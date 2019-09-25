Seeking Alpha
Retirement Advisor: Help, I Need Somebody... Not Just Anybody (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Advisors and brokerage firms are selling all sorts of things in the name of retirement security, and some of it is concerning.

Two cases I have seen are seemingly opposite in their approaches – one involves whole-life insurance and the other private equity.

But in my opinion, they have something in common: They’re selling what investors want to buy in the form of safety or high returns, depending on the target audience.

Upholders of responsible financial advice must raise their flags for a confused investing public to see where they can get some genuine help.

This podcast (5:32) argues that upholders of responsible financial advice must raise their flags for a confused investing public to see where they can get some genuine help.

