Transocean Gives Up On 2 Newbuild Drillships, Highlighting Balance Sheet Concerns

Transocean (RIG) has just announced that it would relinquish interests in two drillships under construction – Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete – to Samsung Heavy Industries. The company will no longer make any payments to the yard. Transocean stated that future costs associated with delivery and placing the drillships into service would have been approximately $1.1 billion. Since the contracts were not guaranteed by Transocean or any its affiliates, the company is able to simply walk away from the rigs.

What a move!

Source: Transocean’s presentation of Ocean Rig acquisition

Newbuild drillships were supposed to be a major component of the Ocean Rig acquisition. Here’s what the company said at that time: “We also had the opportunity […] to acquire two newbuild drillships that are currently in the shipyard. These are two of the high specification assets in the world. And so we have every intention of acquiring those because the financing terms that we have on those aren’t due until 2023 and 2024. We certainly believe that the market is going to recover by that timeframe and that these rigs will be in high demand earning a very nice premium day rate”.

These words were said roughly a year ago. Financing terms on those rigs haven’t changed – the majority of payments are due in 2023 and 2024. However, the company raised its reactivation expectations for cold stacked Ocean Rig drillships from the original $25 million to $45 million - $50 million and then provided a higher $50 million - $100 million price tag for cold stacked floaters. Also, the company’s contract with Chevron (CVX) required a substantial additional investment into Deepwater Titan, further complicating the balance sheet picture.

During the recent conference, the company’s CEO stated that the company had “a very unique position in the offshore drilling space with regard to liquidity both in terms of the backlog and […] liquidity position”. At the same conference Transocean stated that it expected to get to the end of 2021 with $1 billion - $1.2 billion of liquidity (which includes their credit facility) which meant that the company expected to run out of money and use additional credit provided by the existing facility.

Apparently, Transocean has once again revised its outlook for ultra-deepwater floater market recovery and calculated that it will not be able to take the delivery of the rigs in 2023-2024 and at the same time deal with the debt that comes in this time period.

Source: Transocean 2Q 2019 report

Transocean has painted itself into a corner and is basically forced to give up on two newbuild drillships due to balance sheet weakness and a slower-than-hoped pace of the recovery. This move once again highlights the size of the disaster that Ocean Rig acquisition was: Ocean Rig Paros is scrapped; Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete will now belong to the yard; Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Mylos and Ocean Rig Olympia are cold stacked and their unstacking cost has apparently ballooned to $50 million+ from the initial estimate of $25 million. At this point, I am sure that Ocean Rig acquisition will go into textbooks as an example of shareholder value destruction.

Speaking about the near-term perspectives of Transocean stock, I don’t think that the announcement will come as a major surprise to the market. In fact, the market may even praise the decision to take off the pink glasses that were obviously worn by Transocean’s management when they were buying Ocean Rig and finally deal with the realities of the contemporary offshore drilling market.

As for the industry, this move means that a Samsung Heavy Industries will own yet another drillship. One can buy a whole fleet from the yard:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

I recall how many market observers criticized Diamond Offshore (DO) for “missing the train” and not engaging in M&A activities. Well, now Diamond Offshore has every opportunity to increase the size of its fleet and modernize it – I don’t think that they want to do it now, but they have every chance given the abundance of modern drillships on sale (Bolette Dolphin is on sale, Keppel FELS owns one newbuild drillship although its technical state is unclear).

To sum it up, bad moves lead to bad consequences. Transocean’s purchase of Ocean Rig was a clear gamble, and the company now has to face the damage from this gamble. In the near term, oil price fluctuations tied to the situation with the attack on Saudi Arabia will be the main factor for Transocean shares. However, longer-term worries may start to put additional pressure on the stock if the pace of the ultra-deepwater recovery does not pick up.

