Targa Resources: Growth Projects Coming Online
About: Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)
by: Long Player
Summary
There is no reason to be concerned about the dividend coverage.
The capital projects are completing as guided by management.
Positive earnings comparisons are now assured through the end of 2020.
The sale of a Bakken non-controlling interest provided the cash to finance the current capital expenditures.
The stock price probably represents a good bargain.
Mr. Market gets nervous about dividend coverage when there is nothing to be nervous about. Targa Resources' (TRGP) management announced a partial sale of the Bakken operations back in February 2019. Blackstone interests