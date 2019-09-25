Retirement Advisor: Help, I Need Somebody... Not Just Anybody (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify (click the highlighted links).
Advisors and brokerage firms are selling all sorts of things in the name of retirement security, and some of it is concerning. In effect, they’re selling what investors want to buy, but not what they need, and it will surely cost them in the end.
This podcast (5:32) argues that upholders of responsible financial advice must raise their flags for a confused investing public to see where they can get some genuine help.