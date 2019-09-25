Retirement Advisor: Help, I Need Somebody... Not Just Anybody (Podcast)

Summary

Advisors and brokerage firms are selling all sorts of things in the name of retirement security, and some of it is concerning.

Two cases I have seen are seemingly opposite in their approaches – one involves whole-life insurance and the other private equity.

But in my opinion, they have something in common: They’re selling what investors want to buy in the form of safety or high returns, depending on the target audience.

Upholders of responsible financial advice must raise their flags for a confused investing public to see where they can get some genuine help.