would view recent share price weakness as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.